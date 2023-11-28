Warehouse employees simultaneously walking and talking. alvarez

The goal of dividend investing is to build a portfolio of stocks that can provide safe and growing income each quarter. This is to ultimately help an investor one day live off of dividends. As they build out a portfolio enough in a variety of companies that have different dividend payment schedules, an investor's dividend income will be at least somewhat balanced month to month.

Since I enjoy what I do for a living, I won't be living off my dividends for quite a while God willing. Even so, I certainly like monthly dividend payers to help balance out my dividend income. Aside from Main Street Capital (MAIN) and Realty Income (O), the other monthly dividend payer that I own a position in is the industrial REIT STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG). Let's dive into the fundamentals and valuation of the company to learn why I am initiating a hold rating for now.

STAG Industrial's 4.1% dividend yield is almost in line with the current 10-year U.S. treasury yield of 4.4%. Shareholders can also rest easy that this dividend is reasonably steady. That is because the company's 76% FFO payout ratio is about in line with the 75% that rating agencies like to see from industrial REITs.

Moving to the financial position, STAG's 41% debt-to-capital ratio is moderately under the 50% that rating agencies prefer from industrial REITs. This explains why the company enjoys an investment-grade BBB credit rating from S&P on a stable outlook. That indicates the probability of STAG defaulting on debt by 2053 is 7.5%. As a testament to its reliability, Dividend Kings estimates the risk of a dividend cut is just 0.5% in the next typical recession and 1.65% in the next severe recession.

As we'll dig into greater detail as the article progresses, the biggest reason that I wouldn't buy STAG right now has to do with its valuation. Factoring in its historical dividend yield and P/FFO ratio, STAG is trading 7% above its fair value of $34 a share per Dividend Kings from the current $36 share price.

If the company meets analysts' growth projections and reverts to the mean valuation, here are the returns that it could deliver to shareholders as of now:

4.1% yield + 1.8% FactSet Research annual growth consensus - a 0.7% annual valuation multiple contraction = 5.2% annual total return potential or a cumulative 66% total return versus the 9% annual total return potential or 137% cumulative total return potential of the S&P 500 (SP500)

STAG Is a Quality Industrial REIT

Since its IPO in 2011, STAG has established itself as one of the bigger players within the industrial REIT space. The company's 112 million square feet of industrial real estate as of September 30 is spread across 568 buildings in 41 U.S. states. The vast majority of these properties are tier 1 or tier 2 markets (86% of annualized base rent), which means they are located in the most economically vibrant cities throughout the country.

Unsurprisingly, STAG's slant toward quality commercial industrial real estate in top-notch cities is paying off. The company's total revenue grew by 7.8% year-over-year to $179.3 million for the third quarter ended September 30.

The biggest driver of these results was a 5.3% uptick in same-store cash net operating income over the year-ago period to $125.9 million during the third quarter. This was because as STAG renewed leases at higher rates than before, rent revenue surged higher. Since 2020, STAG's portfolio rent has grown by 33.4%. For context, that is far better than the 23.8% average cumulative rent growth recorded within the markets where the company operated during that time.

The other driver of growth was continued investments made in recent quarters. In just the third quarter, STAG acquired another 1.5 million square feet of properties for $204.3 million. These acquisitions were made at a weighted average cash cap rate of 6.2%.

For these two reasons, STAG's core FFO per diluted share also increased by 3.5% year-over-year to $0.59 in the third quarter. As the renews leases at higher rent rates than before and investment activity continues, core FFO per diluted share should keep making its way higher.

That's especially true considering the financial strength of the REIT. STAG's balance sheet overwhelmingly consists of fixed-rate debt, which has largely shielded it from the impact of higher interest rates. Better yet, the company has no material maturities through next year. This buys the REIT time to be patient enough for interest rates to eventually begin coming back down before refinancing. That should cushion the blow of the $375 million of low-rate debt coming due in 2025.

Modest Dividend Growth Can Slightly Accelerate

STAG announced a 0.7% increase in its monthly dividend per share in January. For those who are unimpressed by this dividend growth, the good news is that it looks like the company's dividend growth could soon start ramping up a bit.

This is because, in the third quarter, STAG's cash available for distribution (FFO minus recurring capex) skied 11.3% higher over the year-ago period to $96.8 million. Against the $66.6 million in dividends paid in that time, this is a 68.7% CAD payout ratio.

Simply put, this means that the amount of cash that STAG could practically send to shareholders is growing at a healthy rate. As this persists, there is every reason to believe that dividend growth can improve over time.

Risks To Consider

STAG is a great business. However, there are risks that investors need to consider before buying.

As is also the case with Prologis (PLD), the most significant risk in my opinion to STAG is the booming industrial real estate market. If too many players are pursuing a piece of the pie, the market could become oversaturated, even with a strong industry growth outlook. This could put a damper on rent growth moving forward, which could weigh on STAG's growth outlook.

The other risk to the company is its status as an income vehicle. If interest rates remain stubbornly high, it could lag the market for the foreseeable future as investors seek better risk-reward options. Even if rates begin to come down, there is also the risk that this will be due to an economic slowdown. That could mess with the company's operating results in the near term.

Summary: Wait For A Correction Before Considering STAG

As decent of a business as I consider STAG to be, the current valuation seems lofty. The company's P/AFFO ratio of 18.2 is meaningfully higher than the normal P/AFFO ratio of 16.4. If this were to revert to the historical mean as I anticipate, STAG's annual total returns will be approximately 4% in the next two years.

This isn't as attractive as the roughly 8% annual total returns that the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) is expected to generate through 2025. Until STAG's valuation becomes much more attractive, that is why I believe the stock is a hold. It also explains why I wouldn't look to be a buyer of more shares until the share price pulls back to below $30.