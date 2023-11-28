Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) 35th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Nov. 28, 2023 3:46 PM ETTeladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.42K Followers

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) 35th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference November 28, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jason Gorevic - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jessica Tassan - Piper Sandler

Jessica Tassan

All right. So, good afternoon everyone, my name is Jessica Tassan. I'm the healthcare services analyst at Piper. And I'm thrilled to be here with Jason Gorevic, CEO of Teladoc, the country's largest and most diversified digital healthcare platform, and serving over 90 million DTC employer and payer lives. So, Jason, welcome back to the Piper Conference, and thanks so much for taking the time.

Jason Gorevic

Thanks, Jess. I'm happy to be here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Jessica Tassan

So, I wanted to begin with my favorite segment, U.S. Intergrated Care, where growth accelerated to 9.2% year-over-year in the third quarter, and let the company's 3Q '23 adjusted EBITDA be as segment margins expanded from 10.5% 2Q, to about 16.8% in 3Q. So, just what drove the accelerating top line momentum and profitability in U.S. Integrated Care in the third quarter?

Jason Gorevic

Yes, so if I step back, I would say we're pleased across the board with our third quarter results. We were within our guidance on revenue, and significantly beat our guidance on adjusted EBITDA. I think that reflects what we've been saying about a balanced approach to top line and bottom line growth. We're seeing significant margin expansion over the course of the year as we've focused more on costs, but also driven strong growth, as you mentioned. Integrated Care was particularly strong in the quarter. That's really driven by primarily our Chronic Care Performance, where chronic care enrollment to a program enrollment was up 13% year-after-year. That's a very strong result.

And I think it's a result of a few things. One

