Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 6th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference (Transcript)

Nov. 28, 2023 9:27 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)
Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) 6th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference November 28, 2023 10:50 AM ET

Company Participants

Dave Denton - CFO and EVP

Conference Call Participants

Umer Raffat - Evercore ISI

Dave Denton

Okay. Great.

Umer Raffat

Excellent. Well, listen, thank you guys for being here. I think my mic's on. Jazz just put out an update as you guys probably heard. So I don't think Pfizer has a major new update on anything safety?

Dave Denton

We do not.

Umer Raffat

Okay. All right. Let's get that out of the way.

Dave Denton

We're starting off on a high note.

Umer Raffat

Excellent. But Dave, good to see you. Looking forward to this fireside. And maybe I'll turn it over to you to kick things off. And I know there's a lot to talk about.

Dave Denton

Yes, there's a lot of talk about. Obviously, Pfizer is at a really interesting period of time in its evolution, coming off what I would consider the COVID high. Clearly, we've kind of reset our expectations for COVID this year, but importantly, are on the precipice of a few things. One is we're working diligently to close the Seagen acquisition. I'm sure we'll speak about that in a moment as we kind of lean into oncology in our cancer franchise.

Secondly, we've entered into an agreement, both ex U.S. and here within the U.S., regarding our COVID franchise. I'm sure we'll talk about that at some point in time within the day or later in the future. That gives us a little bit more stability and outlook for that franchise going forward. And third, we've recently announced some pretty sizable cost realignment programs to get our cost base and aligned with our revenue performance and expectations over the long term. And so I'm sure we'll talk about that as well. So with

