Maximus: Market Leader And Non-Cyclical

Nov. 28, 2023 6:26 PM ETMaximus, Inc. (MMS)
Welbeck Ash Research
Summary

  • Maximus’ revenue growth has been impressive, driven by a combination of M&A and organic growth. The company’s backlog and industry relationships are developing well, positioning it well for healthy growth.
  • The company’s attractiveness is based on its strong government relationships, allowing Maximus to experience robust organic growth with a lower risk of budgets being cut.
  • Maximus is facing a number of growth levers, with the modernization of systems being a critical factor. Given the selective nature of government contracts, we believe Maximus is positioned well.
  • The company’s margins have declined consistently, owing to a number of factors. We are not confident of a resurgence, with Maximus now significantly below its peers.
  • Maximus’ valuation does suggest some upside, particularly with a FCF yield of >6%. Our concern is that the company’s financial performance is slowing and its relative valuation to its peers is not conclusive.

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) is a fairly attractive business. The bullish view of Maximus is based on its commercial characteristics. Strong relationships with the US government agencies have allowed the company

Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

