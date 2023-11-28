Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Presents at Wells Fargo TMT Summit Conference (Transcript)

Nov. 28, 2023 7:07 PM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.43K Followers

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Wells Fargo TMT Summit Conference November 28, 2023 3:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Tim Stuart - CVP, Xbox CFO

Conference Call Participants

Michael Turrin - Well Fargo

Michael Turrin

Hey. Thanks, everyone. Thanks for joining us for Day One of the Wells Fargo TMT Summit here in Sunny, Southern California. Very pleased to be helping host the lunch session here with Microsoft. So, we have Tim Stuart, who's -- we were just discussing has a lot on his plate with everything that's happening in the gaming world, particularly this time of year. So, looking forward to the conversation, I'll let you sit first and we--

Tim Stuart

Yes. Great. First of all, it's great to be here. Sunny, Southern California versus Seattle, I'll take this any day. Yes. So, it's nice to just kind of look outside and see some sun.

Michael Turrin

Yes, thanks for coming down the coast.

Tim Stuart

Yes, that's great.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Michael Turrin

So, just -- there's a lot to cover in a limited amount of time. But you've spent a lot of time at Microsoft, so maybe we can just start with over the past two decades, the evolution that you've seen. There are a few different milestones that I think we think about, we think about Satya and Amy and the move towards cloud and Azure. And now we're seeing the advent of AI and maybe you can just contextualize that advent of AI with your time spent at Microsoft and kind of set the stage?

Tim Stuart

Yes. That's a good place to start. I've been at Microsoft for 22 years. So, I started as an interim and back then, the big draw was you got to go to Bill Gates' house for a barbecue, and that was kind of the big sell

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About MSFT

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MSFT

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.