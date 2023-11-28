Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Leslie's, Inc. (LESL) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 28, 2023 10:19 PM ETLeslie's, Inc. (LESL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.44K Followers

Leslie's, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 28, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Caitlin Churchill - Investor Relations

Michael Egeck - Chief Executive Officer

Scott Bowman - Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Ryan Merkel - William Blair

Simeon Gutman - Morgan Stanley

Steven Forbes - Guggenheim Securities

Peter Benedict - Baird

Kate McShane - Goldman Sachs

Garik Shmois - Loop Capital Markets

Jonathan Matuszewski - Jefferies

Peter Keith - Piper Sandler

Dana Telsey - Telsey Advisory Group

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2023 Conference Call for Leslie's, Inc. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following the prepared remarks, management will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded and will be available for replay later today on the Company's website.

I will now turn the call over to Caitlin Churchill, Investor Relations.

Caitlin Churchill

Thank you, and good afternoon. I would like to remind everyone that comments made today may include forward-looking statements, which are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from management's current expectations.

These statements speak as of today and will not be updated in the future if circumstances change. Please review the cautionary statements and risk factors contained in the Company's earnings press release and recent filings with the SEC.

During the call today, management will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the Company's earnings press release, which was furnished to the SEC today and posted to the Investor Relations section of Leslie's website at ir.lesliespool.com.

On the call today from Leslie's are Mike Egeck, Chief Executive Officer; and Scott Bowman, Chief Financial Officer.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About LESL

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LESL

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.