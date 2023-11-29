solarseven

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) is a generic drug stalwart with a global footprint and a track record of innovation, accessibility, and sustainability, the company continues to redefine the pharmaceutical landscape. Recently, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories shared their impressive financial results and key business highlights during their Q2 2024 earnings report. The company reported a robust quarter, showcasing record-breaking sales and profitability.

I intend to provide some background on Reddy and their business. Then, I will examine some key financial metrics and business initiatives that contributed to their performance. In addition, I will point out some of their growth prospects that could unlock some value down the road. Subsequently, I will discuss RDY’s dividend and some concerns. Finally, I discuss my views on RDY and my preliminary plan of attack.

Background on Dr. Reddy Labs

In the demesne of generic drug manufacturers, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories stands as a leader in improving patient access to vital therapies around the globe. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories employs a diversified strategy that spans branded drugs, generics, API, biologics, OTC pharmaceuticals, drug discovery, nutraceuticals, digital healthcare, and clinically differentiated assets. Dr. Reddy has a particular focus on India, North America, and Europe, however, they have expanded to become a significant player in Emerging Markets.

India Business

In their home market of India, Dr. Reddy's has witnessed remarkable growth, becoming one of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies in the country. With a robust presence in therapy areas like oncology, gastroenterology, allergy, diabetes, and pain management, Dr. Reddy's India business boasts over 300 brands. Notably, the pace of new launches has been accelerating, with nearly countless generic launches in nutrition, wellness, and over-the-counter (OTC) products.

The company wants to break into the top 5 by maximizing their strong brands, accelerating product launches, devoting resources to R&D, and developing strategic inorganic opportunities. Reddy’s relentless pursuit of enhanced output has yielded an impressive growth rate in their home country over the last several years.

North America As The Cornerstone

Dr. Reddy's presence in North America has been a vital component of its global operations and achieved a key milestone of pulling in $1B in revenue for fiscal 2022. The North American region is the company's largest business thanks to an extensive portfolio covering over 160 products that span retail, institutional, and over-the-counter segments. Reddy’s goal to have 25% of its launches to be first-to-market in North America by 2027.

Expanding In Europe

Dr. Reddy's Europe business continues to grow in over 14 European countries, offering a portfolio of 185 commercial products. Notably, the acquirement of Nimbus Health GmbH in Germany situates Dr. Reddy's to make the most of the growing medical cannabis market for pain management and CNS indications in that region.

Emerging Markets

Dr. Reddy's presence in Emerging Markets spans 48 countries across five regions, including Russia, China, Brazil, Latin America, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, ASEAN, CIS, and Romania. The company's growth rate in Emerging Markets has doubled in the past several years.

Encouraging Fiscal Q2 2024 Performance

Reddy reported impressive fiscal Q2 2024 earnings with consolidated revenues coming in at INR 68802M, a 9% year-on-year growth and 2% sequentially. The company attributed this positive momentum to their generics business in the U.S. and Europe. Reddy also reported a consolidated gross profit margin of 58.7%, validating the company's efficiency despite a 40 basis points decrease over the preceding year. The quarter's EBITDA reached $263M with an EBITDA margin hitting 31.7%. The company also announced that their profit before tax surged to $230M, up by 19% year-on-year and 4% sequentially. At the end of the quarter, Dr. Reddy's reported a net surplus cash of $711M.

As a result, Reddy's Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) earnings per share [EPS] stood at an impressive $1.07, surpassing expectations and signaling a strong performance. Notably, Dr. Reddy's total revenue of $828M for the quarter exceeded market projections by an impressive $11.97M. Marking the fifth consecutive quarter the company beat on both EPS and revenue.

Dr. Reddy Laboratories Earnings (Seeking Alpha)

My Thoughts on the Quarter

I think Reddy’s fiscal Q2 2024 earnings are quite impressive considering the consistent growth in revenue and the robust EBITDA performance. Dr. Reddy's Labs seems to be well-positioned in their markets and regions, showcasing resilience and adaptability to cultivate growth in a highly competitive industry. As Dr. Reddy continues to exhibit robust financial performance, it will be an exciting ticker to monitor as we head into calendar 2024.

Growth Opportunities

The company highlighted key growth opportunities during the quarterly earnings call that could allow the company to continue “grow the core” in the short term and “build the future” for the long term.

First of all, Reddy’s business segments are showing impressive growth trends including their North America region generics business, which recorded strong year-on-year growth of 9%. Their Europe business achieved a 12% year-on-year growth. Plus, their emerging markets business faced a marginal year-on-year decline but showed a sequential increase of 5%. So, it appears the company’s best markets continue to perform well, and should continue to provide opportunities for growth.

Second, the company’s geographic diversification helped them to achieve their highest quarterly revenue, EBITDA, profit before tax, and profit after tax during the quarter. Admittedly, this one ties into the segment performance, but we must acknowledge that Reddy’s efforts to be a global competitor are one of their best opportunities for growth by simply expanding their reach.

Third, their pipeline continues to impress and diversify. In fact, they launched Nerivio, its first digital therapeutic product addressing the unmet needs of migraine patients in India. In addition, their CAR-T asset ‘DRL-1801’ was approved to proceed in clinical trials in India. Clearly, if you want to expand your markets and maintain leadership, a company is going to have to continue to innovate. Reddy is more than a generic pharma and API company, and their efforts in digital medicine and biologics not only will provide an opportunity for growth but will also help secure their position as a market leader.

Dr. Reddy Laboratories Growth Opportunities (Dr. Reddy Laboratories)

Dividend Downside

I have never viewed RDY as a dividend stock, primarily due to its low payout ($0.48 annual) and minuscule yield (0.71%).

RDY Dividend Overview (Seeking Alpha)

Why?

Well, generic drug companies typically don’t go through periods of explosive growth and surprising profit margins.

Indeed, Reddy is expected to report solid revenue growth in the coming years, but their earnings are expected to fade.

Dr. Reddy Laboratories Annual Revenue Estimates (Seeking Alpha) Dr. Reddy Laboratories Annual EPS Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

The lack of impressive growth and fading earnings does not bode well for the dividend’s safety or the share price in the coming years. As a result, I am giving RDY a conviction level of 3 out of 5.

Take Home

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories continues to report robust growth, financial stability, and strategic advancements despite being a generic company. With a focus on innovation, geographic diversification, and responsible corporate practices, the company is well-positioned for sustained success in the pharmaceutical industry.

I think we can continue to expect the execution of Dr. Reddy's strategic initiatives in the coming years, but the Street is not incredibly bullish on generics. As a result, I am placing RDY on the Compounding Healthcare “Healthy Dividend” Watchlist until we see a strong set up or perhaps a better valuation.

My Plan

Although I am not overly bullish on RDY over the long term, I can’t deny the ticker has been strong over the past year.

RDY Daily Chart (Trendspider)

Recently, RDY had a nice run and bounced after retesting previous support. So, I am going to wait until I see a retest of the long-term uptrend around $55 per share before determining my course of action for RDY for a potential entry.