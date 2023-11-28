Andrii Zastrozhnov

Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) is a specialty ETF that mostly invests in companies that recently had an IPO. The fund is mostly designed for investors who want to gain exposure to newly issued companies but its value proposition could be questionable since you can easily buy those recently IPO'ed companies that you are interested in owning without having to buy a whole basket of them.

The fund typically invests into a basket of 70 stocks that fit its criteria. First, the company would have to be headquartered in the US (or at least co-headquartered in the US like in Coupang (CPNG)). Second, the stock has to have sufficient volume and liquidity so it excludes micro-caps and many small caps. Third, it has to be a new launch so SPAC deals are typically excluded. The fund doesn't specifically focus or exclude any sector but its sector distribution could change from year to year depending on which sector had most IPOs in a given year. For example if we have nothing but technology IPOs in a year, the fund's holdings will over-represent technology stocks.

Currently the fund is overweight in technology stocks which account for 49% of its total weight due to large number of technology IPOs in recent years. It also holds a 16% weight in Financials but many of them are fin-tech companies so one could say they are technology stocks too. The fund is weighted by market cap but it also has a limit where no one holding can have a higher weight than 10%. The fund's weightings are adjusted on quarterly basis.

IPO Sector Breakdown (Renaissance )

IPO markets have been very volatile in recent years. 2020 and 2021 were particularly great years for newly launched stocks both through IPO and SPAC but 2022 was equal bad for newly issued stocks. As expected, when IPOs were outperforming there were many newly issued stocks, whereas the tide turned and we've had an IPO draught in the last year and half as IPOs started to underperform. The period from March 2020 and January 2021 was particularly bullish for IPOs where they almost tripled in price in 9 months.

Data by YCharts

Then again last year was pretty bad for IPOs in general as well as this fund. At one point, the ETF representing recent IPOs was down more than 60% from recent highs.

Data by YCharts

This year things have been a bit better and this fund has been up 36% year to date so far but it still underperforms the Nasdaq 100 index (QQQ) driven by big technology stocks like Apple (AAPL), Nvidia (NVDA) and Microsoft (MSFT) also known as the Magnificent Seven.

Data by YCharts

Here is the interesting thing though. In 2020 and 2021 when IPOs were doing better there was a lot of IPO activity. According to Statista, we've had 480 IPOs in 2020, more than a thousand IPOs in 2021 and only 181 IPOs in 2022 which is the second-lowest number since 2012. Companies preparing to go public tend to go public when market multiples are at the highest level in order to maximize the funds they will raise through IPO. There is very little point in going IPO when there is little appetite and demand for new shares but it makes more sense when people are buying shares hand-over-fist. The whole goal of companies going the IPO route is that they can raise funds using company's equity and get the most bang for their buck. This is why you will see very little IPO activity near market bottoms unless a company is really desperate to raise money.

Number of IPOs by Year (Statista)

If companies are holding off on doing IPOs in favor of issuing more debt, this can be telling. This is even more telling during high interest environments when companies would rather pay a high interest premium than going public because they think they can get a better deal at a later date. Alternatively sometimes companies will go IPO at a very limited scope like how Mobileye (MBLY) did last year by only issuing about 5% of its total shares to the market. This allows companies to go public while still holding a great majority of their shares to be sold at a later date under more favorable conditions.

How does this all affect IPO ETF? Well, normally the fund's goal was to mostly hold stocks of companies who went IPO in the last 12 months and hold them for a period of 12 months. Thus, the fund would take advantage of the spike many IPO'ed companies see in their first one year in the market. Since IPO activity mostly dried up since 2021, the fund is stuck holding many stocks that went IPO a few years ago such as Palantir (PLTR) which had its IPO 3 years ago in 2020, Airbnb (ABNB) and DoorDash (DASH) who had their IPOs in late 2020 and Roblox (RBLX) who had their IPO in March of 2021. As a matter of fact, the fund holds very few stocks who had their IPO in the last year with the exception of Kenvue (KVUE) whose IPO was a spinoff anyways. Now the fund aims to hold stocks that had an IPO in the last 36 months and this could change in the future depending on the circumstances of the IPO market as a whole. If this recent IPO draught continues, we could see this number rise to 48 or 60 months.

Top 10 Holdings (Seeking Alpha)

Is this necessarily a bad thing? Not really but it's something to be aware of because it can affect your investment returns in the long run. Think of it like this, if most companies go IPO near market tops when valuation multiples are sky high and they avoid going IPO when valuations are cheap, an IPO investor is more likely to hold stocks bought at high valuations than otherwise. If we had more than a thousand IPOs in 2021 when markets were sky high and only 181 IPOs in 2022 when markets were a lot cheaper, an IPO investor buying every IPO will have bought 10 stocks near the top for every 1 stock they bought near the bottom. This can skew the valuation of their stock holdings.

Another thing to keep in mind is that IPOs can be highly volatile in their first year or two as the market tries to decide what a good valuation is for a newly launched company. If a company has been in the market for many years, its fair valuation is probably more or less determined and it will fluctuate very little from month to month but a newly issued stock won't have this advantage. Many companies that chose the IPO route will be growth companies or startups with limited profits and they will choose this route in order to fund their growth without obtaining more debt. This also makes it difficult to value these companies and IPOs can have pretty high volatility as a result of this.

I personally like a few of this fund's holdings namely Airbnb (ABNB), Palantir (PLTR) and Rivian (RIVN) and hold small amounts of each. I am not invested in the ETF itself because I am not interested in all of its holdings. Many stocks who had their IPOs in 2021 are sharply down from their original prices so this could be a good time for investors to start buying up those individual names which they like and find to be in good value. The ETF itself is not particularly compelling to me with its high expense ratio of 0.60% and easily replicable portfolio where top stocks account for most weight. One advantage I could see with this IPO is that they could obtain newly issued shares at the IPO price before retail investors can get them. Many times shares will be traded by institutions before they are available to public and they will already have a big premium by the time retail investors can trade them. If you are looking for this kind of advantage, this fund might be worth buying.