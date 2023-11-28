Mario Tama

Dear subscribers,

Over the years, I've made no secret about my continual low-valuation investing in Altria (NYSE:MO) when the company was cheap. The closer to sub-$40, the more I've added. Much of my position was added during COVID-19. With FX included and dividends paid, it'll take a lot for me to go more negative on this company in the longer term.

However, a change is coming - even if it's a long-term one.

If you recall my latest article on Altria, you'll recall that I raised some concerns. You can find those concerns in this article and if you want a summary, basically what I am saying is that fundamental trends are slowly pointing in the negative direction.

I'm going to update my thesis here - for the simple reason that I've actually started rotating positions not only in MO but in peers like British American (BTI) when these companies are at an attractive/profitable position.

So why am I reducing my exposure to tobacco? Why am I selling out these types of companies? Do I suddenly have something against "sin stocks"?

Let me show you.

Altria - You might want to consider alternatives for the long term.

I'm a long-term investor in MO. More than that, I've been a successful investor in MO. By successful, I mean that my position has generated double-digit annual profit, including dividends and FX - and that's even with the company doing the stock market equivalent of a nosedive into an empty pool the past few months. And reviews like this should be no big deal because I do cursory reviews of my main holdings all the time.

However, over the past few years, I've been growing more and more negative about Altria and its peers.

I'm less income-oriented than I once was - but I'm still very oriented to making sure that I get my returns over time. And that's where I'm worried, more worried, about Altria and about tobacco.

Not for the short term. The company's margins, for the time being, are still intact. In fact, I'm aware that I may be proven wrong here. Any worries for Altria are likely to be very long in coming or materializing.

However, Altria has me worried for the following reasons, which are based on hard data:

If you compare the company growth estimates to how they were 5 years ago, the current growth rate estimate is less than it was - and I don't see any realistic catalyst for this to change.

Its focus is on Heated tobacco devices and sales, which while understandable, is not a segment that's expected to grow all that massively, if demographic changes combined with the loss of combustible tobacco are to be considered.

The repeated proof through multiple M&A failures and prospective M&A issues that management seems only limitedly capable of executing.

The significant, JUUL-induced/other-factor-induced increase in company debt, has only been slightly reduced over the past few years and still stands at essentially 2018-2019 levels.

The results for 3Q23 were the latest in a declining overall trend when it comes to the company's various sales segments for legacy tobacco.

The fundamental ratios - at least some of them - are worsening. Cash to debt is at 0.06x, which is one of the lowest times it's ever been. The company is also at a negative equity-to-asset ratio, a negative 7.37x debt/equity, and an interest coverage below 11x (Source: GuruFocus).

The current dividend yield for the company is over 9.3%, which is of course amazing - but the dividend payout ratio has climbed to almost 80% as it currently stands. Another ratio that is worsening is the company's current ratio, which is down to 0.33x.

However, the single largest worry and what I see here, and what's driving my stance, is a slowdown in revenue growth, and one that's been going on and not improving for some time. We're back to levels we saw in 2018, or close to it, but what happens going forward?

GuruFocus MO (Gurufocus)

Revenue hit above $21B in 2021. It's not expected to hit $22B until at least 2028 (Source: S&P Globa). Company EBIT/EBITDA is expected to essentially remain flat for 4-5 years.

MO forecasts (TIKR.com)

I fully realize that I'm in a minority here in going more and more cautious on the company. What Altria has going for it is simple. It's a very profitable company that's trading at a superb valuation. It has a working business model and a large collection of loyal customers.

However the company is not expected to grow, and the latest revisions have been negative in character.

The latest quarterly report was a miss as well, which has become a bit of a trend for Altria.

Just how bad is this growth slowdown?

It's not good. Altria usually grows at 6-8% per year if we look at the last 20 years.

Going forward, it's expected to do half that or less. That this influences the company dividend is no secret to anyone. That's why Altria recently, in 2023, changed the company's dividend policy, if only slightly.

Dividends aren't everything, of course. However, there's a problem here in that without the dividends, I would argue that there is not much going for Altria in the forward term.

Why? Because the positives we can say for Altria are:

1.) The dividend.

2.) The buybacks.

3.) It owns Marlboro.

I would argue if either the dividend wasn't as high, or if it didn't own Marlboro, this company would already trade far lower than it currently is. The buybacks also color just how much Altria could be dropping if the company didn't keep buying back shares.

Altria Buybacks (GuruFocus)

Buybacks aren't always positive, of course. The reason is that the company uses available cash towards buybacks, which really doesn't have any concrete effects on its overall business. The hope here is that buybacks cause the share price to inflate and react, a form of tax-advantageous shareholder RoR.

Since 2011, you can see that the company has bought back significant amounts of shares. This was also what caused the share price to pop to almost $80/share back in '17, before declining to today's prices. I, fortunately, did not buy it at the time, but I also, unfortunately, did not divest my shares.

What worries me about Altria is deteriorating fundamentals, which are implied by the slowing/anemic top-line growth.

If you know my investing style, you know that I'm not ethically oriented when it comes to my investment. I believe in free choice - which also includes the choice of whether you want to smoke or not.

But governments are no longer agreeing.

It seems that New Zealand, which prohibited cigarettes for anyone born on or after January 1st, 2009, might only be the first. Most countries in the world already have some sort of smoking limitations depending on the locale already - but it's important to understand that most EU countries already have very strong smoking controls in effect as of this time (Source: Smoke-Free Partnerships).

England/Great Britain is the latest country that has proposed enacting a cigarette ban for younger generations, meaning they would never be able to legally buy cigarettes. Others might follow here.

Don't get me wrong. I do not believe these bans will be limited in terms of how many nations pick up on them and choose to go the same route. But the reason I'm worried is a combined set of factors.

Simply put, it's this:

I do not believe the population that, on a forward basis and with anti-combustible tobacco policies included, chooses to pick up either heatable or combustible tobacco products will be equal to the population that historically has done so.

And the sales trend shows this to at least in part be the case, given the slowdown in top-line trends.

If you couple this worry with Altria's horrible track record of M&A (Juul is a good example, and this was more than 2 years of the company's annual net income), and no real plans for what to do about its ABI stake.

I can also back this assumption I have about the population with demographic trends in terms of statistics. Not just US research shows us that only 1 in 10 people on average are smoking on a weekly basis - and while this is above the 2022 numbers, it's still one of the lowest numbers we've seen since this sort of survey was started to be taken. This is especially affecting young smokers or a lack thereof - young people simply aren't smoking to the same degree that older people are. Only 10% of young adults are what can be considered "smokers" according to this data.

This means that regardless of a 9%+ yield, Altria's customer base is declining.

I believe this is exactly what is starting to show in the company's revenues, and there is an inevitable trend downward.

The consequences

Part of the reason for this article is that I want to state with clarity that I'm looking to exit tobacco over time.

I won't be exiting these investments at a loss, and I'm looking at my cost bases to make sure that I see a good upside from my replacement investments.

I view the consequences of the underlying trends for Altria and tobacco overall as negative - either because revenues and earnings will flatten out or decline. When we combine this with the facts that Altria hasn't been an above-average quality company in terms of capital management and M&A's, and then add the fact that no longer at a 1-2% risk-free rate, but more like 4-6%, then the upside is different.

This is no longer as attractive an investment as it once was - even 3-5 years ago - and I'd say the future doesn't look all that much better either.

With the company's earnings depending on products that are going out of style, I view there being significantly better alternatives.

And what would be better alternatives than a 9%+ dividend payor?

How about companies that are growing and give us a great dividend, and are not dependent on tobacco products?

REITs are a great investment because they offer historically proven total, competitive returns based on solid income from attractive assets. And some of these companies, like Agree Realty (ADC), have a portfolio that's dependent on very resilient tenants that show only one sort of trend over time, historically - up.

While these REITs may not have the same 9%+ yield as Altria does - and you honestly shouldn't expect that sort of yield out of most safe companies, the upsides are conservatively as good, or better than Altria.

Agree Realty, based on an FFO multiple of 20x, as an upside of 23% per year inclusive of the 5% dividend.

And guess what - that's not based on tobacco - it's based on this portfolio right here.

ADC IR (ADC IR)

As I said - I have nothing against sin stocks. I'm a heavy investor in not only tobacco stocks but in alcohol as well - and my alcohol investments are not going anywhere, because aside from certain cultures, no one's in the process of outlawing alcohol and we're not seeing significant declines in sales or growth prospects here.

But no investment I make is immune to changes or revisions if I see facts changing. And I see facts changing - albeit slowly.

There are plenty of other REITs to invest in here as well - but triple net REITs like ADC are great alternatives here. Other alternatives include Realty Income (O), or Mall REITs like Simon Property (SPG). While many of these may also suffer from questionable growth rates in the near term, these growth rates are not because people are suddenly going less to malls or shopping, but due to interest rate trends.

Altria and most of the tobacco stocks have historically been high-yielding stocks compared to treasury and risk-free rates. However, this spread has narrowed to less than 5%/500 bps, which is at somewhat of a historical low for at least the past decade.

In short, the reasons I'm looking to switch out my tobacco holdings for other holdings, among them REITs, are:

I no longer believe the fundamental decline in tobacco will be limited, or be weighted up by increased sales of heated tobacco. While I of course believe the companies in this segment will survive , I believe they will do so at a lower level. This lack of growth will impact valuation and the dividend these companies can pay.

, I believe they will do so at a lower level. This lack of growth will impact valuation and the dividend these companies can pay. I invest in growing, safe companies. While Altria is still growing, and while it can be argued to still be safe, there are better growing but above all safer alternatives out there.

While Altria is still growing, and while it can be argued to still be safe, there are better growing but above all safer alternatives out there. Even if we can argue that there will be companies that dominate the vaping/e-cigarette market, I do not believe Altria will be this company - the company has a poor track record over the past decade of capital allocation.

we can argue that there will be companies that dominate the vaping/e-cigarette market, I do not believe Altria will be this company - the company has a poor track record over the past decade of capital allocation. The impressive historical annualized rates of return are mostly dependent on the company's ability to grow sales, and as a result, its dividend. Since 2010, the company has more than doubled its dividend from $1.46 to $3.68 for 2022, and it's expected to increase this further going forward. I do not believe the company's historical doubling of its dividend in the same timeframe will be a repeatable feat - not by any stretch of the imagination.

While it's far too early and too impulsive to call Altria a "Value trap" or a "sucker yield", I now have a higher conviction for a fundamental deterioration in this business over the next 5-10 years. I have owned Altria for over 5 years - but I don't expect to be owning the company for another 5 years.

Concretely, I believe Altria at the very least should be trading in accordance with a higher spread to the current risk-free rate. Historically speaking, this has been at least above 500 bps - and the current price does not reflect this in the least, but is at least $5/share above this.

Trading at $40/share, I in fact believe this company is now in fact either fairly valued or overvalued - depending on where you land in terms of risk-free rates going forward, and how quickly the company's markets are likely to deteriorate.

I don't see the company addressing IQOS/Vuse risk to enough of a degree. In my opinion, I see inaction on the part of management in every underlying foundational sector/perspective that matters. I don't see management sitting down and essentially saying "Here is the 10-year plan, and how we are going to dominate the market".

As I said in my last article on Altria - any fundamental decline in this company is likely to be way off at this point.

But I do not consider the historical performance of 7-9% earnings and revenue growth to be even remotely likely to be the long-term forward growth rate - and that means I'm re-evaluating things here.

I said in my last piece I was going to be looking for more flaws - and I found them in 3Q23. The company adjusted its upper guidance range downward, it saw a miss in estimates both on adjusted EPS and net revenues, mostly due to smokeable products - and this 5.3% revenue drop is despite price actions. Marlboro is still going strong, but it's down for the prior year as well due to macro pressure and disposable income strains for the broader population.

That investors are starting to look at Altria with somewhat of a dubious view is, as I see it, not strange given these sorts of results and trends. It's also not strange for me to see the company down 6% on a 1-year basis, which is far more than a "rounding" error. The hit to the share price in 3Q23 when it dropped to sub-$40/share for the first time in a long time was indicative here.

Wrapping up

Simply put, I believe it's time to look for the "exit" door on Tobacco, and I believe this market is actually a great time to do so. It's not hard to lock in yields of over 7.5% at superb coverage with substantially better long-term prospects than I would consider tobacco having here, especially if you're in the green on your investment.

This is a long-term change in thesis and stance, for sure - and don't expect me to be fully out for quite a while. I will however say, I sold my first part of Altria prior to my birthday in mid-October, and while I haven't sold much since, I am waiting for the company to go above $41-$42 again.

Some investors, including close colleagues of mine, will call this to be the "wrong choice".

I respectfully disagree.

I believe the recent double miss is indicative of structural industry declines, despite price hikes and aggressive marketing/promotion.

I think it's fair to say that tobacco companies, including MO, have a vested interest in showing their "best" sides (as any company does) and Altria does this in presentations as well. However, Altria's company-specific performance is in fact underperforming tobacco peers, and there's the notion that the pricing elasticity for cigarettes may not be as solid as one might expect (which I agree with) - and if you look into specific sub-segments, it gets even more interesting, where Marlboro is really what's holding the company up (despite a 9.5% shipment decline).

I haven't been a high-conviction "BUY" in Altria for some time. But I have made a mistake here as well - I believe my last article should have been a "HOLD" - and it wasn't, despite the message I was conveying.

My rating for Altria is now a "HOLD". I will not be adding more - I will be looking to sell, and rotate that capital into real estate, into finance, into industrial, into debt (prefs, bonds, etc).

I will not get that 9%+ yield - I know that - but I believe investors really need to stop focusing on the yield when it comes to Altria. I do not believe that the yield will save you here - not in the long term.

All you need to do is look at the numbers - it's the same clarity as the math showing us the refinancing of maturities in the real estate sector over the next few years - except this is in Tobacco, and related to decline rates.

The simple math shows us that Altria is no longer growing, despite significant price hikes and despite trying very hard to move into new segments. It's showing us decline, and I don't see a clear plan for this to change.

For all of these reasons, I'm moving to a "HOLD" on Altria, and my new price target for the company is $36/share, which would imply a 10.8% yield at this time - but even at that valuation, I might not "go for it".

Questions?

Let me know.