Aon: Impressive Quarter And Cost Restructuring Program Drive Long-Term Margin Expansion

Nov. 29, 2023 4:35 AM ET
Summary

  • Aon delivered solid results with strong margin expansion and substantial share buybacks.
  • Organic revenue grew by 6% and operating margin expanded by 120 basis points.
  • Aon anticipates mid-single-digit organic revenue growth and high-single-digit free cash flow growth for FY23.
Aon (NYSE:AON) delivered very solid Q3 FY23 results, and I am continually impressed with their margin expansion and substantial share buybacks. As a long-term shareholder of this stable growth company, I maintain a 'Strong Buy' rating with a fair value of $390 per share.

I am a growth-oriented investor, conducting fundamental research. Long-term focus, independent thinking. I prefer companies with deep moats and high recurring sales growth.Disclosure: Hunter Wolf and I are working in the same investment team. I am writing here independently.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AON either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

