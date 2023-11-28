Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SpringWorks Therapeutics: Surging On Ogsiveo Approval, Long-Term Outlook Remains Unclear

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • SpringWorks Therapeutics received FDA approval for its oral gamma secretase inhibitor Ogsiveo, for the treatment of adult patients with desmoid tumors.
  • The approval is based on positive results from the Phase 3 DeFi study, which showed a significant reduction in disease progression and improvement in patient-reported outcomes.
  • SpringWorks plans to target desmoid tumor patients in the US, with analysts predicting peak sales of $544m in 2032.

Wooden Approved Stamp On Yellow Background

MicroStockHub

OGSIVEO Approval Overview

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX), the Stamford, Conn.,-based biotech that launched its initial public offering ("IPO") in September 2019, raising ~$186 via the issuance of 10.35m shares priced at $18 per share, has secured its first commercial approval today.

Gain access to all of the market research and financial analytics used in the preparation of this article plus exclusive content and pharma, healthcare and biotech investment recommendations and research / analytics by subscribing to my channel, Haggerston BioHealth.

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
10.28K Followers

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SWTX

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SWTX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SWTX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.