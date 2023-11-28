Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Presents at UBS Global Technology Conference Call Transcript

Nov. 28, 2023 4:33 PM ETCisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)
Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) UBS Global Technology Conference Call November 28, 2023 12:55 PM ET

Company Participants

Bill Gartner - SVP and General Manager, Optical Systems and Optics Group

Conference Call Participants

David Vogt - UBS

David Vogt

Great. I think we're going to get started. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining. I am David Vogt. I'm the UBS Enterprise Hardware and Networking Analyst, and we're excited to have Cisco with us today.

From the company, we have Bill Gartner, SVP and General Manager of Optical Systems and Optics Group. In the audience is Sami Badri, new Head of Investor Relations, for those that don't know Sami.

So just before we get started, Bill, I'm just going to read a quick disclosure. So UBS, we might mention individual companies here that we have a relationship with. So if anyone has any concerns or comments, please see the UBS research website disclosures at www.ubs.com/disclosures. I think we're good on your end, so why don't we get started.

So we thought we'd start with kind of maybe discussing Bill's background, his purview, and the optical business. So maybe we'll just start there, and then we'll jump off from there.

Bill Gartner

Sure. Thanks. And thanks for having me. So I'm responsible for optical systems and optics at Cisco, and let me just frame those two because those terms are interchanged at times, and I try to keep them separate.

When we talk about optics, we're talking about the transceivers that we sell with routers and switches for use in Cisco routers and switches or in third-party routers and switches. It's a very substantial business for Cisco. We have a portfolio that ranges from 1-gig all the way to 800 gig, serving all market segments, whether it's campus, enterprise, service provider, data center, or hyperscaler.

