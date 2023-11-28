Justin Sullivan

Even though markets have rebounded again on the back of expected lower interest rates, many stocks in the tech sector continue to be dislocated with their fundamental values. Instacart (NASDAQ:CART), in particular, is a name that has never taken off since its ill-timed IPO earlier this year at $42 per share. Though the stock has tried for several rallies since then, pessimism has continued to build.

It’s odd in this more risk-averse, profit-centric market that one of the few profitable tech IPOs in years has failed to generate much traction with investors. In my view, in the aftermath of Instacart’s Q3 earnings release (its first earnings since going public), it’s a great time to take a hard second look at this online grocer.

Data by YCharts

I wrote an article on Instacart in October, when the stock was trading at ~$25 per share. In my bullish recommendation, I touted Instacart for the combination of its profitability, large addressable market, and favorable unit economics. Now, in the wake of Q3 earnings that showed an acceleration of GTV (gross transaction volume) alongside continued leverage from an adjusted EBITDA standpoint, I am renewing my bullish call on Instacart. It’s a great time to accumulate a position in this company (which I still very much consider to be in startup phase) ahead of a potential market rebound in 2024.

Summing up what I believe to be the core bullish drivers for Instacart:

Tremendous market opportunity- There’s a rule in the tech sector that companies should tackle big problems only, and the grocery industry is anything but small. Instacart addresses a $1.2 trillion grocery industry in the U.S. alone, of which only 12% is conducted online (that share, however, has quickly quadrupled from 2019).

There’s a rule in the tech sector that companies should tackle big problems only, and the grocery industry is anything but small. Instacart addresses a $1.2 trillion grocery industry in the U.S. alone, of which only 12% is conducted online (that share, however, has quickly quadrupled from 2019). Prominent network effects among brands, retailers, and consumers- Instacart has a strong business development engine, connected to over 80,000 stores across the country. It has also built direct relationships with consumer-products brands who advertise within the application.

Instacart has a strong business development engine, connected to over 80,000 stores across the country. It has also built direct relationships with consumer-products brands who advertise within the application. Advertising revenue opportunity- Ad revenue is growing more quickly than transaction revenue, and represents a huge (and high-margin) source of revenue growth for Instacart. Today, ad revenue represents less than one-third of overall revenue.

Ad revenue is growing more quickly than transaction revenue, and represents a huge (and high-margin) source of revenue growth for Instacart. Today, ad revenue represents less than one-third of overall revenue. Profitability is in its bones- Unlike many other technology companies, Instacart was profitable before it went public. The company has continued to slide up its adjusted EBITDA margin with scale, as the company benefited from fee increases that it passed on to consumers successfully last year.

Instacart also continues to make improvements to its product, deepening its incentives for loyal customers. Among the most prominent is a new AI-powered feature called “Simple Meal,” which suggests meal recipes for Instacart customers based on whatever they have already added to their Instacart shopping baskets. Customers then have an option to finish off that recipe and procure the remaining ingredients on the list. The company has also made improvements in Q3 in integrating more grocery networks’ loyalty programs into the applications, which removes a major roadblock for potential Instacart customers when their membership savings can’t work when using the app.

All in all, there are a lot of upside catalysts for Instacart that can drive success for the stock in 2024. Take the post-IPO weakness as a buying opportunity.

Valuation update

In spite of Instacart’s many strengths, the stock still remains quite significantly undervalued, in my view.

At current share prices near $25, Instacart sits at a market cap of $7.11 billion. Netting off the $2.07 billion of cash on Instacart's balance sheet as of the end of Q3 (which fully reflects the company’s IPO proceeds), we arrive at an enterprise value of $5.04 billion.

Meanwhile, for FY24, Wall Street analysts have a consensus expectation of $3.27 billion in revenue (+8% y/y). And if we conservatively assume the company will hold its 21% adjusted EBITDA margin from its most recent quarter (conservative because sequentially, margins have continued to improve) on this revenue profile the company would generate ~$689 million of adjusted EBITDA on that revenue. This would put Instacart's valuation multiples at:

1.5x EV/FY24 revenue

7.3x EV/FY24 adjusted EBITDA

For a still-growing, profitable tech company that is a clear leader in its industry, I find this multiple incredibly modest. Of course, we are cognizant of risks in this space - the encroachment of UberEats’ push into all areas of convenience beyond just restaurant orders is a big one. Yet I find that Instacart’s years of first-mover advantage into the grocery space, recent new integrations with loyalty programs, and valuation cushion provide quite enough of a safety buffer for me to remain bullish.

Q3 download

Let’s now go through Instacart’s latest quarterly results in greater detail. The Q3 earnings summary is shown below:

Instacart Q3 results (Instacart Q3 shareholder letter)

Instacart’s revenue grew 14% y/y to $764 million, ahead of Wall Street’s expectations of $738 million (+10% y/y).

Underneath that, transactional revenues (earned through customers completing orders on Instacart) grew 12% y/y to $542 million, or roughly 70% of revenue, while ad revenue grew 19% y/y to $222 million.

Ad revenue is beginning to become a key source of growth for Instacart, especially in the wake of a potential economic recovery that is increasing brands’ confidence in consumer spending and whetting their appetite for resuming a full ad budget. The company noted strong back-to-school and football season campaigns.

Instacart GTV trends (Instacart Q3 shareholder letter)

Meanwhile, as shown in the chart above, underlying transactional revenue was driven by a 6% y/y growth in GTV to $7.5 billion, while order count grew 4% y/y. Average order values expanded 2% to $113, driven by price inflation (which Instacart believes to be a more temporary tailwind as inflationary pressures ease and both retailers and brands start to compete on price again). It’s worth noting, impressively, that Instacart accelerated in both GTV growth and order counts relative to 4% y/y GTV growth and 3% y/y order growth in Q3, respectively.

The company has issued anecdotal guidance that indicates growth will stay in this range in the fourth quarter as well, per the company’s notes in its Q3 shareholder letter:

In Q4’23, we expect year-over-year GTV growth to remain in the 5-6% range and the composition of this growth to continue to be driven more by orders growth than AOV growth as inflation wanes year-over-year. We also expect to expand adjusted EBITDA quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year with adjusted EBITDA of $165 million to $175 million. We expect the primary driver of this expansion to be sequential growth in advertising & other revenue because of seasonality. We will also be prepared to spend more on sales and marketing if we see the right opportunities to drive long-term growth throughout the quarter.”

Profitability, meanwhile, remains the shining star of Instacart’s appeal. Alongside high gross margins (73% as a percentage of revenue, flat to the prior year), the company has managed to control opex. It’s worth calling out that while Instacart has distinguished itself by being profitable on a GAAP basis prior to its IPO, that does not hold for this quarter as the company’s IPO triggered a backlog of stock vesting, which is hitting the P&L as GAAP expenses this quarter.

So it’s best to look at Instacart’s expenses on an adjusted basis, which removes the noise of the company’s IPO timing. As shown in the chart below, as a percentage of GTV, the company has reduced 30bps of operating expense, primarily in sales and marketing:

Instacart opex trends (Instacart Q3 shareholder letter)

This, in turn, has helped Instacart boost its adjusted EBITDA to $164 million, more than doubling y/y and representing a high watermark 21% margin as a percentage of revenue, up 2 points sequentially from 19% in Q2 and 11% in the year-ago Q3.

Instacart adjusted EBITDA (Instacart Q3 shareholder letter)

Similarly, operating cash flow for the first three quarters of FY23 clocked in at $353 million, growing 55% y/y.

Key takeaways

With continued GTV growth, upside catalysts in both network expansion and ad revenue growth, a highly scalable business model that has already demonstrated healthy GAAP (outside of this quarter) and adjusted profits, and a wide-open +$1 trillion U.S. grocery market that has a low-teens e-commerce penetration, there’s a lot to like about Instacart, least of all its modest valuation at just ~7x forward adjusted EBITDA. Stay long here and buy.