Federal Reserve Watch: Fed Continues Quantitative Tightening

Summary

The Federal Reserve's portfolio of securities decreased by $3.0 billion in the last banking week.

Since March 16, 2022, the securities portfolio has declined by $1,185.6 billion due to quantitative tightening.

The Federal Reserve keeps on its path of quantitative tightening and shows no sign of letting up.

Debate still continues over what should be done with the Fed's policy rate of interest but conclusions are being drawn at this time.

The financial markets appear to be stable.

It has not been a very busy week in the Federal Reserve world this last banking week.

The Fed's portfolio of securities held outright dropped by $3.0 billion.

Since March 16, 2022, when this period of quantitative tightening began the securities portfolio has declined by $1,185.6 billion.

Reserve balances held by Commercial Banks, my proxy for the excess reserves in the banking system, fell by $438.3 billion.

I have divided up this period of quantitative tightening into two parts...the first part relates to a persistent tightening of monetary policy...and the second part relates to a period where the Federal Reserve responded to the failure of several banks within the system.

I am now concentrating more on the second part of the quantitative tightening because it is a period in which the Federal Reserve must manage things a little more carefully because of the concern over the strength of the banking system.

For example, in the second half of this period of "tightening", the Federal Reserve has seen its securities portfolio decline by $528.2 billion, but, the Reserve Balances of Commercial Banks has actually risen by $427.1 billion.

As I have argued in previous reports, the central bank has actually eased up on the banking system so as to keep it functioning.

And, as we have seen, the banking system has remained open and has seemed to operate without any real disruption.

How has the Federal Reserve managed to do this?

Looking at the statistics on the balance sheet of the Federal Reserve, the Fed's H.4.1 statistical release, we see that in the second part of the period of quantitative tightening, the Federal Reserve reduced its use of Reverse Repurchase Agreements by $1,228.0 billion.

That is, the Fed had been working through the "reverse repo" window, allowing commercial banks to borrow money where needed in order to oversee the reduction in the securities portfolio.

Since March 1, 2022, the commercial banking system has been able to "back off" from its use of this window...and by a substantial amount...$1.2 trillion.

This seems to be the unique lesson one can draw from the 2022-23 financial tightening work...the Federal Reserve regularly oversaw the reduction of the securities portfolio...while at the same time allowing the commercial system to finance its liquidity positions by borrowing in the "reverse repo" window.

And, the numbers were quite large. At its peak, reverse repurchase agreements at the Federal Reserve reached $2.7 trillion.

Revere Repurchqse Agreements (Federal Reserve)

One can see the dropoff in the use of these "repos" once we move into March 2023.

Federal Funds Rate

The news is still dominated by discussions concerning whether or not the Federal Reserve will or will not raise its policy rate of interest any future before it begins to lower the rate.

I am less concerned about this discussion right now than I am about how the Fed is going to continue reducing the size of its securities portfolio.

As readers of my post know, I believe that the Fed acquired way more securities during its periods of quantitative easing than it has talked about removing during this period of quantitative tightening.

My concern is whether or not the Fed will remove enough securities from its portfolio.

But, I see no discussion of this issue taking place.

I am concerned that the Fed will "stop short" of the amount of securities it will remove from its portfolio.

But, we shall see.

Almost all the discussions about monetary policy in the future will focus on the Fed's policy rate of interest.

Personally, I believe that we need a few more increases.

But, we shall see.

The Future

The future is going to depend, I think, upon the statistics that are received concerning inflation and the economy.

Right now, I am seeing the supply side of the economy playing an important role in the future. Because of Federal Reserve policy in the past, I believe that we continue to experience a slower growth rate of labor productivity and this will keep the rate of growth of the U.S. company low.

But, because of this effect coming from the supply side, economic growth will continue to be maintained...and lower inflation will also be a part of the picture.

I am not sure that there will be a recession under these conditions. But, I also think inflation will continue to moderate. There is just not the demand-side pressure for higher prices right now.

I will be spending more and more time writing about this current situation in forthcoming posts. But, this is where I am leaning right now.

So, the Fed continues on. Quantitative tightening is still in place. But, economic expansion struggles on.

Just get that inflation rate down some more.

Federal Reserve will continue on, continuing on.