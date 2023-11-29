Macro: Consumer Confidence

PrathanChorruangsak/iStock via Getty Images

Here are some of the headline sentiments I am seeing:

Consumer confidence rises

Consumer confidence rebounds

Consumer confidence rises for the first time in 4 months

Consumer is optimistic

Let’s take this with a grain of salt. Last month's initial number was 102.6. This month’s number is 102.0.

Last month's print of 102.6 was revised down to 99.1. Therefore, we can now claim confidence rebounds? I think the jury is still out.

The broader picture is that gloomy expectations that developed from 2021 to the middle of 2022 have not come to fruition. The consumer’s present situation has weakened only slightly over the last 2+ years and not been nearly as bad as he/she expected given the weak “Expectations Index.” Thus, the Future Expectations Index continues to improve. The Present Situation Index, though, has dropped recently within the band drawn. Is the recent short-term drop a bad sign, or will it stay within the range of today’s skittish consumer sentiment? Stay tuned.

