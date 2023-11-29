Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Upstart: Things Are About To Get Worse In 2024

Nov. 29, 2023 3:43 AM ETUpstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST)
Summary

  • Upstart's 3Q23 results were slightly below guidance and expectations.
  • The market environment is worsening as even prime borrowers are showing weakness, leading to lower approval rates by UPST.
  • The company also did not obtain material long-term committed funding as the funding environment remains challenging.
  • On a positive note, Upstart continued to improve the model accuracy and make progress on other aspects of its business like auto and HELOC.
  • Guidance was also weaker than expected as management expects no sequential growth in the next quarter amidst a challenging environment.
Bar graph of floating cash - Wave pattern

PM Images

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) recently reported 3Q23 results.

This was a great snapshot of the shape of the business, the macro environment, and the funding environment.

I have covered Upstart extensively in my previous articles

Simple Investing is a former hedge fund and long-only portfolio manager with a track record for outperformance. He managed more than $1 billion in AUM, and is a CFA charter holder who holds degrees in Finance and Accounting. He runs the Investing Group Outperforming the Market. While having a pure growth or pure value portfolio may do well in certain markets, it leaves investors vulnerable to certain investment styles going out of favor. The objective of Outperforming the Market is to outperform the S&P 500 across market cycles. This is achieved through The Barbell Portfolio, which is comprised of high conviction growth and contrarian/value stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UPST either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

