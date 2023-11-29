Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SCHD: We May See Another Double Down Entry Point Soon

Nov. 29, 2023 10:00 AM ETSchwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF™ (SCHD)
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
8.86K Followers

Summary

  • SCHD remains a great Buy despite the underwhelming performance on a YTD basis.
  • The headwinds are only attributed to the market rotation towards high-growth tech and generative AI stocks, as most staple stocks suffer from minimal inflationary tailwinds.
  • However, with the ETF consistently being well supported at the $66s, we believe that opportunistic investors may consider adding at those levels for an improved margin of safety.
  • Most importantly, SCHD's thesis remains clear, which is to provide sustainable dividends and a potential compounding effect for investors who choose to buy/ DRIP indefinitely.
  • For now, keen investors may want to observe the situation for a little longer, especially since the Fed is due to meet in December 13, 2023, with their forward bullish/ dovish/ bearish stance remaining to be seen.

Businessman hands pushing gambling chips

baona

We previously covered Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in April 2023, discussing its sustainable balance between growth and income for the past ten years, due to its well-diversified and mature portfolio.

We had rated the ETF as

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
8.86K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHD, AVGO, PEP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SCHD

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SCHD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SCHD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.