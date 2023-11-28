Michael Vi

Introduction

On Wednesday, November 29, 2023, after the market closes, Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) releases its earnings. In this article, I look at the key metrics to evaluate the upcoming earnings. These are the most important KPIs (key performance indicators) and how to think about them.

1. Revenue growth

Revenue growth remains the most important metric for a growth stock. Of course, no single company has high revenue growth without any hiccups. Even Amazon's (AMZN) growth fell to 0% in one quarter in 2001, when it focused on getting operational cash flow positivity.

YCharts

But over the long term, I would want Okta to continue to grow at more than 15%. Why 15%? That's what you need if the valuation remains the same, for a 5-bagger over 10 years, which is my minimum goal with my investments. In the upcoming quarter, revenue is expected to grow at 16.5%, not that much above that threshold. Of course, this is not the only criterion, and it should be weighed with the rest. Of course, re-accelerations are always possible, as the above Amazon example shows, but I don't think we should compare Okta with Amazon.

2. Revenue growth QoQ

Usually, I don't look too much at quarter-over-quarter growth. Sometimes sales are lumpy and, for example, an e-commerce company like Shopify (SHOP) has seasonality between quarters. For Okta, that's much less the case, though.

As I want revenue to continue to grow, I don't want the company to post flat QoQ growth in results and guidance. If that growth is negative, it seems logical to sell, as the company is definitely doing something wrong then.

3. Current RPO growth

RPO stands for Remaining Performance Obligation. It's what the company already has under contract, but can't be recognized as revenue yet. Now, if you look at RPO, you'll see that Okta's RPO growth in the previous quarter was just 8%. But this is heavily influenced by the length of the contracts. If a company signs a 5-year contract, that will weigh more heavily on RPO than a 2-year contract, of course.

With the macro uncertainty we have been seeing over the last 18 months or so, companies have the tendency to sign shorter contracts.

That's why I look at Current RPO, which is the revenue the company already has under contract for the next 12 months. In that sense, it's a great predictor of revenue growth. Revenue growth for Okta is basically current RPO + revenue from new customers.

In the last quarter, the current RPO was 18%, which is still sufficient, but it should not drop too much going forward.

4. Free Cash Flow growth

For years, Okta was a company that chalked 40%+ revenue growth quarter after quarter, reliably.

Seeking Alpha

But that time seems to be gone now. That means that Okta should become much more efficient when it comes to money.

It already turned the corner when it comes to free cash flow, or FCF, which is positive and growing fast.

YCharts

I want that FCF growth to continue. This is the free cash flow analysts predict for the next five years.

Koyfin

Of course, analysts can't know how the general economy will be and how Okta will perform.

If you use a reverse discounted cash flow, or DCF, you see that for a discount rate of 15%, you need about 33% FCF growth for the first 5 years, which is very low compared to the current analyst targets and 20% for years 5 to 10.

Made by the author

If the analysts are just directionally right, it also means that the stock may be very undervalued here. Of course, that's always a big IF.

5. Operating Leverage

Just like the previous KPI, this is meant to measure Okta's efficiency. Operating leverage means that at a certain moment, the size of the revenue growth should grow faster than the expenses made to get that revenue growth.

If you look at the last quarter, with revenue growth of 23% and just 2.16% growth in the overall expenses, this operating leverage was outstanding. I want it to remain that way.

YCharts

This is a criterion I will be strict on again. Of course, you always have to look at the circumstances, but if there's no special explanation and operating leverage turns negative, for me, this will be a big red flag, enough to sell immediately.

6. DBNRR

DBNRR stands for dollar-based net retention rate. Just to make sure everybody understands DBNRR (also sometimes abbreviated to NRR), first, a quick explanation.

DBNRR looks at how much customers who were already on the platform a year ago have spent a year later, including churn. If you have 100 customers together spending $100K and the following year, 5 of those $1K customers have left and the remaining 95 spend a combined $125K, then the DBNRR is 125% (125/100).

DBNRR is very important for platforms like Okta. Its own customers are its best customers, as they spend more and more on other solutions or more volume.

Net retention rates have been under pressure in this more challenging macro context. The median NRR has gone down from 119% a year ago to 114% in Q2.

Meritech

With its 115%, Okta is still above the median. If its DBNRR drops under 110%, it's a sign of weakness.

7. Key executives leaving

If we look at who has left Okta during the last two years, the list is long and impressive, but in a negative way. The most important one was Frederic Kerrest, co-founder and COO.

Okta

But he was not the only one. Chief Financial Officer Bill Losch, President of Technology Hector Aguilar, Chief Product Officer Diya Jolly, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer Ryan Carlson, SVP of Product Management Levent Besik, President of Worldwide Field Operations Charles Race, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Partners Patrick McCue, Senior Vice President of Demand Generations Lennard Fisher, and Vice President of Corporate Marketing Alyssa Smrekar all left the company. Some of them were announced, but many left quietly.

I think the reason is simple: the pains of the integration of Auth0 and the difference in approach of Todd McKinnon and the rest of the management team. While the rest of the management team wanted to unify the go-to-market approach, McKinnon chose for the companies to continue on the path they were on. McKinnon later admitted his mistake but most of the damage was already done by then.

That doesn't mean that I think McKinnon is a bad CEO, to the contrary. He's the visionary CEO that founded Okta, together with Kerrest, and I think he still has the right vision for the company. All CEOs make mistakes. They only differ in how they handle their mistakes. The very best acknowledge their mistake and switched fast. And that's what McKinnon did when he saw his vision was not the right one.

He also stepped up to say he should have done better. This is from the Q2 2023 earnings call transcript (in July 2022, the company is a year ahead in its fiscal year versus the calendar year).

I think overall, in the Okta sales team, I think one of the -- if I had to do all again, one of the things I would do differently is we had a super, super aggressive hiring plan coming into this year. And we were really trying to cover all the market and make sure we had every nook and cranny in terms of growth opportunity covered. And that, in retrospect, was a mistake.

But, of course, you don't want this whole saga to repeat. That's why it would be a red flag for Okta, Inc. if another slew of executives or Todd McKinnon himself would leave.

Conclusion

Let's hope Okta does great tomorrow and Okta does well versus these 7 crucial KPIs. I'm a shareholder, and while I'm currently about 25% underwater in this position, I am a long-term investor. I have had many positions that were in the red by more than 25% and are up by more than 25% just a few months later, handsomely beating the market over longer periods. That's my approach. But such an approach means you need KPIs to separate stock movements from the fundamentals. I hope I could help you in that regard with this article. If you use other KPIs, feel free to share them in the comment section!

In the meantime, keep growing!