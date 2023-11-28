Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
VYM: High Dividend Yield ETF With A Subpar Offering

Roberts Berzins, CFA
Summary

  • Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a more pronounced allocation towards high-yielding stocks compared to the S&P 500. Majority of these holdings are large cap value names.
  • The ETF offers diversification and limited credit risk, but lacks an attractive dividend yield relative to other alternatives.
  • VYM has underperformed the S&P 500 and its yield has remained flat despite an increase in the Fed Funds rate, making it less appealing to investors.
  • I find no reason to consider going long on VYM.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is a passive ETF, which has an allocation strategy that is skewed towards more high yielding stocks than the average names that are included in the S&P 500.

There are no additional policies or

Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

