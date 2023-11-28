Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

HYBB: Not The Conservative High Yield Fund You Expected

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.03K Followers

Summary

  • iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF is a fixed income exchange traded fund.
  • HYBB's holdings consist mostly of BB credits, with the largest sectoral allocation in consumer cyclicals.
  • BB credits represent the first band of the high yield universe, and exhibit the lowest probabilities of default when compared to 'B' and 'CCC' names.
  • The fund has a 7.4% annualized volatility figure, a 6.4% TTM yield and no leverage.
  • HYBB does not offer better risk rewards than the widely used JNK fund, and with BB spreads at historic lows, it is recommended to sell HYBB.

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons for financial banking increase interest rate, mortgage and property investment dividend value from business growth concept.

champpixs

Thesis

The iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB) is a fixed income exchange traded fund. The vehicle represents a play on U.S. high yield bonds via its goal of tracking the ICE BofA BB US

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.03K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About HYBB

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on HYBB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HYBB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.