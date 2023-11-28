Scukrov

Thesis Summary

Mega-caps have led the major indexes higher in 2023, leaving out the small caps (NYSEARCA:IWM).

But the latest market rally has shown some encouraging improvement in breadth, and with the current macroeconomic outlook, I think small-caps could outperform in 2024.

The Russell is now much more attractively valued than before, and as the rate cuts near, we could see many of its holdings outperform.

Based on TA, I think the IWM could rally close to 70% from here, while the SPX may "only" rally 30%.

If you believe in the Santa Rally, then I suggest you long IWM to capture even more gains in the coming month.

A Quick Re-Cap

Back in May, I advised readers to buy the dip in IWM, and while the index did rally over 20% in the next couple of months, it then entered another bear phase and even dipped below my buy level. I see this as a gift from markets, which don't always give us a second chance.

Many of the underlying macro dynamics, which I pointed out in my last article, are still in play and are, in fact, more imminent today.

Inflation seems to have been conquered, and rate cuts are already priced in for the next year.

Adding to the already bullish fundamentals, which have not changed, but become more imminent, we also have strong evidence in recent weeks that this latest leg of the bull market could be led by small caps.

Breadth is improving; we have already seen a big rebound in small caps, and from a technical perspective, the IWM char has a good set-up.

Interestingly, in my last article, I also pointed to the fact that altcoins, the "small-caps" of crypto, would also rally with the IWM. Over the last two months, altcoins have taken off.

Is it just a matter of time before IWM follows?

Why did small caps underperform?

Small caps were one of the best trades in 2020-21, but they have been completely left out of the 2023 mega-cap-led rally.

So what happened exactly? The underperformance in the Russell can be largely attributed to a contraction in valuation multiples.

Russell fwd PE (FactSet)

As we can see, during the height of 2020 and 2021, Russell's forward P/E reached unprecedented levels.

Fueled by low interest rates and quantitative easing, investors moved into more speculative small-cap plays in order to capture higher returns.

Once the macroeconomic landscape shifted to that of monetary tightening, valuations contracted. The Russell 2000 simply had a lot more contracting to do.

The IWM is up around 3% YTD, as I write this, while the S&P 500 is up close to 20%. Of course, most of the gains this year in the S&P can be attributed to the "Magnificent 7", and unfortunately, there are no magnificent stocks in the Russell.

With that said, the Russell could be set to outperform in 2024.

Why I'm Buying Small Caps Now

The way I see it, many of the headwinds of 2022-23 will become tailwinds in 2024.

Firstly, the IWM is actually reasonably valued today:

Russell, SPX and NDX (Marketbeat)

The index has an overall PE ratio of 23.85, still above the S&P500 but below that of the Nasdaq (NDX). It also has the best dividend yield of the three indexes, at 1.76.

Furthermore, looking at the composition of the IWM, a lot of the heavier-weighted sectors could do well in 2024.

IWM Holdings (SA)

Technology is still an investor favourite and always a safe bet. Closely behind that, we have industrials and financials. Both of these have also struggled in the last year, banking in particular, but the next few months could see these sectors outperform.

Financials are reasonably valued and should benefit moving forward from a regime of lowering interest rates.

Healthcare, which has also lagged behind in 2022, makes up 14.35% of the fund, and this is an industry that I am very bullish on in the long term as it continues to benefit from demographics and technological advancements.

The laggards of yesterday are becoming the leaders of today.

Sector performance (Finviz)

Already, we can see that in the last week, Healthcare, Financials and Industrials are among the best-performing sectors. Energy has also had a nice rebound, though I am less bullish on the immediate term.

Every rally in markets has been met with scepticism this year, and many analysts have pointed towards a lack of breadth as a sign that this is not a healthy market.

Stocks above 50 day MA (barchart)

The latest rally, however, has shown a remarkable recovery in market breadth, as we can see by the number of stocks that are now trading above the 50-day MA.

And of course, underpinning my analysis of the IWM is the macro outlook. The Federal Reserve is likely done hiking. Rate cuts are already priced into the Fed funds rate, and in fact, a lot of foreign central banks are already cutting.

Central Bank rate cuts (BofA)

The return of liquidity into the market will be very welcomed by stocks, and, most of all, small caps.

I've already mentioned before how a Fed pause has traditionally been bullish, but even rate cuts can be good for stocks, just like in 2019.

SPX and Fed funds rate (TV)

Technical Analysis

Based on technical analysis, the IWM has a much more favourable setup than the SPX and the NDX.

IWM TA (Author's work)

By my calculations, the SPX could head into the 5500-6000 level, but that's "only" around a 30% return from today's levels.

The IWM, however, could have much further to go. From an EW perspective, I think we could just be beginning a final wave 5. Based on fib extensions, this could take us into the 300-point area. This would be around the 1.618 ext of the current drawdown.

More immediately, the 50-week MA caps the upside, and we could see a pull-back. However, the MACD is ready for a bullish crossover, and the RSI has plenty of room to run.

Risks

Though I think we could see more upside in markets in 2024, I also believe we are getting closer to a recession. While employment is still strong, we are already seeing signs of softening demand. In the case of a recession, the IWM will not be a good place to be. So, while I am bullish on the small caps for now, I remain very wary of the potential for recession.

Final Thoughts

The IWM has underperformed in 2023, but I am seeing early signs that this trend could shift in 2024. The macro outlook has become favourable, and the current rally has seen an encouraging improvement in market breadth. At this point, I think the Russell offers a better risk/reward opportunity than some of the other major indexes.