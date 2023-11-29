Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Jabil Lowers 2024 Revenue Outlook: We Reiterate Buy

Nov. 29, 2023 7:45 AM ETJabil Inc. (JBL)
Miletus Research profile picture
Miletus Research
61 Followers

Summary

  • Jabil lowers its fiscal 2024 revenue outlook, citing softer demand and inventory corrections as reasons for downward revision.
  • Despite lower revenue outlook, Jabil expects to maintain operating margin within previously provided guidance range, which matters the most.
  • Jabil's long-term growth prospects remain intact, we reiterate our Buy rating.

Jabil sign on the building at their headquarters in St. Petersburg, Florida, USA.

JHVEPhoto

What Happened?

On November 28, 2023, Jabil (NYSE:JBL) updated its fiscal 2024 outlook, which was below market expectations. The company cited softer demand and inventory corrections as the main reasons for the downward revision.

Below are the key

This article was written by

Miletus Research profile picture
Miletus Research
61 Followers
At Miletus Research, we specialize in analyzing technology companies, exploring the nuances of their strategies in depth. Our team of experienced researchers merges cutting-edge market analytics with strategic expertise, empowering you with actionable insights that drive informed investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JBL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About JBL

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on JBL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JBL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.