Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

MicroStrategy: Riding The Bitcoin Wave Higher

Alexander J Poulos profile picture
Alexander J Poulos
6.31K Followers

Summary

  • MicroStrategy is leveraging its balance sheet to acquire a significant amount of Bitcoin and is intrinsically linked to the price of BTC.
  • BTC's price has been rising, and the regulatory crackdown on fraudulent players in the industry is expected to pave the way for the legitimization of BTC as an asset class.
  • MSTR's average purchase price of BTC is $29,586, making it an excellent proxy for BTC, and its stock price has been outperforming the percentage move in BTC.
Decentralized cryptocurrency Bitcoin growing up financial banking and crypto currency market exchange 3D background

Violka08

My interest in Bitcoin (BTC-USD) proxies continues with an overview of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR). MSTR, unlike the past reviews on the BTC miners, embarks on a differentiated strategy to become a quasi-spot ETF with a slow-growth software enterprise. Under the tutelage

This article was written by

Alexander J Poulos profile picture
Alexander J Poulos
6.31K Followers
A long-time student of the game with extensive experience in trading both bull and bear markets. Leveraging the knowledge accrued over two decades of trading allowed me to profit from evolving economic conditions. My work can be seen at Valuentum.com as a healthcare analyst along with prior work on Seeking Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

s
sink1203
Today, 6:25 PM
Comments (2)
The Great Micheal Saylor is pulling off the greatest trade in Wall Street history and the haters just keep hating
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MSTR

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MSTR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MSTR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.