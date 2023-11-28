The S&P 500 Could Reach 5,000 As A Result Of Interest Rates

asbe

This article examines some aspects of the relationship and interaction between high interest rates and the stock market. Bond prices in the secondary market follow patterns that do not apply to stock markets but which are determined by interest rates. In theory low bond yields should favor stocks while high bond yields should not favor stocks. Theory does not always correspond to reality.

Interest Rates

The above chart shows the effective interest rate from 1955 to the present. The inflation of the 1970s was brought under control at the cost of a major recession with interest rates around 20%. The crisis of 1987 brought rates down while the dotcom bust in 2000 was countered by the Fed bringing rates down to 2.5%. The Fed tried normalizing rates by bringing them back to 5%, but the GFC (Great Financial Crisis) resulted in the Fed scrambling to save the system and lowering rates effectively to zero. A half-hearted attempt to normalize rates again stopped short at 2.5% when the Pandemic again stymied the Fed with rates brought back to zero in 2020. Most recently rates have been raised to 5.5% in yet another attempt to exit ZIRP. The market anticipates a downturn (pivot) in interest rates on the part of the Fed, but Chairman Powell cautions that inflation has to be brought under control, and that could take longer and might even mean higher interest rates. Tightening credit is likely to bring on a recession, and an inverted yield curve usually anticipates a recession by 6-16 months.

S&P 500

The above chart shows the performance of the S&P 500 from 1980 to 2023. Up to 1995 there was steady accretion when the market took off on a dotcom bubble that burst in 2000. There was a period of consolidation and then another upturn that ended with the GFC of 2008. There was consolidation again with another upturn to the 2000 level by 2015. By 2020 the market was up to 3000. After a pause with the Pandemic the market took off to the 4500 level and is currently at 4500 after a bout of volatility. With buybacks back in fashion, the market could easily reach 5000 before the end of 2024.

Inflation

It looks like the Fed has been successful in bringing down inflation.

Inflation is now settling around 3%. The Fed may continue to keep interest rates high, but that will cause the Treasury pain when it comes to servicing the debt. The longer the Fed keeps rates high, the more expensive servicing the debt will become due to current debt being rolled over at higher yield levels. The federal debt is now over $ 33.7 trillion. Servicing the debt will cost a lot more than $ 1 trillion in fiscal 2024. Logically higher interest rates would not be good for the stock market, but so far the market has practically ignored higher bond yields and has continued its upward trend.

Valuations

As of 18 November 2023 the capitalization of the S&P was $ 37.774 trillion, and the dividend yield was 1.6%. The P/E ratio of the S&P 500 is 25.17, which is high. That means that stocks are expensive. A rally could push up prices even further.

The price to sales ratio is high at 2.50. This means that stocks are expensive. They have been more expensive, but that was a symptom of euphoria and excessive greed. Investors have short memories. The draw downs of the dotcom bust and the GFC seem to have been forgotten. The Pandemic crash ended quickly and led to stock market highs. The 4500 level of the S&P represents a massive increase in capitalization in comparison with pre-1990 levels. It all has to do with inflation and the injection of massive amounts of money into the economy, especially after the GFC of 2008. The recent stock rally may continue as Christmas nears, but the new year may see increased volatility.

Investors can easily calculate that Fed T-bills with a yield of 5.5% less 3% for inflation give a real profit of 2.5% against the 1.6% of S&P dividends. Of course “The Magnificent Seven” distort the S&P figures because of their overwhelming portion of S&P capitalization.

Profit Forecast

The current P/E ratio of 25 is high historically, and analysts have reckoned an EPS figure of $232.00 for 2023, which is also high in consideration of the fact that analysts usually forecast a high EPS figure, in my opinion in order to encourage investors to buy stocks. With an S&P 500 capitalization of $37 trillion and a current index level around 4500, a rise of about 10% would be needed to reach 5000. That would result in a P/E ratio of about 28. This would mean that net income should diminish or equity volume increase or both. A decrease in net income would be compatible with the onset of a recession in 2024, which is highly likely. Stock prices could remain elevated, especially if the Fed were to cut interest rates with the purpose of helping the economy weather the fall in economic activity. Continued inflation would also contribute to keeping the prices of financial assets high. It is therefore reasonable to assume that EPS will be much lower than the analysts’ forecast for 2024, but valuations could be higher.

The chart below compares the S&P 500 index with its trailing twelve month earnings per share value back to 1926.

An EPS estimate of $230 for 2023 is extremely high even though, as the chart shows, there can be a large discrepancy between EPS and the S&P 500 Index. A more reasonable EPS estimate for 2024 would be around the $180 range.

Risk

Draw downs are a permanent risk with stocks. The causes may vary, and it is difficult to foresee when the market will tank. One problem is that the S&P is expensive. That means that the prices are very high and therefore are liable to fall. The federal debt is now over $33.7 trillion. With a federal annual deficit of $ 2 trillion and more than $ 1 trillion annually as of 2024 required to service the debt, I believe it is only to be expected that the Treasury will inject more money into the economy via the Fed, and this will result in more inflation. This could result in higher prices for financial assets, but it could also bring about a US Dollar crisis. If the BRICS succeed in avoiding the greenback with de-dollarization, the US Dollar could significantly depreciate. There could be an interruption of the supply of oil due to geopolitical conflict. That would cause a crisis.

We already have the CRE (Commercial Real Estate) crisis as well as a wall of corporate debt that has to be refinanced in 2024 and 2025. In short there is no lack of risks that could bring about a downturn. Hopefully buybacks will continue to be popular and help shore up stock prices. On the other hand the Fed could insist on keeping interest rates high. It is not inconceivable that the Fed would even push interest rates higher if inflation increases. This could bring on a recession, and the Fed could still hold on to higher interest rates. That could have a strong negative effect on the stock market. In short anything and everything could happen.

The idea that the downturn risk of stocks can be avoided by turning to fixed income is basically sound but should take into account that rising inflation will diminish real profits and higher interest rates, which the Fed could introduce, would result in a bear market for bonds. Investors should be aware that bonds can also carry risk.

Outlook

With the Fed keeping interest rates high and tightening credit, a recession is highly likely in H1 2024. That will probably push the Fed to pivot and lower the basic interest rate especially as the Treasury will be hard put with lower revenues due to the probable recession and higher costs of servicing the federal debt. It is to be expected that the Fed balance will rise further. If foreign buyers choose to avoid Treasury paper, then the Fed balance will increase still further. It could easily go to over $ 10 trillion in my opinion. That would probably mean more inflation, which would not necessarily be bad for the S&P 500.

The Magnificent Seven (ex-FAANG)

A factor that influences the stock market is the fact that the capitalization of the biggest seven companies is so huge that market indexes are determined by what the big boys are doing. Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Meta (META), Microsoft (MSFT), Nvidia (NVDA) and Tesla (TSLA) are tech stocks that determine how well the S&P 500 performs. They are almost too big to fail. It is reasonable to assume that their leading position in the market will further spur the S&P 500 index higher.

The US Dollar

With a further increase in the federal debt with the Fed balance increasing in order to cover the Treasury’s needs, the fate of the US currency may weigh on the stock market. Foreigners may choose to put their dollars in stocks rather than bonds as the Fed lowers interest rates on new issues. This could result in a firming of the stock market, which would support the supposition that the S&P 500 could reach 5000 in 2024.

The Bottom Line

The future of the stock market is difficult to determine. One has to take into consideration sentiment, the yield on bonds, interest rates, company profits, the volatility of the currency, company buybacks, the federal debt and how much money the Fed puts into the economy by acquiring Treasury paper. There is also the interest of foreigners in keeping and buying US dollars. The Forex market of $6 trillion daily can influence the stock market. In any case the S&P 500 will probably continue its upward trend to 5000.

Given that the S&P 500 has gone from 3800 to over 4500 in less than a year, that means a gain of over 1700. Why should 5000 not be a reasonable prediction for the end of 2024? This could be possible if there is rampant inflation that carries over into financial assets. It is unlikely that this would occur while there is a recession. With the Fed maintaining higher rates and willing to push rates higher if inflation persists, one can expect a recession in H1 2024. So a bit of twisted logic would lead to the conclusion that there could be a recession with the S&P 500 going higher to 5000. An Italian saying, “Tutto è possible”, comes to mind, and that can be translated into “Anything is possible”.

