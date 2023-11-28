Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Corning Incorporated (GLW) Management Presents at UBS Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

Nov. 28, 2023 5:25 PM ETCorning Incorporated (GLW)1 Comment
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.43K Followers

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) UBS Global Technology Conference November 28, 2023 10:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Ann Nicholson - VP of IR

Conference Call Participants

Josh Spector - UBS

Josh Spector

All right, everyone. We're going to get started here. Thanks, everyone, for joining us in person and online for UBS' Global Technology Conference. My name is Josh Spector, and I cover North American chemicals and packaging for UBS, as well as a few other niche areas.

Today, we're hosting Corning for a fireside. Corning has been a leader in material science around glass and ceramic technologies and has consistently evolved exposure to stay at the leading edge of those technologies. Today, I'm joined by Ann Nicholson, Corning's VP of Investor Relations, with a relatively long history between corporate development strategy and various other roles at Corning. I'm going to turn it over to Ann to give a brief overview of Corning and some comments there in. Afterwards, we'll go to Q&A. For those of you that have the app, you can ask questions on that, and I'll try to work that in as we go through this fireside session. With that, thanks, Ann and go ahead.

Ann Nicholson

[Technical Difficulty] I'll be making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially [Technical Difficulty]

Josh Spector

Can we check the mic real quick?

Ann Nicholson

Is that better? Do you hear me now? Yeah, there we go? Okay. Great. So as Josh said, I'll provide a brief overview of our long-term value creation model. Update you on our continued progress on the priorities that we've outlined to get through the short term and keep our model on track.

So our long-term strategy is built on a complementary set of capabilities in three core technologies, glass science, ceramic science and optical physics as well

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

dbcoin profile picture
dbcoin
Today, 6:16 PM
Comments (889)
What's the point of doing these updates if everything is down? Cut the expense of doing these and fire some highly paid execs. This company needs to be cleaned out from top to bottom.
To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About GLW

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GLW

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.