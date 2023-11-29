Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nvidia: Don't Be Blinded By Foolish Optimism (Rating Downgrade)

Nov. 29, 2023 12:30 PM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)3 Comments
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Nvidia's beat-and-raise fiscal third quarter results failed to deliver the decisive push for NVDA to surge above the $500 zone.
  • Wall Street analysts have upgraded their rating on Nvidia to Strong Buy, with a higher price target of $653. Analysts have gone gaga over the company's prospects.
  • However, the market appears skeptical of Nvidia's ability to meet analysts' high earnings projections. As a result, some investors question whether the "market is wrong."
  • I argue why over-optimism, no matter how excellent the company's prospects are, could lead to a dangerous setup, particularly when the market is telling you otherwise.
  • Don't be blinded by what analysts and management are telling you. Consider why the market has refused to let NVDA rip higher despite its third quarter beat-and-raise.
Chipmaker NVIDIA"s Valuation Passes 1 Trillion In Market Cap

Justin Sullivan

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) investors likely expected that its beat-and-raise fiscal third quarter or FQ3 earnings release could have bolstered buying sentiment for NVDA to finally break decisively above the $500 zone. However, astute sellers were waiting for these late

JR Research
JR Research
30.03K Followers

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying 3 main things - leading growth companies, emerging market trends, and secular growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals investing.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for investors seeking to capitalize on emerging, high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for sustainable growth opportunities at a reasonable price.

I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

WisPokerGuy profile picture
WisPokerGuy
Today, 12:53 PM
Comments (2.83K)
I wonder if the author will write another article in 2024 when he realizes he's made the wrong call and needs to throw himself on his sword? I doubt it.
blumi profile picture
blumi
Today, 12:42 PM
Comments (68)
Sell?
No way, long NVDA
264
Today, 12:41 PM
Comments (645)
Nvidia will get to 700.00 next year one of two ways. First based upon the fact that the forward price to earnings ratio is declining at a very rapid pace now around 23 or you will see based upon Jensen's corporate belief that he rewards employees talents and will keep them through stock appreciation and ownership. As a result he will do a major buyback that will push stock price to 700.00 level. While it's important to follow the fundamentals of a corporation it's just as important to study the person who is running the company. Today I would be a buyer based upon that belief. Today analysts continue to raise the stock price target on Nvidia and as a result the last two to come out was 700.00 and 750.00.
