VIG And NOBL: One Is The Gold Standard Of Dividend Aristocrat ETFs

Several members have asked for an update about what's going on with dividend stocks, particularly the aristocrats.

Here is what they mean.

Dividend Aristocrats Vs. S&P Over Time

Year Aristocrats Returns Aristocrats Cumulative Returns S&P 500 Total Returns S&P Cumulative Returns 1990 5.70% 105.70% -3.2% 96.8% 1991 38.50% 146.4% 30.4% 126.2% 1992 10.10% 161.2% 7.6% 135.8% 1993 4.30% 168.1% 10.1% 149.5% 1994 0.90% 169.6% 1.3% 151.5% 1995 34.60% 228.3% 37.6% 208.4% 1996 20.90% 276.0% 22.9% 256.2% 1997 34.50% 371.3% 33.3% 341.5% 1998 16.80% 433.6% 28.6% 439.1% 1999 -5.40% 410.2% 21.0% 531.4% 2000 10.10% 451.7% -9.1% 483.0% 2001 10.80% 500.4% -11.9% 425.5% 2002 -9.90% 450.9% -22.1% 331.5% 2003 25.40% 565.4% 28.7% 426.6% 2004 15.50% 653.1% 10.9% 473.1% 2005 3.70% 677.2% 4.9% 496.3% 2006 17.30% 794.4% 15.8% 574.7% 2007 -2.10% 777.7% 5.6% 606.9% 2008 -21.90% 607.4% -37.0% 382.4% 2009 26.60% 768.9% 26.4% 483.3% 2010 19.40% 918.1% 15.1% 556.3% 2011 8.30% 994.3% 2.1% 568.0% 2012 16.90% 1162.4% 16.0% 658.8% 2013 32.30% 1537.8% 32.4% 872.3% 2014 15.80% 1780.8% 13.7% 991.8% 2015 0.90% 1796.8% 1.4% 1005.7% 2016 11.80% 2008.8% 12.0% 1126.4% 2017 21.70% 2444.7% 21.8% 1371.9% 2018 -2.70% 2378.7% -4.4% 1311.5% 2019 28% 3044.8% 31.5% 1724.7% 2020 8.70% 3309.7% 18.4% 2042.0% 2021 25.47% 4152.6% 28.7% 2628.3% 2022 -11.49% 3675.5% -18.7% 2137.3% Aristocrats Median Return Since 1990 Average Return Since 1990 Annualized Returns Since 1990 S&P 500 Annual Returns Since 1990 Annual Outperformance 13.65% 13.2% 12.42% 10.90% 1.52% Click to enlarge

The dividend aristocrats are S&P companies with 25+ year dividend growth streaks, and currently there are 67 of them. Historically they slightly outperform the S&P and with lower volatility in bear markets, a testament to their stable earnings and dividend growth dependability.

Generally, dividend stocks tend to outperform non-dividend stocks by significant margins for the last 50 years.

But in an economy dominated by tech and companies increasingly focused on buybacks, what if "this time is different?"

Let me show you why the best available data says that dividend investing isn't broken, why one ETF, in particular, is still the superior choice for aristocrat investors as far as ETFs go, and why I expect that over time, both the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL), the official Aristocrats ETF, and the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) will make income growth investors very happy.

The hardest thing for most people to understand is how long "long-term is."

If you're not willing to own a stock for 10 years don't even think about owning it for 10 minutes." - Warren Buffett

According to research from JPMorgan, Fidelity, Bank of America, RIA, and Princeton, Buffett is right.

Time Frame (Years) Total Returns Explained By Fundamentals/Valuations 1 Day 0.02% 1 month 0.33% 3 month 1.0% 6 months 2.0% 1 5% 2 10% 3 15% 4 28% 5 36% 6 47% 7 58% 8 68% 9 79% 10+ 90% 20+ 91% 30+ 97% Click to enlarge

In any given year, 95% of returns statistically have nothing to do with earnings or valuation.

Even over 6 years, most returns are driven by luck, sentiment, and momentum.

Buffett's 10+ year time horizon is truly long term with 90% to 97% of returns driven by pure fundamentals including valuation.

In the short term, luck is 20X more powerful than fundamentals. In the long term, fundamentals are 33X as powerful as luck.

If you follow the fundamentals, you make your own luck.

If you're a speculative trader? Then you need to care more about luck, sentiment, and momentum.

Proof Dividend Investing Isn't Broken

We've seen how dividend stocks outperformed over 50+ years and 33 years, but what about more recent times? Can we see any evidence that dividend investing is broken in that data?

Since 2005, aristocrats have delivered superior returns.

How about even more modern times? How about the actual NOBL ETF time frame?

Historical Returns Since 2013

The aristocrat ETF has underperformed VIG and the S&P, though not by much, and that's not too much of a surprise.

NOBL Growth Outlook 8% Vs 8.5% S&P and 9.2% VIG

Morningstar NOBL growth forecast Morningstar VIG growth forecast

VIG has superior growth to the S&P and NOBL, and cash flow, which pays dividends, is especially impressive at almost 10% per year.

The reason the aristocrats can deliver 25+ year dividend growth streaks is because of higher profitability (quality) and more resilient and stable earnings and cash flow.

If this time is different, then why is it that the earnings stability of the aristocrats remains far better than that of the S&P? In fact, in the recession of the 2022 earnings, aristocrats' earnings grew to double-digits. That's the power of wide-moat companies at work.

That same earnings and dividend dependability is why aristocrats historically trade at 20X forward earnings while the S&P just 17X.

The Best Aristocrat ETF You Can Buy Is...

NOBL is the most famous aristocrat ETF, and there are now about half a dozen to choose from.

But after studying all of them, I can confidently say that Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is still the gold standard.

VIG is a gold-rated ETF by Morningstar because its approach to simple market-weight indexing with a 10-year dividend growth streak cutoff is superior to NOBL's Bronze rating and equal-weighted approach.

Why is Morningstar so confident VIG will keep outperforming NOBL and its peer group long-term?

Pandemic Dividend Cuts

During the pandemic, 12 years was the most significant cutoff for minimizing the risk of dividend cuts.

10 years as a cutoff for quality and safety will get you a lot of wonderful companies.

The aristocrats 25+? Well, it's even more quality but does anyone have a doubt that MSFT or AAPL are going to become aristocrats one day?

NOBL will buy Apple, equally weighted, in 2037.

VIG already owns it...and Microsoft, which it's owned for years.

Almost 80% of what NOBL owns is in VIG, but just 17% of what VIG owns is in NOBL.

VIG has a far more diversified portfolio, owning about 5X more companies and weighting by market cap instead of equally weighted.

Dividend Aristocrats Top 10 VIG top 10

VIG because it's market cap weighted is actually more concentrated, with 32% of assets in its top 10 companies. But that's actually one of the reasons why it's a better dividend growth ETF.

Weighting by market cap creates more stable dividend growth over time compared to equal weighting and that's why VIG has never cut its dividend.

Bottom Line: Dividend Aristocrats Isn't Broken, And VIG Remains The Gold Standard of Aristocrat ETFs

I understand how dividend investors, after many years of underperforming growth-dominated indexes, can be frustrated.

Market cycles can take years; even dividend aristocrat and king bear markets can last as long as seven years.

In a world where seven days can feel like a lifetime, you can understand why Buffett's 10+ year time horizon for long-term investors is too long for many to comprehend.

And yet, the historical data shows Buffett is right.

Even seven years is just the medium term on Wall Street, and it explains why value investing keeps working long-term.

Few people have the patience or discipline to do well in this strategy.

But I can assure you that the data shows that dividend investing in general, and aristocrat investing, in particular, isn't broken.

If it were, I would tell you since my loyalty is purely to the truth, which is what protects your hard-earned savings from harm.

Given that VIG has a superior strategy and portfolio, I don't hesitate to recommend it as the gold standard in its industry as far as single ticker solutions to dividend aristocrat investing.