Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.43K Followers

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 28, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jeff Kvaal - Senior Director, Investor Relations

Antonio Neri - President and Chief Executive Officer

Jeremy Cox - Senior Vice President and Interim Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mike Ng - Goldman Sachs

Wamsi Mohan - Bank of America

Toni Sacconaghi - Bernstein

Samik Chatterjee - JPMorgan

Simon Leopold - Raymond James

Tim Long - Barclays

Sidney Ho - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Fourth Quarter 2023 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Earnings Conference Call. My name is Gary and I'll be your conference moderator for today's call. At this time all participants will be in a listen-only mode. We will be facilitating a question-and-answer session towards the end of the conference. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded for replay purposes.

I would now like to turn the presentation over to your host for today's call, Jeff Kvaal, Senior Director, Investor Relations. Please proceed.

Jeff Kvaal

Thanks, Gary, and good afternoon, everyone. I'm Jeff Kvaal, I'd like to welcome you to our fiscal 2023 fourth quarter earnings conference call with Antonio Neri, HPE's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jeremy Cox, HPE's Senior Vice President, Controller and Interim Chief Financial Officer.

Before handing the call to Antonio, let me remind you that this call is being webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call concludes. We have posted the press release and the slide presentation accompanying the release on our HPE investor relations webpage. Elements of the financial information referenced on this call are forward-looking and are based on our best view of the world and our businesses as we see them today. HPE seems no obligation and does not intend to update any such

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About HPE

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HPE

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.