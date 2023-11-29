brightstars

Back in the Spring, I penned a bullish article on the SPDR Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD), suggesting that the gold prices were on the verge of a multi-year breakout as the regional bank crisis may cause the Fed Reserve to stop raising interest rates.

However, the U.S. economy recovered in the Summer and the Fed actually raised interest rates two more times in May and July, prolonging gold's consolidation period (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - Fed continued to raise interest rates in the Summer (federalreserve.gov)

However, as we head into 2024, with the Fed being on hold since September, we may finally be on the cusp of the long-awaited gold breakout.

Brief Fund Overview

The SPDR Gold Trust ETF is the largest gold bullion ETF in the market. Each GLD share represents a fractional ownership in the trust, which only holds gold bullion as assets. This allows investors to participate in the gold bullion market without the security risks of holding physical gold bars while enjoying the convenience and liquidity of exchange trading.

The GLD ETF currently holds 28.4 million ounces of gold worth $56.7 billion, or roughly 0.0927 ounces of gold per share (Figure 2). The GLD ETF charges a 0.40% expense ratio (to cover storage and custody expenses) that is funded by a small sale of gold every month.

Figure 2 - GLD holdings (spdrgoldshares.com)

Gold And Interest Rates Are Intimately Intertwined

As I have explained in previous articles, gold prices and interest rates are intimately intertwined. This is primarily because gold is a non-productive asset used primarily as a store of value. However, when interest rates rise, there is a higher funding cost to holding gold, as gold neither pays dividends nor interest. Thus it becomes relatively unattractive to hold gold in a portfolio when real interest rates are high.

On the other hand, when real yields are negative, holders of cash and bonds are actually losing wealth, since the interest earned does not cover the loss of purchasing power. In this scenario, gold becomes relatively more attractive.

In fact, historically, gold prices have a -0.82 correlation to the 10-Yr real interest rates, measured as the Nominal 10-Yr Treasury Yield subtracting the 10-Yr Inflation Breakeven Rate (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - Gold historically has a -0.82 correlation to 10-year real rate (longtermtrends.net)

However, this relationship has broken down in recent years as real interest rates have surged higher (or lower in Figure 3 above), but gold prices have held firm.

BRICs Hoarding Gold To Setup U.S. Dollar Alternative

One big driver supporting gold prices could be demand from central banks, particularly those from emerging markets like Russia and China. Ever since Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent weaponization of the U.S. dollar against Russia, many emerging countries have seen firsthand that the safety and availability of their U.S. dollar assets are dependent on America's goodwill and can be taken away overnight.

This has caused a massive rethink regarding how countries should transact in international markets. To avoid potential sanctions and protect their interests, a consortium of emerging market countries led by Russia and China is in the process of setting up an alternative to the U.S. dollar, backed by gold.

We can observe this emerging market demand for gold indirectly via the premium of gold prices in China compared to other parts of the world. When this premium is high, it means it is more attractive for producers to ship their gold production to China. This premium has surged to all-time highs in recent months as there appears to be an insatiable and urgent demand for gold (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - Chinese gold premium surging to all-time highs (Bloomberg)

U.S. Profligacy Also A Concern

In addition to concerns about U.S. dollar weaponization, there is also a growing backlash against the U.S. government's runaway budget deficits. In recent months, rating agencies Fitch and Moody's have downgraded their credit rating on the U.S. government in quick succession due to the unsustainability of the current budget trajectory and the political dysfunction between Democrats and Republicans that makes fixing the budget unlikely.

According to the Congressional Budget Office ("CBO"), even adjusted for the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023 ("FRA"), the U.S. government is expected to run large and expanding deficits for the foreseeable future, from $1.5 trillion in 2023 to $2.7 trillion in 2033 (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - CBO forecast large and expanding deficits (CBO)

Based on the current budgetary path, the U.S. government's debts are projected to reach "$144 trillion by 2053, equivalent to $1 million per American household ($500,000 after adjusting for projected inflation). This is more than four times median household net worth ($122,000)."

Is it any wonder that foreign countries, including China and Japan, the biggest foreign holders of U.S. treasuries, have been reluctant to add to their holdings (Figure 6)?

Figure 6 - Foreign holders have been reducing U.S. treasury holdings (U.S. Treasury)

For China, the calculus is simple. Rather than hold U.S. dollar assets that could potentially be frozen in a geopolitical spat or become worth a lot less due to poor budgetary controls, it may be much safer to convert foreign reserves into gold that has been a store of value for centuries. Holding large amounts of gold reserves also improves the Chinese RMB's standing in international markets, furthering the Chinese government's aim of internationalizing the RMB.

Gold Fund Assets Down To Multi-Year Lows

According to research from Sprott Asset Management, while China and other emerging markets have been busy buying, investment funds like Commodity Trend Advisors ("CTAs") and ETFs like GLD have been busy selling. Combining data from ETF holdings and CFTC reports, Sprott estimates the amount of gold held by these investment funds is at multi-year lows, suggesting a possible short squeeze, should gold prices break out higher and investors are forced to chase (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - Gold investment funds assets at multi-year lows (Sprott Asset Management)

Setup Similar To Historical Precedents

Figure 8 is an updated figure from my prior article highlighting that historically when the Fed starts to cut interest rates, the GLD ETF breaks out of its consolidations.

Figure 8 - Current GLD setup similar to historical breakouts (Author created with price chart from stockcharts.com)

I continue to view this as the most likely scenario and have been gradually positioning my portfolio for this possibility.

From 2007 to 2009, as the Fed cut interest rates to stimulate the economy out of the Great Financial Crisis, GLD broke out and rallied ~300%. In 2019/2020, as the Fed stimulated the economy to counteract President Trump's trade war and the COVID pandemic, GLD returned ~50%.

Due to insatiable emerging market demand and the potential short-squeeze from investment funds, I believe the pending breakout could be quite explosive.

Risks To GLD

Of course, nothing is set in stone. While I have painted a bullish view of GLD above, there is also the risk that inflation reignites in the coming months and the Fed restarts its interest rate hikes after a significant pause. Higher interest rates could act as a headwind to gold and GLD prices.

However, I believe any setbacks will only delay, not derail, the eventual cutting of interest rates and rally in gold.

Conclusion

I remain bullish on the SPDR Gold Trust ETF as I believe the Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its current interest rate hiking cycle. Historically, when the Fed starts cutting interest rates, gold prices and GLD break out to large multi-year rallies.

This time, we also have the added tailwinds of the BRIC countries' desire to set up an alternative to the U.S. dollar, backed by gold. Furthermore, muted investment fund demand in recent quarters could set up a short squeeze as prices rally and funds are forced to chase. This could lead to an explosive rally.