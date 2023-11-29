Andy Feng

Introduction

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) sells extended-range electric passenger vehicles (“EREVs”) which are categorized as a type of plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (“PHEV”). PHEVs differ from battery electric vehicles (“BEVs”) like Teslas (TSLA) which do not have an internal combustion engine (“ICE”). My thesis is that Li Auto is making waves selling EREVs in China.

Per an August 2021 6-K filing, an EREV has a larger battery pack and a longer pure electric range than a typical PHEV (emphasis added):

Based on the New Energy Vehicle Industry Development Plan (2021-2035), the PRC government categorizes NEVs into BEVs, PHEVs (including EREVs), and FCEVs. EREVs are distinct from PHEVs because EREVs are only propelled by electric motors on a full-time basis while PHEVs are primarily propelled by engines and are only propelled by electric motors on an on-demand basis. Compared to a PHEV, an EREV is equipped with a much larger battery pack to support a much longer purely electrically powered range, which is sufficient to provide users with a BEV-like, zero-emission experience in an urban commuting scenario. Furthermore, unlike a PHEV that needs to switch between engine drive and electric motor drive, an EREV delivers superior, consistent driving experience, smoother acceleration, and better NVH performance.

The above August 2021 6-K filing has an illustration showing how the powertrain of EREVs is different from BEVs, ICEs, and typical PHEVs:

EREV powertrain (August 2021 6-K filing)

At the time of this writing RMB 1,000 is equivalent to about $141.16.

The Numbers

Per CleanTechnica, Li Auto had 3 models in the top 20 plugins in China for September 2023. The L7 sold 12,982 units while the L8 sold 11,193 and the L9 sold 11,884:

Top 20 plugins (CleanTechnica)

Per the October 2023 China Passenger Car Association (“CPCA”) Sales Ranking Express, Li Auto has great monthly and yearly numbers through October 2023 (Google Translate identifies Li Auto as “ideal car” below). First, we see Li Auto had 40,422 units for the month of October which was a 302.1% increase over October 2022:

October NEVs (CPCA October 2023 Sales Ranking Express)

Next, we see Li Auto (“ideal car”) sold 284,647 units during the first 10 months of the year which was a 193.5% increase over the first 10 months of 2022. This prodigious Y/Y increase stands out seeing as the next highest was “only” 96.6% from Changan:

10 month NEVs (CPCA October 2023 Sales Ranking Express)

Li Auto management expects fourth quarter deliveries to be between 125,000 to 128,000 units.

Valuation

In the 3Q23 call, CEO Xiang Li said the Li L9 model maintained its position as the full-size SUV sales champion during the quarter. He said Li Auto remains one of the top 3 NEV brands priced over RMB 200,000 in China. I believe much of the company’s valuation depends on how Li Auto does in the future with BEVs as opposed to PHEVs. CEO Li took some time in the 3Q23 call to talk about the upcoming Li MEGA BEV model which is targeted for launch in December and scheduled for deliveries in February:

Li MEGA can gain up to 500 kilometers of driving range with a 12-minute charge and features an industry-leading silhouette. [Its] market reception has exceeded our expectations. Li MEGA's extremely large interior space meets the travel needs of large Chinese families. At the same time, its unique body style and silhouette are intended to reach the perfect balance between interior space and energy consumption. It is the most aerodynamic MPV in the world with a drag coefficient of only 0.215. Based on our 800-volt BEV platform, MEGA is capable of 5C charging with a peak charging power exceeding 520 kilowatts, higher than any other passenger vehicle in production in the world.

CEO Xiang Li went on in the 3Q23 call to highlight 3 breakthroughs for their BEVs. The first is the charging experience where drivers can get 500 km of range from just 12 minutes of charging. Secondly, the high-voltage electric architecture allows for a large amount of interior space. Thirdly, they are excited about their developments in terms of body style. Later in the 3Q23 call, CEO Xiang Li gave more specifics regarding their charging breakthroughs:

And taking 5C charging as an example, in our real-world chart testing, even when the battery state of charge reaches 85%, it can still have a charging power of over 300 kilowatts, which is even higher than the maximum charging rate of many other competitors. This really establishes a new standard for the industry.

Per the 2022 annual report, operating losses, gross profit, and revenue were RMB 1,017 million, RMB 5,761 million, and RMB 27,010 million, respectively, for 2021. These numbers for 2022 were RMB 3,655 million, RMB 8,790 million, and RMB 45,287 million, respectively. Operating losses switched to operating income in the 4Q22 period and operating results have remained positive since that time. Looking at the 3Q23 results and other quarterly filings, trailing twelve-month (“TTM”) operating income was RMB 4,394 million or RMB 24 million + RMB 405 million + RMB 1,626 million + RMB 2,339 million. TTM gross profit was RMB 20,090 million or RMB 2,380 million + RMB 3,830 million + RMB 6,235 million + RMB 7,645 million. Per CFO Tie Li’s comments in the 3Q23 call, 4Q23 revenue is expected to be between RMB 38.46 billion and RMB 39.38 billion. The gross profit run rate is RMB 30,580 million which is equivalent to about $4.3 billion.

I can see optimistic investors valuing Li Auto at up to 10x the gross profit run rate which is up to about $43 billion. Among other things, this assumes Li Auto can continue growing rapidly and convert a large amount of gross profit to free cash flow (“FCF”). These aren’t easy assumptions to make as I believe the future lies with BEVs whose numbers are unknown as opposed to PHEVs. Forward-looking investors should keep an eye on Li MEGA BEV deliveries in February.

The 3Q23 results show 985,819,450 ADSs (each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares). The market cap is roughly $40 billion based on the November 28th ADS price of $40.30. I see the company as a hold right now given the tremendous growth on the one hand and difficult valuation assumptions on the other hand.

