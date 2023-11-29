SCHD: We May See Another Double Down Entry Point Soon

baona

We previously covered Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in April 2023, discussing its sustainable balance between growth and income for the past ten years, due to its well-diversified and mature portfolio.

We had rated the ETF as a Buy then, with the banking crisis in March 2023 triggering a steep sell off and expanded forward dividend yields, compared to its 2019 and 2022 averages.

In this article, we will be further discussing why SCHD remains a great Buy despite the underwhelming performance on a YTD basis, with the latter only attributed to the market rotation towards high-growth tech and generative AI stocks, as most staple stocks suffer from minimal inflationary tailwinds.

With the ETF consistently being well supported at the $66s, we believe that opportunistic investors may consider adding at those levels for an improved margin of safety.

We shall discuss further.

The SCHD Investment Thesis Remains Robust In The Long-Term

SCHD ETF Performance

Trading View

On the one hand, SCHD has performed exceeding well for the five years pre-pandemic, with a 5Y stock return of +53% and total returns of +79% (including dividends), and three years during the pandemic, with a 3Y returns of +78% and +102%, respectively.

On the other hand, it seems that things are no longer the same, with the ETF under-performing the wider market on a YTD basis. It is apparent that the term of "past performance is not indicative of future results" may be highly accurate here.

SCHD's Top 10 Holdings

SCHD

We will highlight this trend based on SCHD's top few holdings during this period, which may explain why consumer staples stocks have been rotated to tech/generative AI stocks.

This is especially since consumer stocks, including Coca-Cola (KO), PepsiCo (PEP), and Home Depot (HD) now suffer from the rising inflationary pressures and elevated interest rate environment, naturally tightening consumer discretionary spending as their sales volume growth decelerate.

These stocks no longer enjoy any benefits from the inflation as well, with the KO management guiding the end of price hikes in multiple regions, likely to trigger the moderation in their top and bottom lines growth moving forward.

While Verizon (VZ) has moderately recovered over the past few weeks, attributed to its raised FY2023 Free Cash Flow guidance, it is apparent the stock has also declined drastically since December 2020. This perhaps highlights why the SCHD ETF has underperformed thus far, with VZ commanding the second highest weightage at 4.47%.

The only bright spot in the SCHD portfolio is Broadcom (AVGO), which has naturally outperformed the ETF's nine other top holdings, attributed to its generative AI tailwinds and its boosted top/ bottom line prospects.

Then again, investors may want to zoom out and refocus their attention to SCHD's two clear goals (in bold for clarity), which is to:

Track an index focused on the quality and sustainability of dividends .

. Invest in stocks selected for fundamental strength relative to their peers, based on financial ratios

If any investors are looking for a basket of high-growth tech stocks, it is apparent that they should refer to QQQ instead. If they are looking for a well-diversified portfolio with exposure to the US stock markets, one should take a look at the SPY instead.

Otherwise, SCHD's thesis remains clear, which is to provide sustainable dividends and a potential compounding effect on individual investor's investments. With the key word being sustainable, it is apparent why the ETF increasingly focus on mature stocks, with consistently raised dividends that have never or rarely been cut, naturally reinforcing the passive income theory.

Most importantly, investors must note that these are clearly challenging times, with the pandemic lockdowns, post reopening boom, and the Fed's Quantitative Tightening bringing forth extreme volatility to the stock market over the past few years.

As a result of these uncertainties, we also concur with SCHD's objective, of which "the Fund can serve as part of the core or complement in a diversified portfolio," naturally moderating investors' risks across different industries and countries.

SCHD's Well-Diversified Exposure

Seeking Alpha

If anything, we believe that SCHD already offers a rather compelling exposure across multiple sectors, without being overly exposed to any one sector in particular.

Combined with the consistent rebalancing every quarterly and lower total expense ratio of 0.06%, we believe that the risk reward ratio appears to be very attractive here, especially for investors whom cannot spare the excess time to actively research and consistently monitor the volatile stock market.

So, Is SCHD ETF A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

SCHD 3Y ETF Price

Trading View

For now, SCHD has already recovered optimistically from its critical support level of $66s, with it seemingly on its way to retest its next resistance level of $72s.

Then again, based on its lower lows and lower highs since the January 2022 top, it is apparent that its trading range has notably tightened, with it remaining to be seen if the ETF may be able to break out.

While the October 2023 CPI has shown promising signs of cooling inflation with a rate freeze more likely than not, it is also uncertain when the Fed may pivot, as we enter the fifth month after the latest rate hike in July 2023, compared to the historical gap average of eight months.

In addition, while SCHD may offer a somewhat compelling forward dividend yield of 3.65%, it still pales in comparison to the US Treasury Yields of between 4.48% and 5.25%.

SCHD's Top 9 Holdings, Barring AVGO

Trading View

Lastly, it is uncertain if SCHD's top nine holdings, barring AVGO, may sustain their recovery momentums from the October 2023 bottom. Keen investors may want to observe the situation for a little longer, especially since the Fed is due to meet in December 13, 2023, with their forward bullish/ dovish/ bearish stance remaining to be seen.

Combined with its sideways movement since January 2021, we believe that the ETF may likely return most of its recent gains to retest the $66s in the near-term, implying a -8% downside from current levels.

Therefore, while we maintain our Buy rating on the SCHD ETF, we generally recommend doing so at the upcoming dip for an improved upside potential and expanded forward dividend yield.

Investors must also temper their expectations, since we do not expect its reversal to occur so soon, with the macroeconomic outlook still uncertain and the ETF's performance likely to underwhelm over the next few months.

On the other hand, interested readers may want to know that we will be opportunistically nibbling upon a moderate pullback, adding to our mixed basket of high-growth ETFs and dividend ETFs.

We maintain our long-term view that SCHD is an ETF that is suitable for income oriented investors, that choose to buy/ DRIP indefinitely while adding during dips, attributed to its moderately attractive dividend and capital appreciation prospects.