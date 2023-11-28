Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Presents at UBS Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) UBS Global Technology Conference November 28, 2023 3:35 PM ET

Carrie Wheeler - Chief Executive Officer

Stephen Ju - UBS

Stephen Ju

All right. We are good to go. All right. So good afternoon everybody. So I'm Stephen Ju with the UBS Internet Equity Research Team. Sitting next to me is the CEO of Opendoor, Carrie Wheeler. So thanks for coming. I think this is -- yes, your inaugural appearance here. So welcome. Yes. So I guess kind of getting straight to it. There's a lot of like headlines and articles about buyer commissions, et cetera. So what changes to your business would be needed if buyer commissions went away? And if they did go away, how would this impact your customer base and I guess some certain aspects of your business?

Carrie Wheeler

Yes, very topical, I'm sure. Most of you have been following this series of lawsuits involving NAR, which is about the practice -- long practice of seller agents, and therefore home sellers regulating or establishing what the buyer commission should be, and paying that out. A couple of things. First of all, our business model is not based on buyer commission revenue. In fact, for us, it's a cost and it's a significant cost to our overall structure.

If you think about our unit margins that we target 5% to 7% annually, we pay about 2.5% out to the buyer's agent [ph] in the form of commissions when we go to resell our home. So to the extent that the BBC becomes unbundled over time, which is sort of the base case, how long that takes time will tell. And those commissions come down over time, mean, worst case is neutral for us. It's a pass through. But I suspect, depending on how it plays out, there's probably a little bit upside for that in us over time.

I think the most important thing is that we have built the only platform that allows sellers and buyers to transact directly. And our entire transaction platform is built on giving the customer total transparency into the cost of transaction, total assurance it's going to happen and to give them choice. And so no matter how the ecosystem evolves, it's basically been a Baltimore [ph] based on these lawsuits. I think we're well-positioned to take advantage of those changes and continue to serve buyers and sellers in a better way.

Stephen Ju

Got it. I mean, I remember always the value proposition to the consumer has always been, hey, you want to move, let's get you move to your next house right away as opposed to staging your home, et cetera and going through this time consuming process.

Carrie Wheeler

Absolutely.

Stephen Ju

So and as much as this helps to take down friction, I would have to think that well, hopefully it should, be a friction decreasing event with some of the costs in there, but hopefully this helps to accelerate the volume.

Carrie Wheeler

I would hope so. I mean, I think one of the challenges for the real estate market has been that this a lot of buyers think that the agent comes in to them for free.

Stephen Ju

Yes.

Carrie Wheeler

And there's no free lunch, right? There's a tax in the system that's being borne by somebody somewhere.

Stephen Ju

Yes.

Carrie Wheeler

And so as buyers think about becoming potentially more discerning about what they want to pay for in terms of advice, I think we can be helpful in that equation to help serve them.

Stephen Ju

Got you. I think over the recent past, I mean, you rolled out a bunch of partnership channels. So can you walk us through what this is? What this is designed to do versus what you were doing before? And what you're seeing so far?

Carrie Wheeler

Yes, we've really focused on expanding those channels over the course of this year. And for us, these are a way for us to reach more sellers and to do in a way that is highly efficient from a cost standpoint, from a tax standpoint for us. And there's really three vectors we talked about. There's homebuilders, we've been doing business homebuilders for a long time, there's agents and then there's the online real estate platform.

On the homebuilder front, it's about 90 homebuilders we're in partnership with and you think about it, it's a real win-win for us and for the homebuilder. For the customer who walks into say, like on our showroom on the weekend, and they want to buy that home, but they have an existing home, they have to figure out how they sell, we can [indiscernible] tell them how much equity they have in that current home.

Stephen Ju

Yes.

Carrie Wheeler

They're totally assured that they can close on it. And they can line up the closing date between the new -- the new build home and the sale of their home. So that's a win. And for the homebuilder, they took that contingent buyer and turn them into a for certain buyer. And they're guaranteed that that person is going to show up and actually be able to pay for their new home. So that is a great partnership. That's a trade and customer works incredibly well for the homebuilder for us and for the consumer.

On the agent side, we do business with thousands of agents, hundreds of brokerages across the country. So I think it surprises some people. The agents actually are increasingly thinking about as a tool in their toolkit.

Stephen Ju

Yes.

Carrie Wheeler

I mean, there are some customers who want to hire an agent, they want to go through the listing process and they want to maximize value, that's great. There are some customers who choose not to do that for variety of reasons and prefer not to endure all that and it makes sense for the agent to show up the appointment with a cash offer in hand from Opendoor and show them you've got two options here. We actually announced the deal in November with eXp, the largest independent real estate company in the world. All those agents now can go to their eXp portal and their dashboard and they can pull down an Opendoor cash offer to show up at their listing appointment with. So, again, the winner of it is for the consumer, it may be better suited to their needs.

For the agent, we pay them a lower commission rate than they might otherwise earn for the full listing. But the return on their time can be substantial, right? So it's 1% versus a maybe 2.5%. But again, ROI relative time they're running their own business, pretty attractive in certain circumstances. So that continues to grow significantly for us in terms of repeat business, and just more and more agents coming to the system.

And then last point is the online real estate player, Zillow, Realtor and Redfin, we're about most of the way through our expansion in terms of being in all our markets with Zillow, we're at 45 markets as of last quarter. And again, it's a way for us to get our brand and our service in front of more and more customers. And that continues to work really well.

We've seen since Q1, about a 76% increase in the contracts coming up our partnership channels. And so we'll continue to kind of, I think, expand those over time, because again, those are fixed costs for us and relative to our overall cap, they're quite attractive.

Stephen Ju

Yes. So I mean, obviously, you can't discuss the terms in terms of what the exchange of economics are with your partners. But can you elaborate a little bit in terms of how this works with the partners, in terms of how, I guess, from a piping standpoint, how this actually works?

Carrie Wheeler

From a piping standpoint?

Stephen Ju

Or from like, who delivers the traffic and who -- where's the exchange of value, et cetera.

Carrie Wheeler

The homebuilders are -- market-to-market relationship, we've gone in [indiscernible], the XYZ Atlanta person in their development, and they basically know how to work with us. Agents, again, that's a sales motion, we're going and talking to brokerages and agents and striking those deals. And then Zillow is at top relationships where we now are embedded in their platform and the customer going online, thinking about selling their home to talk to an agent, they can also click on and get a cash offer from Opendoor and that customer then comes over us and then we talked to them and serve them. So it's quite elegant in terms of how that works.

Stephen Ju

Yes, such a good idea was there like an aha moment? Or was it something that you've been working on for some time?

Carrie Wheeler

Yes, I think the homebuilder thing has been around since the early days, starting with [indiscernible], significant shareholder and investor and supporter of Opendoor. And, again, that's just a seamless perfect trade and customer relationship. And then from there, I think the evolution of thinking about how do we make agents more productive was like the next step. And then thinking about online real estate, obviously, some people have left the Opendoor in the eye buying space. And so that created opportunity for partnership discussions that made sense. And I think we'll continue to look to expand them.

Stephen Ju

Okay. Sounds good. And I guess, stepping back a little bit at more of a macro view, I guess, we talked about how the rising mortgage rates have impacted your business generally.

Carrie Wheeler

Yes, I mean, we've been navigating what has been a pretty tough housing market for now. 18 months and counting, and just a really uncertain overall kind of macro economies, everyone here knows. I think we gets lost sometimes in the macro story is what matters most to Opendoor. So you have high mortgage rates, tough buyer affordability, lots of constraints on being able to buy in a way that works for people. You also have a lot of people locked into very low rates and seller inertia, like how do I ever give up that 3% mortgage.

And I think what gets lost is what matters for us most is home stability, I mean, price stability. And well, volumes have been quite depressed over the last year and change is much less important from whether or not prices are stable. And what we've seen so far this year is constrained supply, historically low listings coming onto the market. But against that depress supply has been pretty resilient buyer demand. And they've been relatively imbalanced. And what we've seen on the back of that is price stability, and that is a good setup for us.

We've done a lot of work this year to reduce our spreads, i.e. the discounts embedded in our offers. Part of that has come through the hard work of just better price accuracy and reducing our overall cost structure. But part of it has been a more stable home price environment that we can factor into spreads. If I have some reasonably decent degree of confidence in the home price trajectory, remember our windows like 4 to 6 months, I can put that into tighter spreads, i.e., lower spreads, and that means lower spreads means higher conversion people say yes to the offer, that drives more acquisition volumes. We saw that in Q3, were up 17% on quarter-on-quarter they said so. That is a good thing.

There's a lot to talk about low volumes, which is clearly an industry-wide issue. But there's still 4 million people moving, much lower than peak. But for us, you think about a 1% market share. We just need to be a little bit bigger and have a much bigger business, much profitable business and where they are today. And to be able to capture some more share, which we've done consistently all year long, we're capturing share in a declining market. So volumes, yes are an issue, but they're much less than an issue for us, we're really focused on whether or not prices are stable.

Stephen Ju

Okay. So we'll worry about the overall volume [indiscernible] when you have 50% share …

Carrie Wheeler

You should worry about that, yes, but we're going to be very focused on our spreads. And again, home price stability is a good setup for us. And that's what we've been seeing for the course of 2023.

Stephen Ju

So that's what's [indiscernible] your view in terms of we're going to acquire a certain number of homes in preparation for the seasonal pickup into the first quarter, you're seeing greater stability and that’s …?

Carrie Wheeler

Yes, we know that when we can come to you with an offer with a reasonable spread, chances are you're going to convert. We understand that relationship really, really well. People love the product, right? It's an 80 Net Promoter Score. So when we can do that, again, that's back to price stability, we know we can drive volume. And so as we look into 2024, where we get the benefit of seasonal tailwinds into the spring selling season, be able to kind of marketing dollars back in the system more efficiently because where that spreads are today, that's a good setup for us.

Stephen Ju

Okay. Got you. Anything that we should be thinking about or something that you might be worried about in terms of backdrop for 2024, additional pressure that you might see or anything else that you're preparing for?

Carrie Wheeler

The housing market seems to be very dynamic. And so we're going to continue to respond to any market thing that we see. We saw that in last quarter we talked about, there was a moment where mortgage rates spiked up to eight, and we saw a slight decline in clearance rate, and then the velocity of home resales and we responded to that by dropping some of our list prices, making sure that we were still clearing our inventory in line with our objectives. So those are the kinds of signals we're very attuned to, we're going to continue to be very attuned in to make sure that we're responding to them. We [indiscernible] about everything in the housing market, Stephen, but I'd say going to 2024 I think we're well-positioned given all the work this year on spreads, and just seasonality will be a friend kind of in the first half of next year.

Stephen Ju

I think you said you are in 53 markets right now. Should we expect that you will be expanding into more markets in '24?

Carrie Wheeler

Yes. You think about how do we expand our footprint over time, there's two levers. One is, how many cities are we in? 53 you just quoted. And then within those cities, what is the universe of homes that we can underwrite on based on our pricing algorithm and that's our buybox, right? It's defined by price or age or home type, what have you. And that has been as if not more important than the city expansion.

If you think about the fact that we have taken our addressable market from 190 billion 4 years ago, [indiscernible] to 600 billion today, somebody has been doubling our markets, but a lot of isn't doubling our buybox expansion. So in 2022, we took a pause on new market expansion, just given all the things that were going on in housing generally. But we have not stopped continuing to push the envelope in terms of buybox coverage. You've taken it from, I think, 48% to 57% this year alone. So there's a lot of ways to expand market footprint.

I think the most important point is like given that $600 billion mark, we have -- there's no shortage of white space to go after. If we just did nothing else, but gain share in our current footprint, that will be enough. Our aspirations are to be nationwide over time. So there -- we will turn on a new market engine at some point, [indiscernible] to when. But it's not a constraint right now in terms of overall growth.

Stephen Ju

Okay. So how is usually the point of attack when you go after a new market? Do you enter and then expand the buybox over time? Or is …

Carrie Wheeler

We do.

Stephen Ju

… okay. So …

Carrie Wheeler

We get into market, we make sure we have the data and make sure we do a lot of work to back test our model to make sure we understand it well. We make sure we have enough trade labor in that market, so we can service the operational side of our business. And then we're going to market we're pretty slow actually to ramp because there's a lag in our business. We want to acquire some homes, we want understand them. We want to sell through them and then we look to turn them back on, we can really ramp them up as we expand.

Stephen Ju

Okay. And has that, I guess ramping process as you got better and better at launching in new markets has that speeded up over time since foundation?

Carrie Wheeler

I'm not sure we want to speed it up. I mean, I think there's a lot of learning that comes with being deliberate and how we allocate capital to newer markets and make sure they perform in line with expectations. But what we have seen is that the maturity profile of older markets is attractive. And so if you think about our 53 markets, about half of them were opened in the last couple of years, and they're really quite immature. So there's a lot of tailwind built into us being able to mature those markets over time.

Stephen Ju

Got you. Now, I think you've laid out some longer term targets for $10 billion in revenue and adjusted net income breakeven. How have your thoughts evolved on those targets this year?

Carrie Wheeler

We are highly focused on being back to adjusted net income breakeven and positive, for us as our proxy for operating cash flow. So nothing about that has changed. We've done a lot of work this year to reduce our cost structure takedown spreads. And make sure that we are positioned to rescale the business profitably and get back to that A&I breakeven level. So the only thing is that the market we just talked about continues to be very dynamic. And so we won't come into an exact month at this point, because we're going to respond to market forces. But the overall commitment to be back to A&I breakeven has not changed.

For us, that means we take volumes from where they are today, around $1,000 per month. And to get to that $10 billion kind of steady state run rate number means we kind of have to double acquisition volumes from today, it's [indiscernible] 2,200 acquisitions and resales. We were doing 4,000, 5,000 acquisitions and resales per month. And we were doing it on half the markets a lot lower brand awareness by nowhere near the scale partnership with channels we have. So the combination of just bigger distribution, bigger brand more markets to go after, and reduce spreads, we feel very comfortable being able to double our volumes from

here.

Stephen Ju

So it sounds like you want to take the handbrake off a little bit?

Carrie Wheeler

Within our risk framework, yes. We're very focused on getting back to A&I breakeven.

Stephen Ju

Okay. Got you. Now you were talking just now about the inverse relationship between the spreads and the conversion rate, and higher -- I guess consumers taking higher number of consumers taking up [indiscernible] on your offer, going into 2025, I presume it's sort of stay the course in terms of where you kept the spreads. And I guess, are there any surprising things that you're seeing in terms of the consumer behavior? And any differences that you're noticing versus what you might have seen in the past?

Carrie Wheeler

Yes, I mean, we understand that relationship between conversion and spread really well. And in fact, it's held up consistently. It's actually been better than we would have suggested. So as things become more uncertain and more volatile, what we've seen is on a spread adjusted basis, actually conversion has been better. In other words, like times are weird. I might like [indiscernible] the handle a little bit more than I did say in 2021. So we've actually been pleased without a relationship has been steady to improving. So no surprises, really. I think right now we're at is, given all the work this year, the reduction in spreads, those spreads will be a tailwind for us next year. And we took marketing dollars down significantly this year, because when spreads are high, they're just inefficient conversions [indiscernible] for those dollars to make sense. But being able to kind of invest those marketing dollars back in the system next year will drive more volumes. Increasing brand awareness will drive more volumes and also drive more conversion with it. So yes, a lot of focus on spread, understandably so. But I think we've got a good setup.

Stephen Ju

Okay, got it. Now, part of the fuel that allows you to acquire all that volume at an accelerated pace, hopefully heading into next year is that capacity that you have with your bank. So have those relationships been, I think, to get to $10 billion in revenue, if you're turning volume at like 90 days, that's like $2.5 billion of capacity, which already have, so how are the relationships with your banks right now?

Carrie Wheeler

They've been good. And I give a lot of credit to Don the team who run our capital markets group. And a lot of these relationships we've had over the last decade, obviously expanded over time to [indiscernible] lenders today. But we've been deliberate about retaining some facilities given that they are attractively priced like those [indiscernible] facilities we talked about. And we have been also reducing capacity deliberately where it made sense on the warehouse side [indiscernible] did in COVID. And what we started in COVID, is when we took our volumes down, we took down some of our capacity was going to be unused, the banks were able to kind of ramp back up with us. And I'd expect we'll see the same thing in the future.

So the relationship has been good. And I don't see financing piece of this being a constraint for our ability to kind of rescale the business to your point. We have ample capacity right now to get back to that $10 billion mark we're just talking about.

Stephen Ju

Yes, Got you. Now, going back to the some of the unit economics, what are some of the factors that can improve unit economics for you, over the next year or so or even over the next 3 years, that we should be thinking about?

Carrie Wheeler

[Indiscernible] a ton of work this year to improve them. We've had a step function change in [indiscernible] economics. Part of that has been cost savings, a good chunk of it have just been putting the all book in inventory behind us. And you saw it kind of year-to-date. New book is 9% contribution margin, well out of our target margins that will season over time as we sell-through those cohorts. But we feel really good about the new book of business we're building. That's number one. As we think about continue to improve our cost structure and our unit economics over time, there's a couple of areas. We're always going to focus on how we improve our pricing algorithm, quarter what we do and how you get better at price accuracy.

I'd say one of the things we -- it was a win this year for us was around the work done to understand at a really granular level absolutely relative home condition down to the unit level. And that was part of what we set back into spreads and allowed those reductions, we'll do more of that in 2024 and beyond. There's a lot of applications for additional artificial intelligence in our business. If you think about how we underwrite a home when we go into it and do a physical assessment before a final offer, really understanding that home condition and using imagery to capture data, not just for the home, but also how we [indiscernible] that back into the system over time is really powerful.

Same thing on the assessment side where we are scoping out repairs. So we're pretty focused on delivering more of that in 2024 and beyond. Cost structure improvements kind of below the unit margin line would include things like continue to reduce our variable SG&A. Part of that is creating more flexible labor, part of [indiscernible] been a lot of work around giving our operators better tooling to be more efficient, just be able to do more increased throughput, that was a win last year. We'll get to monetize more of that in 2024 and beyond.

Fixed costs, we run a scale business. We have a decent amount of fixed costs. We took a lot of them out this year. We're going to say super tight on fixed costs. There's an enormous amount of operating leverage in our business as we rescale it a lot. And we will make sure that we capture that. Marketing has been another win as you think about partnerships becoming a bigger part of the mix and given their profile we talked about earlier. And also just increasing brand awareness, like our awareness continues to go up.

Interestingly, even though we took down our marketing dollars a lot this year, our brand awareness has sustained power to our teams doing a lot of the creative, a lot of brand work. So that has been a win. So there's a whole host of things which we are continuing to focus on.

Stephen Ju

Got you. Okay. So can you talk about some of the cohort trends you may be seeing and some of the oldest markets?

Carrie Wheeler

Happy to. So when you think about when we go into a market, as they mature and get older, we get more brand awareness, people just know we're there, right, more signs in the streets, more marketing, more mailers. And we get to build up that base of retained customers over time. So a lot of people come to us not because they're a seller today, but they aspire to be a seller in the future. And we do not sell out those leads, we retain them deliberately and engage them pretty regularly. A lot of people are coming to us constantly for a refresh on their offer, which we're happy to do. And they will convert over time. So you think about older market, their base of retain customers is very different from a new customer. And as much as 70% of our contracts last quarter were from people who had repeat offers. And so that generative power of like the retain customer base in our older markets, is pretty attractive from an overall CAC standpoint, you got awareness, you got lower CAC, you got a repeat group of customers who are coming to you.

If you think about our older markets, I think it's about 30% of all the [indiscernible] in those older markets, [indiscernible] finances like 2018 and older. But 30% of all the addresses in those markets, have been entered into our platform. Someone came to us and wanted to know the value of their home and they entered their address. So just our ability to kind of capture more and more home sellers in those markets, we will be able to kind of compound returns over time.

Stephen Ju

Yes.

Carrie Wheeler

And [indiscernible] show up and share. So for against this older markets, call it 2018 and older cohorts, they were doing around 4% share in 2022. In contrast, a lot of those newer markets we opened in 2021, and kind of held back on 2022 given the macro in 2023, we're only doing 70 basis points of market share. So there's so much tailwind in our younger markets, which is about half of our footprint today to continue just to mature kind of what we already have in the ground. We're pretty excited about.

Stephen Ju

Okay. So newer markets, half of your markets today 70 bps of market share, that could theoretically quadruple if they start matching the older cohorts.

Carrie Wheeler

Yes, and will continue to build that retain customer base over time.

Stephen Ju

Yes. Got you. Now, sort of a final bit of a bigger picture question, I guess. Let's fast forward 12 months from now. And we're once again, sitting here at the UBS Tech Conference, and now it's November of 24. So, what do you think we'll be talking about in terms of what you've been able to accomplish over the trailing 12 months, and what do you think we'll be excited about for '25?

Carrie Wheeler

That sounds like an invitation to come back next year.

Stephen Ju

Absolutely.

Carrie Wheeler

Okay, good. What are we talking about, I mean, first of all, I'd say 2023 has been a year, but it's been a year of a ton of hard work and progress all around. Taking this moment in time, yes, tough macro, lower volumes, but really making sure that we have done all the work to be as efficient as resilient as we can be. And so kudos to our team. I feel like we're walking in 2024 really well set up to take advantage of that. So that's number one.

I think on the consumer side, our aspiration against that $600 billion addressable market we're talking about is like we want every home seller to start with open door, why would you come to us first and get an offer for the value of your home? Now, obviously, we need to be more market to do that for everybody. I hope that's what we're talking more about 2024 than talking about CM and cause like just how we kind of changing the [indiscernible]. So that open door continues to be top of mind, like come to open door, if you want to know the value of it start there. You can sell direct to us, you can listen and retain your cash offer. There's lots of ways to do it.

We want to make sure that we are serving more and more sellers, not on the consumer side. And on the financial side, I'd say. I hope we're talking about the fact that we met cash flow objectives and targets. We're very, very focused on that. As I said, we are focused on continuing to gain share, and what I imagine will still be a tough and bumpy market. We've shown throughout the course this year that we can gain share in a declining market. So we'll continue to do so. We're going to stay really tight on costs and cost structure. But I'd like to see as we ramp that we are realizing the fruits of all that work and seeing operating leverage come to the business. Ultimately, even massive market opportunity we're going after and that's really what we want to focus on is, how do we kind of put ourselves in front of customers and serve more sellers.

Stephen Ju

Got you. Well, looking forward to watching Opendoor turn into a verb.

Carrie Wheeler

Thank you. All right.

Stephen Ju

We'll wrap it there. Thanks so much, Carrie.

Carrie Wheeler

Appreciate it. Thank you.

