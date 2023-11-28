Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bank OZK Preferred Stock: Still Time For The Train Of Lower Interest Rates

Nov. 28, 2023 10:06 PM ETBank OZK 4.625% PER PFD A (OZKAP)
Aristofanis Papadatos profile picture
Aristofanis Papadatos
8.46K Followers

Summary

  • Inflation has frozen month-to-month for the first time in two years, leading to a decrease in the 10-year treasury yield.
  • The S&P 500 has rallied 10% in response to the decrease in interest rates, but Bank OZK's preferred stock has only gained 2%.
  • Bank OZK's preferred stock offers a high dividend yield of 7.7% and has great upside potential, as the bank is well protected from financial sector headwinds.
Bank OZK Headquarters

Bank OZK

The latest CPI report, which was issued two weeks ago, showed that inflation froze month-to-month for the first time in two years while the year-on-year inflation fell from 3.7% in September to 3.2% in October. As the decrease in inflation was steeper than expected, the

This article was written by

Aristofanis Papadatos profile picture
Aristofanis Papadatos
8.46K Followers
I am a chemical engineer with a MS in Food Technology and Economics. I am also the author of 2 mathematics books ("Arithmetic calculations without a calculator" and "Word Problems") and perform almost all the calculations in my mind, without a calculator, making it easier to make immediate investing decisions among many alternatives. I invest applying fundamental and technical analysis and mainly use options as a tool for both investing and trading. I have nearly achieved my goal of early retirement, at the age of 45. In my spare time, I follow Warren Buffett's principle: "Some men read playboy. I read financial statements".

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OZKAP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

OZKAP comprises approximately 25% of the value of my investment portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

B
Beentheretoo
Yesterday, 11:02 PM
Comments (2)
I think the preferred dividend is also treated as qualified unlike a straight interest bearing instrument.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About OZKAP

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OZKAP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OZKAP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.