Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

GDS Under Pressure To Step Up Overseas Expansion As China Market Cools

Nov. 29, 2023 3:53 AM ETGDS Holdings Limited (GDS)
Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.77K Followers

Summary

  • GDS’ revenue grew 6.4% in the third quarter, slowing from 7% in the second quarter and 15% in the third quarter of 2022.
  • The data center operator’s revenue growth slowed in the third quarter, as it officially launched its first offshore data center in Malaysia.
  • The company is investing heavily in Southeast Asia to jumpstart growth as its home China market cools amid a broader economic slowdown.

Data processing and storage center. Server room.

Andrey Semenov

For data center operators like GDS Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDS; 9698.HK), overseas expansion is increasingly looking like a necessity, instead of just a “nice-to-have” option.

Despite talk of a potential surge in demand for facilities to store and

This article was written by

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.77K Followers
Got a great investment idea on a US- or Hong Kong-listed China stock but don't know how to spread the word? We can help! Contact us at investors@thebambooworks.com. Bamboo Works (www.thebambooworks.com) is the premium source for news and analysis on Chinese companies listed in the United States and Hong Kong, with a strong focus on mid-cap and also pre-IPO companies. Contact us at info@thebambooworks.com to learn about opportunities for sponsored content.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GDS

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GDS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GDS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.