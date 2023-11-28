IWM: Santa Rally On Steroids (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- Small caps have underperformed in 2023, but there are signs they could outperform in 2024.
- The Russell 2000 is now attractively valued and could see its holdings outperform as rate cuts near.
- The IWM could rally close to 70% based on technical analysis, making it a good investment for the coming month.
Thesis Summary
Mega-caps have led the major indexes higher in 2023, leaving out the small caps (NYSEARCA:IWM).
But the latest market rally has shown some encouraging improvement in breadth, and with the current macroeconomic outlook, I think small-caps could outperform in 2024.
The Russell is now much more attractively valued than before, and as the rate cuts near, we could see many of its holdings outperform.
Based on TA, I think the IWM could rally close to 70% from here, while the SPX may "only" rally 30%.
If you believe in the Santa Rally, then I suggest you long IWM to capture even more gains in the coming month.
A Quick Re-Cap
Back in May, I advised readers to buy the dip in IWM, and while the index did rally over 20% in the next couple of months, it then entered another bear phase and even dipped below my buy level. I see this as a gift from markets, which don't always give us a second chance.
Many of the underlying macro dynamics, which I pointed out in my last article, are still in play and are, in fact, more imminent today.
Inflation seems to have been conquered, and rate cuts are already priced in for the next year.
Adding to the already bullish fundamentals, which have not changed, but become more imminent, we also have strong evidence in recent weeks that this latest leg of the bull market could be led by small caps.
Breadth is improving; we have already seen a big rebound in small caps, and from a technical perspective, the IWM char has a good set-up.
Interestingly, in my last article, I also pointed to the fact that altcoins, the "small-caps" of crypto, would also rally with the IWM. Over the last two months, altcoins have taken off.
Is it just a matter of time before IWM follows?
Why did small caps underperform?
Small caps were one of the best trades in 2020-21, but they have been completely left out of the 2023 mega-cap-led rally.
So what happened exactly? The underperformance in the Russell can be largely attributed to a contraction in valuation multiples.
As we can see, during the height of 2020 and 2021, Russell's forward P/E reached unprecedented levels.
Fueled by low interest rates and quantitative easing, investors moved into more speculative small-cap plays in order to capture higher returns.
Once the macroeconomic landscape shifted to that of monetary tightening, valuations contracted. The Russell 2000 simply had a lot more contracting to do.
The IWM is up around 3% YTD, as I write this, while the S&P 500 is up close to 20%. Of course, most of the gains this year in the S&P can be attributed to the "Magnificent 7", and unfortunately, there are no magnificent stocks in the Russell.
With that said, the Russell could be set to outperform in 2024.
Why I'm Buying Small Caps Now
The way I see it, many of the headwinds of 2022-23 will become tailwinds in 2024.
Firstly, the IWM is actually reasonably valued today:
The index has an overall PE ratio of 23.85, still above the S&P500 but below that of the Nasdaq (NDX). It also has the best dividend yield of the three indexes, at 1.76.
Furthermore, looking at the composition of the IWM, a lot of the heavier-weighted sectors could do well in 2024.
Technology is still an investor favourite and always a safe bet. Closely behind that, we have industrials and financials. Both of these have also struggled in the last year, banking in particular, but the next few months could see these sectors outperform.
Financials are reasonably valued and should benefit moving forward from a regime of lowering interest rates.
Healthcare, which has also lagged behind in 2022, makes up 14.35% of the fund, and this is an industry that I am very bullish on in the long term as it continues to benefit from demographics and technological advancements.
The laggards of yesterday are becoming the leaders of today.
Already, we can see that in the last week, Healthcare, Financials and Industrials are among the best-performing sectors. Energy has also had a nice rebound, though I am less bullish on the immediate term.
Every rally in markets has been met with scepticism this year, and many analysts have pointed towards a lack of breadth as a sign that this is not a healthy market.
The latest rally, however, has shown a remarkable recovery in market breadth, as we can see by the number of stocks that are now trading above the 50-day MA.
And of course, underpinning my analysis of the IWM is the macro outlook. The Federal Reserve is likely done hiking. Rate cuts are already priced into the Fed funds rate, and in fact, a lot of foreign central banks are already cutting.
The return of liquidity into the market will be very welcomed by stocks, and, most of all, small caps.
I've already mentioned before how a Fed pause has traditionally been bullish, but even rate cuts can be good for stocks, just like in 2019.
Technical Analysis
Based on technical analysis, the IWM has a much more favourable setup than the SPX and the NDX.
By my calculations, the SPX could head into the 5500-6000 level, but that's "only" around a 30% return from today's levels.
The IWM, however, could have much further to go. From an EW perspective, I think we could just be beginning a final wave 5. Based on fib extensions, this could take us into the 300-point area. This would be around the 1.618 ext of the current drawdown.
More immediately, the 50-week MA caps the upside, and we could see a pull-back. However, the MACD is ready for a bullish crossover, and the RSI has plenty of room to run.
Risks
Though I think we could see more upside in markets in 2024, I also believe we are getting closer to a recession. While employment is still strong, we are already seeing signs of softening demand. In the case of a recession, the IWM will not be a good place to be. So, while I am bullish on the small caps for now, I remain very wary of the potential for recession.
Final Thoughts
The IWM has underperformed in 2023, but I am seeing early signs that this trend could shift in 2024. The macro outlook has become favourable, and the current rally has seen an encouraging improvement in market breadth. At this point, I think the Russell offers a better risk/reward opportunity than some of the other major indexes.
Macro moves markets, and this is what I do at The Pragmatic Investor
Join today and enjoy:
- Weekly Macro Newsletter
- Access to our Portfolio
- Deep dive reports on stocks.
- Regular news updates
Start your free trial right now!
This article was written by
James Foord is an economist by trade and has been analyzing global markets for the past decade. He leads the investing group The Pragmatic Investor where the focus is on building robust and truly diversified portfolios that will continually preserve and increase wealth.The Pragmatic Investor covers global macro, international equities, commodities, tech and cryptocurrencies and is designed to guide investors of all levels in their journey. Features include a The Pragmatic Investor Portfolio, weekly market update newsletter, actionable trades, technical analysis, and a chat room. Learn more.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments