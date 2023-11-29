CASEZY/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

SN has arguably achieved the difficult part of its growth story, gaining market share and brand awareness globally. From this point, the company can focus on product development and identifying lucrative markets to expand into, acknowledging that the incremental difficulty is declining due to the market position it has developed.

With an impeccable track record and attractive valuation, we rate the stock a buy.

Company description

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) is a consumer goods company known for its innovative home appliances and cleaning solutions. Founded in 1998, the company has a diverse product line, including vacuum cleaners, blenders, coffee makers, and other household products.

Share price

SN’s share price has broadly traded flat since it was listed, a positive achievement given the bearish market sentiment during this period.

Financial analysis

Presented above are SN's financial results.

Revenue & Commercial Factors

SN’s revenue has grown at a CAGR of 15% since FY20, an impressive achievement given the impact of the pandemic and the subsequent macroeconomic slowdown. More broadly, the company has achieved a CAGR of 20% since 2008.

Business Model

SN operates in historically mature industries, comprising incumbents who have developed a market-leading position through innovation and brand development. Despite this, the company has rapidly gained market share in every key geography and can boast ownership of household brands in many Western geographies.

SN has a diverse range of products spanning multiple categories such as vacuum cleaners, blenders, coffee makers, and other kitchen appliances. This diversification is part of the company’s core strategy to cater to a broader consumer base.

It has differentiated itself through continuous innovation in product design and functionality. The company focuses on developing cutting-edge appliances that offer enhanced features and improved performance compared to traditional products in the market. Where innovation became stale due to maturity, SN pushed the boundaries by focusing on what consumers truly care about, while also pricing aggressively to gain initial traction.

SN invests heavily in effective marketing campaigns and branding to develop awareness and trust. The brand is associated with quality, innovation, and user-friendly products, which it has impressively developed in a short period of time, already surpassing a number of market leaders.

Growth drivers

Management’s growth strategy rests on three simple drivers: development in existing categories, entering new markets, and international expansion.

Building on this, we see the following as contributing to MSD/HSD growth in the coming years:

Global Presence: SN has expanded its presence globally, reaching consumers in various markets. This should contribute to a compounding benefit in the coming years, as it is far easier to enter new markets and develop its position in existing markets due to the internationalization of its brands.

Innovation in Product Design and new product launches: SN's commitment and successful track record to innovation has set it apart in the market. This implies the company can continue to launch disruptive products successfully.

Responsive to Market Trends and understanding of customers’ wants: SN has shown agility in responding to emerging market trends. For example, the company has adapted to the increasing demand for smart home appliances by incorporating intelligent features into its products. The business is able to perfectly balance feature-rich products and aggressive pricing, allowing for market share growth.

E-commerce Success: The company's effective use of e-commerce channels has capitalized on the growing trend of online shopping. The Ninja brand in particular has exploited social media and e-commerce access to grow rapidly in the air-fryer segment.

Competitive Pricing: SN's ability to offer innovative and high-quality products at competitive prices has been a key factor in its success. The company is seemingly able to invest in all key areas (supply chain, marketing, quality, etc.) while still being more price-competitive than its peers.

Margins

SN boasts moderate margins, reflective of its current growth strategy. The business is investing heavily in customer acquisition and brand development, which involves aggressive unit economics, R&D spending to develop new products, and marketing expenditure.

We expect the company’s growing scale and brand to drive margin appreciation in the coming years, particularly once its strategy transitions to one of a mature business, with the focus turning to optimization and streamlining.

The benefits of the pandemic and seasonality contributed to the higher levels in FY20, as consumers were locked at home and supported by stimulus checks. Post this period, the company continues to see an EBITDA-M of ~17% in the L3M March period, implying a normalized level of ~15-17% is achievable with greater scale.

Quarterly results

SN recent performance continues to be robust, with top-line revenue growth of +21.6%, +5.6%, +22.1%, and +13.1% in its last four quarters. In conjunction with this, margins have stabilized at their current levels, having stepped down from FY21.

SN’s performance is impressive given the wider macroeconomic environment, with inflation and interest rates wreaking havoc on consumers’ finances. We believe this perfectly illustrates the value proposition the company offers, allowing it to gain market share as its products become more attractive as an alternative to the existing options.

Key takeaways from its most recent quarter are:

Cleaning Appliances net sales decreased by (10.7)%, which we attribute to a weakness in the housing market in particular rather than the broader weakness or an issue with the company. Elevated interest rates have contributed to a grinding slowdown in the housing market as consumers are losing equity value and mortgage costs are significantly higher.

Cooking and Beverage Appliances net sales increased 30.3%, particularly due to its expansion into new geographies and the launch of new products, as well as continued market share growth in key locations such as the UK. The company’s segment is showing an impressive trajectory, as new launches continue to be accretive, suggesting its brand awareness is developing strong roots.

Food Preparation Appliances net sales increased by 31.1%, for similar reasons to the Cooking and Beverage Appliances segment.

Other net sales increased by 223.2%, as SN’s expansion into haircare and beauty begins to gain a foothold, positioning the company for a long runway for growth.

Balance sheet & Cash Flows

SN is conservatively financed, owing to its healthy FCF conversion despite its cash investment in growth. This has allowed the business to pay dividends, which should continue, although not to the level of the LTM period.

Outlook

Presented above is Wall Street's consensus view on the coming years.

Analysts are forecasting healthy growth in the coming years, with a CAGR of 5% into FY25F. In conjunction with this, margins are expected to sequentially improve.

We consider these assumptions to be broadly reasonable, although certainly see scope for outperformance. Analysts are likely expecting a slowdown in its key segments as the business reaches maturity in key markets, while it exceeds inflation through new product launches. We see scope for outperformance via entering new geographies with similar success to its penetration in the UK.

Industry analysis

Presented above is a comparison of SN's growth and profitability to the average of its industry, as defined by Seeking Alpha (4 companies).

SN performs well relative to its directly comparable peers, with superior growth and margins. We attribute this to its unique success, as its global dominance in a range of segments, underpinned by supply chain excellence, has allowed it to perform exceptionally well.

Valuation

SN is currently trading at 17x LTM EBITDA and 10x NTM EBITDA. This is a premium to its peer group average.

The company’s multiple significantly contracts in the forward period relative to its peers, reflecting its impressive growth story in what is a slow-moving industry. For this reason, we believe weighting should lean toward forward valuations, which suggest, on an EBITDA and P/E basis, the company is undervalued given its financial strength and positive trajectory.

The company is performing significantly better than many in its industry while trading at a similar price.

Key risks with our thesis

The risks to our current thesis are:

Economic challenges affecting consumer discretionary spending for large-ticket items.

Failure to keep up with technological trends.

Share ownership structure.

Final thoughts

SN is a high-quality business trading at an unusual discount. The company is growing well and despite the significant scaling in the last decade, we still see upside ahead. Its brands are now established in key markets, creating a launchpad for global expansion and new products, all of which should be incrementally easier to achieve.