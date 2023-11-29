FEZ: A Great ETF, But Outlook For European Equities Is Concerning
Summary
- SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF offers low expenses, solid performance, and concentrated exposure to European equities.
- Profit margins of European companies may contract amid a general slowdown, suggesting a "Hold" rating for now.
- FEZ ETF has outperformed other Europe ETFs, but may not be suitable for those seeking absolute diversification and the lowest expenses.
There's a lot to like about SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ): Low expense costs, solid relative performance, and exposure to cheap European equities. The FEZ ETF is an attractive option for investors seeking a concentrated mix of European companies with good sector diversification.
However, the next year may provide a much better entry point as profit margins of European companies may contract amid a general slowdown of the EU economy. Thus, I assign a "Hold" rating for the FEZ for now.
FEZ ETF Overview
The SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF seeks to track the total return performance of the EURO STOXX 50 Index. The FEZ ETF includes the 50 largest blue-chip companies in the Eurozone, representing a wide mix of sectors, from consumer cyclical to utilities.
Major holdings include such well-known stocks as ASML (ASML), LVMH Moet Hennessy (OTCPK:LVMHF), and SAP SE (SAP). Given that the EURO STOXX 50 Index is a market capitalization-weighted index, the FEZ ETF accordingly overweights stocks with higher market cap:
Compared to other Europe ETFs, the FEZ offers a competitive, though not the best, expense ratio of 0.29%, which is higher than those of VGK and IEUR.
Nonetheless, a higher expense ratio pays off with a better relative performance. The FEZ ETF demonstrates the best YTD performance with one of the best results over the period of three, five, and ten years.
The secret behind the FEZ ETF's strong relative performance is a higher concentration of its portfolio.
For example, unlike VGK, which has 1324 holdings, FEZ has only 53 European large-caps, which seem to perform better than a more diversified set of European stocks.
Short-Term Gain, Long-Term Pain
Most of the FEZ's top holdings performed spectacularly this year, mostly because the majority of European stocks had a really low bar of earnings expectations since the beginning of the war in Ukraine.
At the same time, the European Central Bank interest rate has almost doubled this year, from 2.5% in early 2023 to 4.5% now. The jury is still out for how long the ECB will have to keep the interest rate high to reach to move inflation down to a target level of 2%.
According to the EU Eurostat, the annual inflation in the Euro area has declined to 2.9% on October 2023:
Profit margins of European companies have shown resilience amidst the high interest rates, but the devil is in the details.
Firstly, the heightened level of profit margins can be attributed to accumulated surplus savings, which have been rapidly depleting over the last several years. As savings deplete completely, profit margins of European companies should normalize, and that may be painful for stocks performance.
Secondly, rate hikes have a considerable lag before the economy fully feels their impact. In this regard, the effect of high interest rates should reach its peak somewhere in 2024, suppressing long-term growth in a best-case scenario and leading to a recession in a worst-case scenario.
Goldman Sachs analysts note that the current valuations of European companies aren't demanding, with a 12-month forward P/E of just 11.7x vs. 16x of the US ex-Big Tech:
Nevertheless, profit margin normalization combined with an expected slowdown of the EU economy (with a certain probability of a recession) doesn't look like an appealing setup for buying European equities right now.
Why To Pick And Why To Avoid The FEZ ETF
Why To Pick:
- The FEZ ETF provides a relatively affordable exposure to European stocks with a strong focus on large-caps;
- Superior performance relative to more diversified Europe-related ETFs;
- Valuations of European stocks are pretty cheap;
Why To Avoid:
- Europe may suffer from lackluster economic growth due to high interest rates;
- Depleting excess savings in Europe will inevitably lead to the normalization of profit margins;
- If you're looking for a Europe ETF with the cheapest expense ratio and the highest level of diversification, then the FEZ ETF may not be a suitable option.
