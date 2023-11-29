Nikada

Investment Thesis

Morgan Stanley's (NYSE:MS) strategic integration of artificial intelligence in its wealth management operations marks a transformative step in the competitive financial landscape. The firm's AI initiatives, including the development of an AI chatbot in collaboration with OpenAI, have catalyzed a significant growth trajectory within its wealth division. Notably, these innovations helped contribute to a 16% increase in net revenue and an impressive $90 billion in new client assets in Q2 alone. Morgan Stanley's forward-thinking approach is showing results by leveraging AI to enhance client engagement, streamline operational efficiency, and unlock new revenue opportunities. The firm's ambition to expand assets under management to $10 trillion is underpinned by its commitment to AI-driven growth. This bullish trend, underscored by the effective use of AI, positions Morgan Stanley as a compelling investment choice in the rapidly evolving wealth management sector and the wealth management division should be priced more like a software company. The stock is a buy in my opinion.

Background

For the last two years, the U.S. wealth management industry has been navigating a complex landscape characterized by heightened geopolitical tensions, inflation, and a potential global recession. This has been leading to strained profitability due to slower assets under management (AUM) growth or slipping AUM as I wrote recently with T. Rowe Price​​. Significant discounting in pricing has affected the industry, with 40% to 50% of client relationships in some cases remaining unprofitable due to pricing misalignments as fees have compressed post-2008, and many relationships do not have enough dollars under management to justify the costs. Amidst this, wealth managers and financial advisors are focusing on sustainable revenue uplifts and ways to be more efficient in lowering costs​​. The changing investment environment, marked by the end of a decade-long bull market and ultra-low yields, is prompting wealth managers to adapt their strategies and adopt new technologies.

With this, the sector is witnessing an increase in partnerships between Wealth-as-a-Service software/back office providers and wealth managers, enhancing distribution, product, and technology capabilities. This trend is breaking down silos and creating improved customer experiences​​. Through this, the industry is progressing towards hybrid models, blending personalized digital products and services with human advice. We're seeing this shift as particularly crucial in the affluent and low high-net-worth client segments, expected to account for about 60% of the total wealth management revenue pool by 2026, creating approximately $45 billion in new revenue​​. Morgan Stanley, being a market leader, is leveraging all of these trends in-house to create a best-in-class wealth management service.

How Morgan Stanley is Using AI in Wealth Management

Morgan Stanley has been at the forefront of integrating AI in wealth management, leveraging OpenAI's GPT-4 large language model to provide a sophisticated internal service for its financial advisors. The AI @ Morgan Stanley Assistant, accessible to approximately 16,000 financial advisors, is designed to enhance productivity by rapidly processing and synthesizing Morgan Stanley's internal data, including expansive research and insights delivering actionable outputs to financial advisors. This tool is another leap in the firm's multiyear journey of adopting AI, which began in 2020 with initiatives like the Next Best Action system for customized client communication​​.

To ensure information accuracy and relevance, Morgan Stanley exclusively uses its internal research and content, preventing the commingling of external data sources and helping them know the AI models are using data that has been fact-checked and validated.

Why This Matters

Morgan Stanley's approach allows advisors to access hundreds of thousands of documents, including advice and forecasts from the firm's Global Investment Office, ensuring the veracity of every AI-generated answer. The AI system effectively functions as a "virtual assistant," streamlining administrative tasks and enhancing advisors' ability to access critical information quickly and efficiently​​.

The pilot test of the AI system included capabilities such as recording and synthesizing phone discussions with clients, with their consent, to create summarized documents for client communication. The efficiencies here are unprecedented as being a good relationship manager is key to being a successful investment advisor. Morgan Stanley's new AI assistant helps with this meaning advisors can better listen to their clients to serve their needs.

The firm is now even exploring AI-driven investment opportunities based on client behaviors and interactions on the firm's website, emphasizing the use of machine learning to understand and respond to client needs and preferences. In a way, this is almost like having Google or Meta-level analytics on your client in-house to help make you a better advisor. This is a big advancement for what is typically a manual, low-tech industry. That's incredible.

The Impact of Using AI

Morgan Stanley has developed a generative AI chatbot in collaboration with OpenAI, aimed at enhancing the efficiency of financial advisers. This AI tool simplifies access to research and documents, and it's capable of creating summaries of meetings, drafting follow-up emails, updating sales databases, scheduling appointments, and offering insights on managing client finances in areas such as taxes, retirement savings, and inheritances​​. Sal Cucchiara, Morgan Stanley's Chief Information Officer of Wealth and Investment Management, highlights the significant impact of AI, likening its transformative potential to the advent of the internet​​.

In terms of financial impact, the AI initiative has contributed to a "strategy to drive its wealth division, where net revenue surged 16% to a record in the second quarter and new client assets grew $90 billion" in Q2 2023 alone (Reuters).

CEO James Gorman aims to expand assets under management in the wealth management division to $10 trillion, demonstrating the ambitious growth trajectory powered by AI innovations​​. While the broader financial industry, including JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America, is also integrating AI to enhance customer experiences and operational efficiencies, Morgan Stanley has a first-mover advantage here. The firm was ahead of the curve implementing GPT4 into their AI system in the spring, even before it was widely available for use.

Risks

Integrating AI into such a relationship-centered industry is difficult, which is part of what excites me about Morgan Stanley's execution so far. In the industry as a whole, over 80% of wealth management firms are stuck in the proof-of-concept stage, struggling to scale AI applications across their enterprises, a critical step to fully leveraging AI's potential​​. AI intersects with various aspects of wealth management, such as client engagement and operational efficiency. Hence, effectively operationalizing AI is complex, with three-quarters of enterprises moving slower and are expected to shift from piloting to operationalizing AI by the end of 2024, still over a year away​​. Morgan Stanley is not immune to these risks and I do expect them to have operational growth challenges.

If Morgan Stanley experiences a major disruption event damaging their brand due to an AI tool being unstable, this could erode their first-mover advantage. I'm not seriously concerned about this however, since the firm is working with arguably the best LLM company on the planet (OpenAI) to roll out this tool and Morgan Stanley's Sal Cucchiara meeting with OpenAI executives in 2022 before ChatGPT put them on the map. Morgan Stanley is not a follower in the industry when it comes to AI adoption, they are a leader. I expect this leadership to translate to effective execution.

Valuation

While Morgan Stanley currently trades 2.39x forward sales, a 2.16% premium over the sector's 2.31 price to sales forward ratio, I think this under-appreciates the impact AI will have on this business making the bank more efficient, allowing them to grow and be more profitable.

In the third quarter, wealth management accounted for $6.404 billion of the $13.273 billion in revenue the bank generated (10Q). It was the only part of the bank that generated higher revenue and net income in the quarter compared to the same time last year.

AI will help accelerate the trend here. If the firm can add AI tools to its wealth management practice I believe that this division could see an expansion price to sales multiple. This will be justified by the fact RIAs (registered investment advisors/wealth managers) have high retention margins on their client business, meaning the cash flows could be valued more like a software company vs. a financial company.

Company MS MORN FDS Price to Sales (FWD) 2.36 5.89 7.86 Click to enlarge

When comparing Morgan Stanley's price to sales to some of the software providers in the space Morningstar (MORN) and FactSet (FDS), the blended average is 5.37 times forward price to sales ratio.

For reference, the current implied valuation is YTD revenue ($19.623bn), annualized (divided by 0.75 to take it from 3 to 4 quarters) and then multiplied by the firmwide price to sales multiple of 2.36, justifies ~$61.75bn of the $128bn market cap.

But when we apply the average blended forward price to sales ratio on this division we get a division valuation of $140.05bn, meaning a marginal benefit of $78.75 bn. Adding this to the current market capitalization of $127.94bn we get an implied upside potential of ~61%.

Takeaway

Morgan Stanley's adept use of artificial intelligence in wealth management signals a major shift towards technologically-driven financial services. The firm's AI integration is not only poised to boost operational efficiencies and client engagement but also drive substantial financial growth. Despite the inherent challenges and risks in AI adoption, Morgan Stanley's approach demonstrates a clear, strategic vision as an industry first mover. This positions the firm as one of the strongest players in the wealth management industry, making it an attractive investment option for those looking to capitalize on the innovative use of AI in financial markets. The wealth management division has the opportunity to have software like cash flow stability and margins with AI automate many mundane, manual tasks. I think the stock is a buy.