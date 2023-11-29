Carther/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

My initial bullish thesis about Altria (NYSE:MO) did not age well since the stock underperformed the broader U.S. market since mid-August. Weak investors' sentiment is linked with the secular challenges the company is facing as consumer preferences are changing. My valuation analysis suggests that massive pessimism is already priced in, as the stock is 36% undervalued. From the fundamentals perspective, Altria's profitability is still unmatched, which makes the company well-positioned to balance between investing in product portfolio diversification and keeping shareholders happy with substantial dividends and stock buybacks. The company's strong track record of success in the traditional tobacco industry and the ability to build iconic brands give me a high conviction that Altria is able to succeed in driving strong revenue growth from e-vapor and chewing tobacco businesses. All in all, I reiterate my "Strong Buy" rating for MO.

Recent developments

The latest quarterly earnings were released on October 26, when MO slightly missed consensus estimates. Revenue declined YoY by 2.5%, and the adjusted EPS was flat at $1.28. The operating margin resilience ensured the bottom line stability, which expanded YoY by 24 basis points.

Altria generated almost $3 billion in operating cash flow in Q3, which allowed it to deleverage the balance sheet. The net debt decreased from $26.3 billion to $23.6 billion, which is a notable improvement. The outstanding cash amount is solid at $1.5 billion. A major part of the debt is long-term, and the covered ratio is almost 11. Altria pays out dividends, and the current forward yield is high at 9.5%. Given the company's stellar profitability and solid balance sheet, I consider dividend safe and expect MO to deliver modest annual growth. The latest dividend hike was in late August 2023, when the company increased its quarterly payout by 4%.

The earnings for the upcoming quarter are scheduled for release on January 26, 2024. Quarterly revenue is expected by consensus at $5.09 billion, which indicates a shallow 0.2% YoY increase. The adjusted EPS is expected to be almost flat YoY, with a one-cent decrease.

The company faces an apparent secular headwind of people becoming more health-conscious, which pressures the company's traditional smoking products business. Secular shifts are inevitable for any company sooner or later, and the way each company addresses these challenges is crucial. Altria demonstrates readiness to adapt, as seen in the company's "Moving Beyond Smoking" initiative. To execute this approach, Altria needs to shake up its portfolio of businesses, and the completed acquisition of an e-vapor company, NJOY Holdings, aligns with the management's long-term vision. The acquisition of an e-vapor business will likely unlock new growth opportunities for Altria as this market is expected to compound at a staggering 30.6% up to 2030. This is a massive tailwind, which is likely to be absorbed given Altria's vast customer base, rich track record of success, and substantial financial resources to market the new product.

The company's "on!" oral tobacco product also looks like a solid long-term bet as shipment volumes are soaring. In Q3 Altria shipped 36.7% more oral tobacco cans compared to the same quarter of FY2022. The smokeless tobacco market is expected to grow much slower than e-vapors, at below 4.6% CAGR. However, it is crucial to underline that Altria's strong position in the tobacco market allows the company to notably increase its market share. Given Altria's substantial resources and extensive successful experience in building iconic brands like Marlboro, I believe that MO is well-positioned to outpace the smokeless tobacco industry's growth over the long term.

I think the fact that during the latest earnings call the management narrowed the full-year 2023 financial guidance should not mislead investors. The company is undergoing the largest portfolio transformation in its history to address secular changes, and I am optimistic about new products due to industry tailwinds and the company's strong track record of success. Altria looks like the most efficient player in the market by far as its profitability metrics across the board are much stronger than the ones demonstrated by peers. That said, I consider the downgrade revision of the guidance as a sign of temporary weakness, not constant. Moreover, my valuation analysis below suggests that massive pessimism is already priced in.

Valuation update

The stock price declined by 9% year-to-date, significantly underperforming the broader U.S. market. Seeking Alpha Quant assigns the stock with a very high "A" valuation grade because MO's ratios are substantially below the sector median and the company's historical averages. From the point of view of valuation ratios, the stock looks substantially undervalued.

I want to proceed with the dividend discount model [DDM] simulation. Due to the Fed's hawkish stance, I use a higher 9% WACC than in my initial thesis. There was a slight decrease in consensus FY 2024 dividend estimates, downgraded from $4.00 to $3.96. I incorporate this change into my DDM as well. I use a very conservative 2% dividend CAGR.

According to my calculations, the stock's fair price is around $57. This indicates a 36% upside potential, which I consider very attractive given the high forward dividend yield.

Risks update

Although I consider Altria a compelling investment opportunity with solid dividend yield and stock trading at a substantial discount, there are apparent significant risks as well.

Broader economic conditions may pose numerous challenges to Altria's market position. In times of economic downturn, consumers may opt for lower-end tobacco brands, which is unfavorable for Altria's premium product portfolio. Similarly, inflationary pressures could lead to a decline in consumer spending, which would further impact Altria's revenues. The company's resilience in the face of economic uncertainties will be critical to maintaining its market share and financial performance.

Moreover, regulatory changes, litigation, and increased taxes on tobacco products represent ongoing risks for Altria. The tobacco industry is subject to strict regulations, and any changes in the regulatory landscape could impose additional constraints on marketing, sales, and product development. Elevated litigation risks are inherent in the tobacco industry and can result in adverse financial consequences. Additionally, governments may choose to raise taxes on tobacco products, affecting Altria's pricing strategies and potentially leading to reduced consumer demand.

Bottom line

To conclude, the recent weakness in MO's stock price makes me reiterate my "Strong Buy" rating. The management's moves to address secular headwinds look sound to me, and my past track record of success gives me a high conviction that Altria is able to succeed in driving revenue growth from new emerging products. The company's profitability is still unmatched, and that positions Altria well to sustain its stellar dividend yield with modest hikes in the upcoming years. Last, my valuation analysis suggests the stock is substantially undervalued, which makes MO a compelling investment opportunity.