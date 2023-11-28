Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Crown Castle: An Activist Steps In To Reveal Significant Value

Nov. 28, 2023 6:49 PM ETCrown Castle Inc. (CCI)AMT, SBAC, VZ1 Comment
Daniel Jones
Summary

  • Elliott Investment Management has acquired a 10% stake in Crown Castle Inc. and is pushing for significant changes in the company.
  • Crown Castle has underperformed its peers in the telecommunications industry, according to Elliott Investment Management.
  • The firm suggests that Crown Castle should sell or spin off its fiber and small cell operations, which are undervalued by the market.
  • Doing so or making some other change could open the door to significant value for shareholders from here.
Cell phone or mobile service towers

Many investors benefit from looking at the ideas of others. While I have done that from time to time, it is usually only done if I am having difficulty digesting a complicated scenario. Every so often, however, I find myself agreeing with a

Daniel Jones
Daniel is an avid and active professional investor.

He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

m
mighty Merle 2
Yesterday, 8:04 PM
$2bln invested by Elliott seems to be less than 5% (2/48). Not 10%. Please help me understand. Did they buy options?
