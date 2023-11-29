Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Compass: Potential Impairment To Its Business

Nov. 29, 2023 7:36 AM ETCompass, Inc. (COMP)
GS Investing profile picture
GS Investing
750 Followers

Summary

  • Compass reported revenue and EBITDA in line with estimates, but negative sentiment in the housing market remains a concern.
  • High mortgage rates are disincentivizing sellers from listing their homes, leading to low inventory in the market.
  • Lawsuits against the National Association of Realtors and real estate brokerage firms could permanently impair Compass's business if commission rates are adjusted.

Drone view of a new housing development

Justin Paget/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment action

I recommended a hold rating for Compass (NYSE:COMP) when I wrote about it the last time, as I thought the better timing to buy the stock was when the economy recovered. Based

This article was written by

GS Investing profile picture
GS Investing
750 Followers
I consider an investment ideal if it performs its core business in a sector projected to experience structural (organic) growth in excess of GDP growth over the next 5-10 years; profits from sustainable competitive advantages that translate into attractive unit economics; In the hands of competent, ethical, and long-term thinkers; with a fair valuation

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About COMP

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on COMP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
COMP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.