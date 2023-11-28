Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TE Connectivity: Leveraging EV And AI Trends Amid Market Challenges

Nov. 28, 2023 9:00 PM ETTE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL)
Zen Analyst profile picture
Zen Analyst
7.8K Followers

Summary

  • TE Connectivity's Q4 2023 earnings call reveals mixed results, with strong automotive sales and robust cash flow, but flat sales and a decline in Commercial Transportation business.
  • The company is well-positioned to capitalize on the growth of electric vehicles and artificial intelligence but faces challenges such as market weaknesses and rising input costs.
  • Financially, TE Connectivity has shown resilience and potential for long-term growth, with steady revenue growth and expanding profit margins. The stock is undervalued compared to peers, offering potential for price appreciation.
Aerial view of crowd connected by lines

Orbon Alija/E+ via Getty Images

Across the globe, the shift towards electric vehicles (EV) and artificial intelligence is reshaping industries. Among the firms grappling with these changes, TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) stands out. Its Q4 2023 earnings call unveils a blend of wins and setbacks. While the

This article was written by

Zen Analyst profile picture
Zen Analyst
7.8K Followers
I am a seasoned investor providing investment analysis on SeekingAlpha and much more on Substack. Your support is vital in helping me continue my journey as an independent writer.  I encourage you to subscribe to my Substack newsletter, The Compounders. The newsletter is accessible to everyone, with a free tier providing a wealth of valuable insights. I look forward to interacting with you on The Compounders!  https://zenanalyst.substack.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TEL

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TEL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TEL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.