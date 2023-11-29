PeopleImages/E+ via Getty Images

Main Thesis / Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) as an investment option at its current market price. This is a passive sector fund that invests in REITs with the objective "to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. equities in the real estate sector".

It has been a while since I covered IYR so I am overdue for an update on this fund and the sector in general. Looking back over time, I have generally had a cautious or neutral stance on these types of funds. It wasn't a surprise to my readers when I slapped a neutral rating on it years ago, and that outlook has certainly been vindicated over time if we use large-cap US stocks as the benchmark comparison:

Fund Performance (Seeking Alpha)

With a new year approaching it makes sense to take stock of IYR again to see if I should change my rating. After careful consideration, I remain lukewarm on both this fund and the broader Real Estate sector. Despite the recent bounce, I am not tempted to dive in here as I see some challenging headwinds on the horizon. As a result, I will be maintaining my neutral rating, and I will explain why in detail below.

Decline in Yields Is Driving Recent Gains

To start this review I want to do a quick analysis of where IYR is in terms of recent performance. While over the past three years, the total return has lagged the broader S&P 500, more recent memory shows plenty of strength in this sector - and IYR by extension. Not only has the fund pumped out a double-digit return, this is even more impressive when we consider it has clearly outpaced both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average:

1-Month Returns (Google Finance)

So the net result is a strong showing from IYR (and the underlying Real Estate sector). This leads to the obvious question - why?

To answer this requires a multi-point answer but the paramount attribute comes down to yields. And the fact that the Fed rate may be "peaking" or has already peaked. Real Estate, as a more income-oriented sector, tends to move in an inverse direction with yields (or, more aptly, real yields). As treasury yields have finally come down from their multi-year run, investors are banking further declines and IYR's gain has coincided with this drop:

10-Year Treasury Yield Curve (Bloomberg)

There are two main takeaways for me from this graphic. One, yields remain historically elevated compared to the prior few years. So while investors can find optimism in a "peaking" narrative, we have to reconcile with the fact that risk-free yields are still high.

The second takeaway is more positive. It shows that yields have started to roll over and, if it continues, will be a boon for income-oriented plays such as Utilities, corporate/muni bonds, and - of course - Real Estate.

The challenge I have is not with the narrative that declining treasury yields are beneficial for IYR. Lower yields should, and have been, helping this fund. That is a story that should remain intact as we push into 2024. But the challenge I have is that investors seem to be overly bullish on this idea. Yields have declined yes, but not by a lot, yet IYR has soared. This tells me there is a very one-sided play going on right now and investors are pricing in a lower yield environment next year. That means even if it comes to fruition, the remaining upside may be limited. This is central to why I have a "hold" view of this fund, rather than a "buy", despite a positive interest rate environment developing.

Commercial Sector Challenges Remain

My next topic looks at the commercial/office sub-sector within Real Estate. This is an area in particular that I follow closely and can see quite a bit first-hand given my job in an urban office setting in a major US metropolitan area. This is one of the more "mixed" sub-sectors in the broader sector because there are many high-end office buildings and spaces that are in huge demand, while other cities have entire blocks or neighborhoods that are still under-utilized or empty. This un-evenness makes for an opportunity for stock (or REIT) "pickers" but makes the investment case more difficult for passive ETFs.

The good news is that IYR is actually light on this exposure. That is why this fund will remain on my radar even though I don't see it as a buy right now. It avoids one of the harder-hit areas since Covid-19 struck and an area that I see as facing many headwinds still today:

IYR's Holdings (By Sector) (iShares)

Readers are likely asking at this point - why wouldn't I be bullish on this beaten-down sub-sector?

The answer lies in the challenges it still faces going forward. As companies look to slash costs, their real estate footprint remains high on the chopping block. This has been a result of shrinking each employee's personal space as well as reducing headcount overall. If headcount goes down then, naturally, office space demand will as well, all other things being equal.

We can see this trend play out quite clearly on a large-scale level. Companies are requiring less space and putting that reality into action via small floor plans. This is not an "it will happen in the future" trend, but one that has been ongoing and accelerating. We can see there is a higher proportion of deal volume attributed to assets with smaller floor plans in the US (and there is evidence of this elsewhere in developed markets too):

Office Space Demand by Square Footage (MSCI Research)

What this is showing is a continuation of a trend that started coming out of the pandemic. Companies are locking in buildings and floor plans with less space than before and that is hurting the REITs that own these buildings and lease out the space (or sell it). In my view, there isn't a catalyst on the horizon that will serve to turn around this shift in demand. This means my view on office space REITs will not be bullish for the foreseeable future. While I like that IYR is light on this space, that in and of itself doesn't put the fund on the "buy" list - it just helps keep it off the "sell" list for me.

Rent Growth Coming In Below Forecasts

The next topic looks at a bit of a disconnect within the investor mindset. This is another reason why I am hesitant to pull the trigger at these levels - I believe investors are a bit too optimistic about the broader Real Estate sector than I am. This means I have a contrarian play in the opposite direction - to avoid rather than buy.

This is related to rent growth within the retail REIT space - which makes up over 11% of IYR's total portfolio (refer to the graphic in the prior paragraph). Going into 2023 - and even at the mid-year touch-point - investors have anticipated relatively strong growth in retail rents. I'm not sure exactly where this forecast came from but, it is worth noting that some cities did deliver in this aspect due to strong economic rebounds. However, on average, retail rents charged have risen by less than anticipated across major U.S. markets:

Retail Rent Growth (Forecasts vs. Actual) (CBRE)

The conclusion I am trying to emphasize here is not that these figures are "bad". In fact, rent growth within the retail space is a welcome move for the sector and is actually surprisingly resilient given the continuing rise of e-commerce platforms and sales. But the problem I see as an investor is that reality is underperforming forecasts in many metropolitan areas. This means investor expectations have been high and have not been met - yet share prices have been rising. It is that disconnect that makes me uncomfortable buying into a fund like IYR at these levels.

If Interest Rates Trend Lower, IYR Could Be A Big Winner

I want to balance out this review with a look at why IYR could continue to push higher in the short term. I have discussed some of my concerns and broader Real Estate sector headwinds. But, as I mentioned at the onset of this article, IYR has pumped out some strong gains recently and there is a path forward for more. This potential should be considered when evaluating this fund (or other funds in this space) as an investment.

A fundamental tailwind that could emerge, especially in 2024, is lower borrowing costs for large-cap corporations. If this does turn out to be the case, then companies within the Real Estate sector are likely to disproportionately benefit (all other things being equal). There are a few sectors, such as Real Estate, Utilities, and Communication Services, that rely heavily on borrowing to conduct business operations. This means that their interest expenses are relatively high as a percentage of total revenue, especially compared to the rest of the market, as shown below:

Interest Expense by Sector (Charles Schwab)

What this means is that if interest rates decline and companies are able to borrow more cheaply, then these debt-heavy sectors are prone to see a surge higher because interest rate cost declines will be significant. This is an important catalyst that readers should keep an eye on in the months and quarters ahead.

However, there is a challenge to this thesis. The point of note here is that if interest rates decline (and interest expenses come down) that won't happen in a vacuum. It will happen predominantly because inflation has come down and economic growth has cooled. So while good in isolation, other factors, like a slowing economy, will counter-balance some of the positive impacts. This means the "all other things being equal" disclaimer is not overly useful since, most of the time, all other things are not equal.

What I am referring to is that slowing economic growth, while a tailwind for lower interest rates, will have separate issues for the Real Estate sector (and IYR by extension). As growth slows, so while consumer and business demand. This will likely lead to layoffs, and a subsequent decline in office space needs. This could extend to retail sales, hotel stays, etc. - all of which would impact the underlying REITs in a sector-specific portfolio like IYR. Real Estate did not fare well in prior recessions like 2008-09 or 2020-21 and there isn't a compelling bull thesis for it performing well in the next recession either. This means that while interest expenses may decline, overall earnings for these REITs could decline too, clouding the investment outlook.

Bottom-line

The Real Estate sector has gotten a nice surge in the short-term and there is the potential for more gains. A declining interest rate environment and a resilient U.S. consumer are all supporting the price action of many REITs for now.

But I am reluctant to get behind the crowd's buying spree at the moment. I see an environment where interest rate declines mean a weaker economic backdrop - and that adds a host of challenges to many economically-sensitive REITs. Further, rent growth in retail and office space sectors is coming in under forecasts because of the ability of many companies to make do with less space overall. This hurts demand for many brick-and-mortar locations.

Therefore, I see a push-pull backdrop for Real Estate as a whole and that extends to IYR. This tells me "hold" remains the appropriate rating and I would suggest to my followers they approach positions carefully at this time.