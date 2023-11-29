Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cheniere's Current Stock Price Does Not Factor In Potential External Risk Factors

Nov. 29, 2023 12:55 AM ETCheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)
Zoltan Ban profile picture
Zoltan Ban
7.5K Followers

Summary

  • Cheniere's revenues plunged, even as profitability improved greatly, mostly on derivatives.
  • Cheniere is set to double its LNG production capacity, with several new projects and expansions in the pipeline. Global LNG supply growth is set to grow by 25% by 2026.
  • The growth of global LNG demand is expected to continue, but economic considerations may outweigh the safety of supply in some countries that could opt for pipeline gas instead.
  • Ample storage supplies of gas, especially in Europe, may lead to a weak LNG market this winter, which may provide for a better entry point in Cheniere stock, which is currently trading at all-time highs.
  • A better entry point is desirable, given a number of external potential risks to Cheniere's future outlook, so for now, I see it as a hold, despite growth prospects within a decent P/E context.

LNG or liquified natural gas tanker enter port on a sunny day in Klaipeda, Lithuania. Alternative gas supply, commercial freight, energy crisis

Natallia Pershaj

Investment thesis: With the chaos caused by several events this decade in the world's natural gas markets, LNG producers seemed like a sure bet to take advantage of the situation. Cheniere (NYSE:LNG) is one of

This article was written by

Zoltan Ban profile picture
Zoltan Ban
7.5K Followers
My name is Zoltan Ban,  I have a BA in economics. I am a personal investor with over a decade and a half of active trading experience.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About LNG

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LNG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LNG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.