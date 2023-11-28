Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 28, 2023 9:00 PM ETCrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.43K Followers

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 28, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Maria Riley - Vice President of Investor Relations

George Kurtz - President, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder

Burt Podbere - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Saket Kalia - Barclays

Joel Fishbein - Truist

Rob Owens - Piper Sandler

Matthew Hedberg - RBC

John DiFucci - Guggenheim

Tal Liani - Bank of America

Adam Borg - Stifel

Mike Walkley - Canaccord Genuity

Gray Powell - BTIG

Jonathan Ho - William Blair

Gregg Moskowitz - Mizuho

Gabriela Borges - Goldman Sachs

Alex Henderson - Needham

Eric Heath - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to CrowdStrike Holdings Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the call over to VP of Investor Relations, Maria Riley. Please go ahead.

Maria Riley

Good afternoon, and thank you for your participation today.

With me on the call are George Kurtz, President and Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of CrowdStrike; and Burt Podbere, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we get started, I would like to note that certain statements made during this conference call that are not historical facts, including those regarding our future plans, objectives, growth including projections, and expected performance, including our outlook for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024, and any assumptions for fiscal periods beyond that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent our outlook only as of the date of this call. While we believe any forward-looking statements we make are reasonable, actual results could differ materially because the statements are based on current expectations and are subject

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About CRWD

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CRWD

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.