OGSIVEO Approval Overview

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX), the Stamford, Conn.,-based biotech that launched its initial public offering ("IPO") in September 2019, raising ~$186 via the issuance of 10.35m shares priced at $18 per share, has secured its first commercial approval today.

According to a press release issued by the company this morning:

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Ogsiveo™ (nirogacestat), an oral gamma secretase inhibitor, for the treatment of adult patients with progressing desmoid tumors who require systemic treatment. The FDA previously granted breakthrough therapy, fast track and orphan drug designations to nirogacestat for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Saqib Islam, Chief Executive Officer of SpringWorks, commented:

Our team is honored to deliver the first FDA-approved therapy for patients with desmoid tumors. This community has been waiting for an effective treatment that not only shrinks their tumors but also significantly improves pain, which is the most debilitating symptom reported by people living with desmoid tumors. We are pleased with the broad label, which includes all progressing adult patients and specifically references improvement in pain, and believe Ogsiveo has the potential to become the new standard of care for people living with these devastating tumors. This is a watershed moment for the desmoid tumor community

Desmoid tumors are non-cancerous growths that occur in connective tissue, and although they do not metastasize, the CEO is right to point out they can severely impact patients' lives and even be life-threatening. According to SpringWorks' press release:

Desmoid tumors are often refractory to existing off-label systemic therapies and associated with recurrence rates of up to 77% following surgical resection. Desmoid tumor experts and treatment guidelines now recommend systemic therapies as first-line interventions instead of surgery for most tumor locations requiring treatment.

In its pivotal Phase 3 DeFi study, Ogsiveo met the primary endpoint of improving progression-free survival ("PFS"), demonstrating a statistically significant improvement over placebo with a 71% reduction in the risk of disease progression. The press release provides further information:

Median PFS was not reached in the Ogsiveo arm and was 15.1 months in the placebo arm. Confirmed objective response rate (ORR) based on RECIST v1.1 was 41% with Ogsiveo vs. 8% with placebo (p<0.001); the complete response rate was 7% in the Ogsiveo arm and 0% in the placebo arm. The median time to first response was 5.6 months with Ogsiveo and 11.1 months with placebo. PFS and ORR improvements were in favor of Ogsiveo regardless of baseline characteristics including sex, tumor location, tumor focality, treatment status, previous treatments, mutational status, and history of familial adenomatous polyposis. Ogsiveo also demonstrated early and sustained improvements in patient-reported outcomes (PROs), including pain (p<0.001), desmoid tumor-specific symptoms (p<0.001), physical/role functioning (p<0.001), and overall health-related quality of life (p≤0.01).

In summary, there was little doubt, based on the De-Fi results, that Ogsiveo would secure SpringWorks its first major approval. The biotech says that "Ogsiveo will be available to order through a specialty pharmacy and specialty distributor network in the United States within five to ten business days," and on a conference call today confirmed a list price of $29k for a 30-day supply. This is apparently higher than analysts' expectations.

Assessing SpringWorks Investment Case Post OGSIVEO Approval

This was arguably an approval that SpringWorks desperately needed as the company has spent heavily to reach this point, with net income in 2020, 2021, and 2022 respectively $(46m), $(174m) and $(277m), and net loss in the first nine months of 2023 coming in at $(231m). The company's accumulated deficit stands at >$800m, while current assets were reported as $432m as of Q3 2023. On a more positive note, the company has practically no debt, total liabilities being $73m as of Q3.

SpringWorks' launch strategy for Ogsiveo - revealed in an investor presentation shared today - considers a market of 5.5k - 7k desmoid tumor patients who are actively managing their condition in the US each year. Given the mooted list price of ~$348k per annum, that would imply a maximum market opportunity of $2.4bn, although price negotiations with health insurers, rebates paid to pharmacy benefit managers and discounts offered to patients likely put that figure well out of reach.

Analysts at the brokerage TD Cowen have suggested revenues of ~$3m in 2023, ~$79m in 2024, and peak sales of ~$544m in 2032, according to Reuters, and with SpringWorks market cap standing at ~$1.6bn at the time of writing, that makes it slightly tricky to assess if there is a case for long-term upside. The forward price-to-sales ratio of ~3x is on the low side, if we use a rule of thumb that 3-5x forward sales are an appropriate valuation for a commercial-stage pharma, but that must be backed up by signs the company can be profitable, and that's an issue newly-commercialized pharma often struggle with, having little experience of pitching products to physicians and patients.

With 35 territory business managers, SpringWorks management's plan is to target ~1.5k prescribers at Sarcoma specialist centers, and National Comprehensive Cancer Network centers, and to obtain a nationally and internationally recognized ICD-10 code to "rapidly reach treating healthcare providers". SpringWorks certainly has an enviable first-mover advantage in the desmoid tumor market, and management believes there may be 30,000-plus "diagnosed prevalent patients" that "could be addressed with a new treatment option."

In summary, my suspicion would be that SpringWorks believes it can beat analysts' estimates and push for label expansions with Ogsiveo. The company has initiated a Phase 2 study of nirogacestat as a monotherapy in patients with recurrent ovarian granulosa cell tumors, which is now fully enrolled - initial data is promised for next year. A pediatric indication for Ogsiveo may also be achievable, with a Phase 2 study underway.

Looking beyond that, SpringWorks is partnering with multiple major pharmas to evaluate nirogacestat as a combo therapy - GSK plc (GSK), Janssen, the drug development subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Pfizer Inc. (PFE), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN), Seagen Inc. - set to be acquired by Pfizer - and AbbVie Inc. (ABBV). None of these studies except the GSK study have advanced beyond Phase 1, so at this stage, it's tricky to assess if there's genuine long-term value in these studies beyond useful experimentation.

Some Challenging Aspects Of The SpringWorks Investment Thesis To Consider

Despite the many positive elements that the oral therapy Ogsiveo brings, one potential safety-related issue is perhaps worth touching on. Although there are no boxed warnings, REMS (risk and evaluation mitigation strategies) programs in place, or contraindications noted on the label, a condition known as Ovarian Dysfunction ("OD") - "changes in female reproductive hormone levels and clinical manifestations" - was observed in 75% of female patients of childbearing age (slide 20) using Ogsiveo in the De-Fi study, vs. 0% of patients taking placebo.

Of 11 such patients who discontinued nirogacestat treatment, all 11 experienced OD resolution, but only 64% of those who continued to receive the treatment had their OD resolved. This may potentially impact whether a physician would opt to prescribe nirogacestat to a woman of child-bearing age - likely a significant proportion of SpringWorks' addressable market.

On a more pragmatic level, it's worth noting that SpringWorks was originally, as per its 2022 annual report/10-K submission:

... conceived by Pfizer as an innovative way to advance investigational therapies that may hold significant promise for underserved patients. Pfizer initially made an equity investment and also contributed royalty- and milestone-bearing product licenses, including for our two lead product candidates, nirogacestat and mirdametinib.

The 10K goes on:

Pfizer retained rights to commercialize nirogacestat for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, breast cancer and prostate cancer. We subsequently amended the Nirogacestat License Agreement in July 2019 with regard to certain provisions relating to intellectual property. We are required to pay Pfizer up to an aggregate of $232.5 million upon achievement of certain commercial milestone events. We will pay Pfizer tiered royalties on sales of nirogacestat at percentages ranging from the mid-single digits to the low 20s, that may be subject to deductions for expiration of valid claims, amounts due under third-party licenses and generic competition.

In short, Pfizer has imposed limits on the kind of development SpringWorks can pursue for nirogacestat, and will take a significant, if not substantial share of future sales via milestone payments and royalties.

Finally, it's worth considering what competition there may be that will impact sales of nirogacestat, and how soon SpringWorks first mover advantage will be eroded. According to the 2022 10K again:

There are no therapies currently approved by the FDA for the treatment of desmoid tumors. We are aware that other companies are, or maybe, developing products for this indication, including, but not limited to, Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bayer Corporation, Cellestia Biotech AG and Iterion Therapeutics, Inc. We are also aware of several therapies, some of which are generic, that are used off-label for the treatment of desmoid tumors. These therapies include chemotherapeutic agents, such as liposomal doxorubicin and vinblastine/methotrexate, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, anti-hormonal therapies and tyrosine kinase inhibitors, such as sorafenib, imatinib and pazopanib.

Looking Ahead - Can An Impressive Short-Term Catalyst Drive Long-Term Valuation Growth?

All things considered, and despite some drawbacks, SpringWorks will be enjoying rightly deserved plaudits today for bringing an extremely promising, potentially best-in-class therapy to market, that may significantly improve the lives of thousands of people suffering from desmoid tumors.

So far in this post, we have only considered the US market opportunity, but SpringWorks says it "expects to file a Marketing Authorization Application for Ogsiveo in desmoid tumors with the European Medicines Agency in the first half of 2024", likely opening up a similarly sized market opportunity overseas.

SpringWorks' focus has never exclusively focused on nirogacestat either, so the single asset risk is mitigated somewhat.

SpringWorks pipeline (investor presentation)

As we can see above, as well as working on expansion/combo opportunities with multiple globally significant pharmas, SpringWorks has progressed its second lead asset, the MEK inhibitor Mirdametinib, into a Phase 2 study in patients with NF1-Associated Plexiform neurofibromas.

Earlier this quarter, SpringWorks shared data from the study - according to Seeking Alpha:

Confirmed objective response rate (ORR), as measured by a 20% or more reduction in target tumor volume, was the primary goal of ReNeu. As of the data cut, 52% (29/56) of pediatric patients and 41% (24/58) of adults were found to have confirmed objective responses, the company said. As for safety, most of the adverse events were of Grade 1 or Grade 2 severity. However, 25% of children and 16% of adults experienced Grade 3 or higher treatment-related adverse events.

There will be more data shared in 1H24 as management has promised, and there are two more clinical-stage candidates, and an EGFR program that the company continues to work on, so there are several opportunities to push for second commercial approval in time.

My personal concern with SpringWorks as an investment opportunity would be focused on two key elements - cash burn and safety. There's a safety concern noted for female users of Ogsiveo, while safety concerns pertaining to the second lead drug candidate have also been uncovered in studies to date. To what extent that impacts the commercial rollout of Ogsiveo, and the progress of Mirdametinib is an unknown, but a concern that may be easier to assess is whether SpringWorks is able to turn Ogsiveo into a profitable drug.

Based on analysts estimates for <$100m in income from the drug next year, and the massive expense of launching any drug commercially, my guess would be that 2024 will be a financially challenging year for SpringWorks, and that could weigh the share price down.

In fairness, some of SpringWorks' cash burn can be forgiven as the company received $225m from GSK as part of its agreement to test nirogacestat in combination with GSK's anti-BCMA antibody-drug conjugate Blenrep, but the issue with Ogsiveo is it does not appear to have the revenue generating capacity to keep the company solvent long term, unless it secures further approvals, which will require expensive clinical studies.

Therefore, I would not be surprised to see SpringWorks announce a dilutive fundraising soon which is likely to keep the share price down. Ultimately, the company desperately needed this approval to keep the share price afloat and justify the financial outlay over the last few years. I can see the company running into similar problems in 2024 / 2025 as Ogsiveo seems unlikely to drive the revenues needed to progress so many studies. Perhaps some selective culling based on the likelihood of success could be an option.

As such, the next positive event for SpringWorks likely needs to be some breakthrough data from one of its big pharma programs, raising the prospect of further investment, or even a buyout. Without that, although SpringWorks deserves to be celebrated today, there's still plenty of work to be done to grow the share price / valuation, therefore I have given the company a "hold" recommendation for now.