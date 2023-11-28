Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Entain: Long-Term Value And Short-Term Headwinds

Nov. 28, 2023 10:16 PM ETEntain Plc (GMVHF), GMVHY
Salix Research profile picture
Salix Research
310 Followers

Summary

  • Entain's Q3 update showed weak revenue growth, but the negatives are already priced into the stock.
  • The company presented measures to improve performance, including portfolio optimization and a reduction of M&A activity.
  • Activist investors may push for a change in leadership, which could help unlock value for shareholders.
  • While we are concerned about recent performance and the various mishaps, we believe the stock has been oversold, and the risk/reward is currently attractive.

Live in-play betting app

cyano66/iStock via Getty Images

We have published an initiation note and a follow-up note on Entain (OTCPK:GMVHF) with buy ratings, highlighting the hidden value of the US JV: BetMGM, the significant discount to sum of the parts valuation, and speculative

This article was written by

Salix Research profile picture
Salix Research
310 Followers
L/S Equity, Event-Driven, and Activism. Independent and differentiated fundamental analysis.I am a former hedge fund analyst with a passion for research and analysis in my free time. I am to identify attractive investment opportunities and provide added value to my readers

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GMVHF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GMVHF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GMVHF
--
GMVHY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.