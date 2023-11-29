gahsoon

Stock Surge and Strong Buy Rating

PDD Holdings (NASDAQ:PDD) recently dropped its third-quarter financial report card on November 28th. Investors clearly liked what they saw, with the stock popping 18% in the aftermath. Back in September, we gave PDD stock a "strong-buy" rating. Since then, the stock price has gone up 35%.

Impressive Financial Performance

The celebratory spike makes sense. PDD's latest numbers were plain impressive. Revenue growth seriously picked up pace, accelerating from 66% last quarter to a blistering 94% now. Its adjusted operating profits also doubled versus Q2 levels. Plus margins expanded nicely even while PDD continues pouring money into aggressive expansion efforts.

Revenue Breakdown and Growth Drivers

Now PDD isn't always super transparent in detailing their numbers. But we can still get a good sense of what's driving growth by checking out the revenue breakdown. Revenue from transaction services grew at an impressive 315%. That's way faster than the 39% growth in online marketing services revenue.

Transaction services revenue now makes up 42% of PDD's total revenue in Q3. That figure was 28% in Q2 2023 and only 20% in Q3 last year. So it seems their Temu business is growing rapidly and becoming the dominant engine powering PDD's growth these days. Temu has been focused mostly on expanding overseas, especially in the US. And they've adopted a consignment sales model - that's where Temu buys and holds inventory before it's sold. Under this setup, the company makes most of its money from transaction fees. So that 315% explosion in transaction revenue signals Temu's overseas growth push is paying off nicely.

Now everyone knows Temu's gaining ground in the US. But what many investors haven't heard is that it has quietly been spreading across Southeast Asia too.

Unlike its flashier competitor TikTok, Temu keeps a lower profile. And that probably works in its favor. TikTok has faced tons of scrutiny over data security issues from various governments. For instance, Indonesia banned TikTok's e-commerce operations entirely.

By avoiding the spotlight, Temu dodges getting caught up in geopolitical tensions to some degree. And it can keep building its international user base efficiently and drama-free. So Temu's subtle expansion strategy into new markets seems smart.

Agricultural Product Business in China

In addition, PDD's management mentioned the success of its agriculture product business in China. Below is a quote from PDD's management from the third quarter earnings release:

“Technology serves as a pivotal driving force of sustainable, high-quality development,” said Mr. Lei Chen, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of PDD Holdings. We remain unwaveringly committed to leveraging our resources and technology background to spearhead innovation, champion digital inclusion and generate a positive impact on society at large.

PDD has been aggressively expanding in this business by charging 0 commission to merchants. A couple of sources have suggested that PDD's Doudou grocery service is now ranked first in China, surpassing its major competitor Meituan. Doudou Grocery's profitability is around 3%. Doudou also has 26000 stock keeping units ("SKUs") and has cheaper prices compared to Meituan on 60 percent of those SKUs. This suggests that Doudou Grocery has a solid competitive position in the market.

Crazy as it sounds, PDD's market value is now neck-and-neck with Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba (NASDAQ:BABA). Sure, PDD's total revenues are still lower than Alibaba's. However, we believe PDD's unique grocery delivery business could be its secret ticket to ultimately surpassing Alibaba in China.

See, people buy groceries way more often than general merchandise. So PDD's Doudou grocery service gets users coming back over and over, much more than Alibaba does. That higher purchase frequency strengthens engagement between PDD and its customers.

Better engagement means PDD can attract traffic to its broader platform more efficiently than Alibaba can. Once you've ordered vegetables and tofu from Doudou a few times, you're more likely to check out PDD's other offerings too next time you open the app.

So PDD's big bet on grocery delivery sets it up wonderfully to gain an engagement advantage over Alibaba. And that could ultimately shift the competitive balance of power in Chinese e-commerce.

"Refund Only" Policy and Platform Ecosystem

Furthermore, PDD has been working to improve its product and service quality by introducing a "refund only" policy in 2023. This policy gives consumers the option to choose to only get a refund and keep the item if they decide to return it.

While there are some users who overuse this policy and cause losses for merchants, this policy has received some resistance from merchants. However, the "refund only" policy has been praised by consumers.

In the era of platform businesses, retailers rely more on consumers to review the product quality of merchants in order to lower operating costs to compete against traditional retailers, who control inventory quality by examining it themselves and holding the inventory first. We believe this "refund only" policy overall benefits the ecosystem of PDD's platform in the long term.

Below is a quote from PDD's management from the third quarter earnings release:

Under our ‘high-quality development’ strategy, we increased our investment in technology and further deepened user mindshare in the third quarter. Our financial performance reflects the early results we have achieved,” said Ms. Jun Liu, VP of Finance at PDD Holdings. “Going forward, we will continue to invest decisively to support our high-quality development.

Valuation

PDD trades at a much higher valuation multiple than its peers. However, when considering its growth momentum, PDD's PEG ratio is still within a reasonable range.

PDD also has higher profit margins compared to its peers. This further solidifies the justification for PDD's valuation premium.

In our view, PDD's big bet on agriculture is key for it to keep its edge over Alibaba in attracting customers affordably. We believe PDD has strong potential to take on Alibaba as China's top dog in e-commerce.

Alibaba has been playing defense lately, even shrinking its operations a bit due to ongoing regulatory headaches. Meanwhile, PDD is still the hungry upstart in this fight - with a market cap lower than Baba's even today.

So despite its remarkable growth, PDD's valuation remains fairly reasonable in our opinion. Its market value simply hasn't kept pace with its competitive advancements versus Alibaba.

That spells opportunity. If PDD can leverage strengths like its agricultural supply chain to siphon away more of Alibaba's customers and merchants, its valuation gap versus Baba will quickly close.

PDD's agriculture and lower-tier city strategy gives it a great shot to one day surpass Alibaba in China's e-commerce. And we still see PDD stock as an attractive way to play that ascent.

Risk

One risk for investors is that PDD isn't super transparent in disclosing their financials and operating metrics.

They've been aggressively expanding overseas with Temu, which operates differently than their domestic platform. PDD's Duoduo grocery arm also runs on a lower margin model to attract customer traffic.

So with PDD juggling various emerging businesses, investors really need more granular reporting to properly evaluate each segment.

Another concern is PDD isn't very shareholder-friendly right now either. For example, they've never authorized a share buyback program.

However, with revenues exploding, PDD is probably better off re-investing that excess cash to fuel more expansion.

Conclusion

Now PDD's stock has already soared 58% over the last year. But we remain extremely bullish on its prospects compared to Alibaba.

In our view, PDD has used initiatives like Douduo Grocery to cement durable competitive strengths over Baba in China. And its overseas expansion into markets like the US is clearly gaining strong traction as well.

So even after its huge run-up lately, we see plenty of upside still ahead. Because PDD is crafting both domestic and international revenue streams that can challenge Alibaba's e-commerce dominance on multiple fronts.

Are there risks like transparency issues? Sure. But the momentum behind PDD’s multi-pronged strategic growth push can’t be ignored.

That's why we reaffirm our Strong Buy rating on PDD despite its valuation no longer looking cheap. When it can fuel 94% revenue surges like last quarter, we believe this growth stock deserves its premium pricing.