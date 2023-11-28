Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) 2023 UBS Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

Nov. 28, 2023 9:49 PM ETON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)1 Comment
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.44K Followers

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) 2023 UBS Global Technology Conference Call November 28, 2023 3:35 PM ET

Company Participants

Hassane El-Khoury - President & Chief Executive Officer

Thad Trent - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Timothy Arcuri - UBS

Timothy Arcuri

Okay, we're going to get started with the next session. I'm Tim Arcuri. I'm the semiconductor analyst here at UBS. I'm pleased to have ON Semi. We have Hassane El-Khoury, President and CEO; and we have Thad Trent, CFO. So, thank you to Hassane and Thad.

Hassane El-Khoury

Thank you.

Thad Trent

Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Timothy Arcuri

Well, let me just start out with a high-level question. Since you both came to the company, you've been on a journey to have more market focus, price better to value, slim down and optimize the manufacturing network. Can you talk about where you are in that journey? Are you sort of done with the optimization and it's more about growth from here? Or is there more optimization left to be done?

Hassane El-Khoury

Yes. Look, we've done a lot. But it -- the journey is always long because it's never mission accomplished. So where we are. We've done a lot of optimization we refer to as Fab Liter, where we divested for fabs. We really focus our manufacturing on where our portfolio is going to be which, like you said, is purely based on value drivers versus just mass market or fab pillars. So we've done that transformation, right now a strategic focus on the growth. However, from an optimization perspective, we talked about in our last Analyst Day, how we are going to Fab Right? What does that mean really is when you have a complex manufacturing network if you have 2 fabs, both running 7 technologies, neither of them are efficient. So streamlining technologies and where you want to manufacture it, reduces cost across the board in both

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

K
KEEPYOURMONEY
Yesterday, 10:53 PM
Comments (830)
So much like NVDA in the early stages I have total faith in ON Semi and the management team. They are conservative on the growth and once we hit a soft landing and pull out strong this one will truly surprize all .
To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About ON

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ON

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.