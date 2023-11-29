Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Annaly Capital Management: Receive A 15% Yield To Fight The Fed

Labutes IR profile picture
Labutes IR
3.29K Followers

Summary

  • Annaly Capital Management is a good play on potential lower interest rates ahead, despite the Fed's rhetoric of 'higher for longer'.
  • Annaly's business model is negatively impacted by rising interest rates, but the company may benefit from a potentially declining interest rate environment.
  • Annaly offers a high-dividend yield that seems sustainable in the short term, making it an attractive income and value play.
Interest rate moving up.

Torsten Asmus

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) is a good play on potential lower rates ahead despite the Fed’s rhetoric of ‘higher for longer', plus it offers a high-dividend yield that seems sustainable in the short term.

As I’ve covered in previous articles

This article was written by

Labutes IR profile picture
Labutes IR
3.29K Followers
Labutes IR is an Fund Manager specialized in the financial sector, with more than 15 years' of experience in the financial markets. Under my coverage is mainly the Financial sector, including Banks, Insurance, Real Estate, and FinTechs both in the European and U.S. markets. For my personal investments, I also invest on 'Income' stocks across several sectors as I'm building a portfolio for retirement, being my goal to retire in about 20 years. Associated with the existing author The Outsider.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NLY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NLY

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on NLY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NLY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.