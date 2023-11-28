Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Small And Mid-Caps Setting Up For Breakouts Higher (Technical Analysis)

Nov. 28, 2023 5:50 PM ETMDY, QQQ, SPY, XLF, XLI, IWM1 Comment
Summary

  • Small and mid-caps are trading tight and setting up for potential breakouts higher, which could lead to broadening market breadth.
  • Rotation is the lifeblood of a bull market. Outperformance in small and mid-caps over large, mega caps would likely lead to a more sustainable broad-based market rally.
  • The Russell 2000, as a proxy for small caps, is still trading at levels last seen in 2018. There is huge catch-up potential in this space.
  • I would suggest buying Russell 2000 ETF at current levels.

hwahl/iStock via Getty Images

As the saying goes, "rotation is the lifeblood of a bull market".

Small and mid-caps are now trading tight, and setting up for breakouts higher. If these breakouts materialise, then that would likely mean broadening market breadth, a constructive development.

To be the best trader I can be in this lifetime

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in IWM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Taylor Huddlestun profile picture
Taylor Huddlestun
Today, 6:21 PM
Comments (233)
I feel bad for anyone following this guy. Suggests buying when markets are near an ATH on the thesis that the small caps will weather a recession next year
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

