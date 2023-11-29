Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

U.S. Bancorp: Balance Sheet Flexibility Creates Opportunity

Nov. 29, 2023 6:50 AM ETU.S. Bancorp (USB)
Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
3.13K Followers

Summary

  • U.S. Bancorp shares have underperformed but have shown resilience compared to other regional banks.
  • U.S. Bancorp has stable and recovering deposits, while its lower loan balances create scope for growth in 2024.
  • U.S. Bancorp's cautious planning and balance sheet flexibility can drive significant earnings growth over time.

US bank office building in Beverly Hills

emyu

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) have been a poor performer over the past year, losing about 16% of their value. This has been less severe than losses seen in other, smaller regional banks since the failure of Silicon Valley Bank. That failure has

This article was written by

Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
3.13K Followers
Over fifteen years of experience making contrarian bets based on my macro view and stock-specific turnaround stories to garner outsized returns with a favorable risk/reward profile. If you want me to cover a specific stock or have a question for an article, just let me know!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About USB

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on USB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
USB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.