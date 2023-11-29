Wall Street Breakfast: That's All Folks
That's all folks
Dovish signals from the Federal Reserve are reinforcing what traders have been pricing in since the end of October, when the central bank held rates for the second consecutive meeting and a dot plot - that suggested one more hike - was called into question. Since then, stocks have risen at a rapid clip, with the S&P 500 (SP500) climbing out of correction territory in only 16 trading sessions, marking its fastest comeback since the 1970s. Besides lifting markets and risk assets, the prospect of cheaper money saw the 10-year Treasury yield drop overnight to below 4.30%, after touching 5.00% just prior to the last Fed meeting.
The latest: Two of the most hawkish FOMC officials, who led the charge for higher rates last year, are getting comfortable with holding policy steady, backing expectations that the central bank's hiking cycle is done. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said Tuesday that he's "increasingly confident" that monetary policy is now in the right spot to slow the economy and bring inflation back down to the 2% target. Governor Michelle Bowman also stopped short of endorsing an increase next month, conditioning the need for further hikes only on incoming data that "indicate progress on inflation has stalled or is insufficient to bring inflation down to 2% in a timely way."
Investors appear to be even more enthusiastic, especially armed with the economic data to support them, including recent soft numbers on inflation and the job market. Odds that the central bank will even cut its target policy rate in the middle of 2024 have been on the rise, and some, like Pershing Square's (OTCPK:PSHZF) Bill Ackman, are now even pricing in rate cuts as soon as the first quarter. As the conversation shifts from hikes to cuts, the U.S. dollar is on track to hit its lowest level in months, reflecting the revised rate expectations.
Currency considerations: "Fed-driven dollar weakness will be a story for 2024," writes ING Economic and Financial Analysis. "The most likely path to a weaker dollar will probably have to come from softer U.S. macro data. Given our house view that a US slowdown is more likely in the next quarter rather than this one, we therefore expect EUR/USD to end the year around this 1.05/1.06 area and USD/JPY to end the year not far from 150. Into 2024, however, we expect the short end of the U.S. curve to start moving lower ahead of Fed easing next summer and the dollar to turn lower."
Investing legend
Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett's right-hand man, has peacefully died at a hospital in California at the age of 99. “Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) could not have been built to its present status without Charlie’s inspiration, wisdom and participation,” Buffett said in a statement. Munger was vice chairman of Berkshire and one of its biggest shareholders, with an estimated net worth of about $2.5B. Together with Buffett, the pair transformed Berkshire from a textile manufacturer into a giant conglomerate in a partnership that lasted nearly six decades. Read Investing Group Leader Samuel Smith's breakdown of Munger's recent investment advice. (342 comments)
Up to date
Next year will be about building a "modern version" of Disney (DIS), according to CEO Bob Iger, who downplayed his earlier comments on potential asset sales. "I did not think everyone would run with a story that everything is being sold, which is not the case," he declared at a town hall. Iger, who retook the helm last year and began a major overhaul, said it is now time to move on from fixing the brand to rebuilding it. As for finding ESPN partners, he said talks were held with sports leagues and tech companies, though the company is prepared to "go at it alone." Note that Disney's stock has struggled to hold on to gains since Iger's return, declining 3.3% over the past year. (3 comments)
Shipping risk
The U.S. has warned ship operators of the growing threats while navigating the Red Sea, in the wake of recent attacks on commercial ships sailing through the critical trade route. "Exercise caution when transiting these areas and remain cognizant of evolving threats in this region," cautioned the Department of Transportation Maritime Administration. The development has seen rising insurance premiums, as well as some shippers rerouting their vessels, including Denmark's Maersk (OTCPK:AMKBY) and Israel's ZIM Integrated (ZIM). Ships with Israeli links face a heightened risk due to the Gaza war, with Yemen's Houthi rebels seizing cargo ship Galaxy Leader on Nov. 19, which was linked to Israeli billionaire Rami Ungar, while a Liberia-flagged chemicals tanker, connected to Israel's Ofer family, had been attacked. (1 comment)
Today's Markets
In Asia, Japan -0.3%. Hong Kong -2.1%. China -0.6%. India +1.1%.
In Europe, at midday, London -0.1%. Paris +0.4%. Frankfurt +0.9%.
Futures at 7:00, Dow +0.3%. S&P +0.3%. Nasdaq +0.5%. Crude +1.5% to $77.59. Gold flat at $2,060. Bitcoin +2.3% to $38,123.
Ten-year Treasury Yield -4 bps to 4.29%.
Today's Economic Calendar
7:00 MBA Mortgage Applications
8:30 Q3 GDP
8:30 International Trade in Goods (Advance)
8:30 Retail Inventories (Advance)
8:30 Wholesale Inventories (Advance)
8:30 Corporate Profits
10:30 EIA Petroleum Inventories
11:00 Survey of Business Uncertainty
1:45 PM Fed's Mester's Speech
2:00 PM Fed's Beige Book
What else is happening...
Micron (MU) boosts guidance on improved pricing, supply/demand.
Apple (AAPL) ending credit card partnership with Goldman (GS).
Real estate: U.S. home prices see eight straight months of gains.
GM (GM) unveils buyback and dividend boost after UAW strikes.
U.S. Steel (X) on the move with five parties expected to make bids.
All of Okta's (OKTA) customer support user data stolen in hack.
Boeing MAX crashes: U.S. adopts new aircraft certification policy.
Adobe (ADBE)-Figma deal likely to 'lessen competition' in U.K.
Amazon (AMZN) unveils new generative AI chatbot called Q.
Report: Adelson family to buy majority stake in Dallas Mavericks.
The passing of investing legend Charlie Munger is the lead story today. “Berkshire Hathaway could not have been built to its present status without Charlie’s inspiration, wisdom and participation,” Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett said.Mr. Munger and Mr. Buffett, both born in Omaha, Nebraska, transformed Berkshire from a textile manufacturer into a giant conglomerate in a partnership that lasted nearly 60 years. The investing sage was also a real estate lawyer, a philanthropist, an architect and chairman and publisher of the Daily Journal Corp.Intelligence, wisdom, straight-forward with comments and thoughts, and legendary investing advice. Charlie Munger was far more than a "side kick" to Warren Buffett.As Charlie Munger would famously say following Warren Buffett's earnings report comments year after year:"I have nothing further to add."Good to see an update on Disney and what CEO Bob Iger had to say about fixing issues and rebuilding the brand. Investors and potential investors know that there are many parts that make up Disney. Movies are but one part and to only focus on this segment is to ignore the successes of the theme parks, cruise lines, Disney +, and ESPN. Comments calling for the firing or resignation of Bob Iger are laughable.Miriam Adelson, the widow of casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, is selling $2 billion of shares in Las Vegas Sands so she can buy a majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks NBA team from billionaire Mark Cuban. The sale puts the Maverick's franchise total valuation at $3.5 billion, the Athletic reported earlier on Tuesday. Cuban will retain a stake in the team and full control of basketball operations. Cuban purchased the Mavericks from H. Ross Perot Jr. in 2000 for $285 million. Sports and investing crossing paths once again with this news. Not a bad valuation increase. From $285 million to $3.5 billion. Good to see that Mark Cuban will retain a stake and full control of basketball operations.Tesla's Cybertruck reveal is today, if we are not mistaken. Ten cybertrucks will be delivered. Ten? Maybe this is why the big show isn't such a big show. It has been an interesting few weeks for CEO Elon Musk. Endorsement on Twitter, now known as X, of an anti-Semitic tweet. A loss of advertising dollars on Twitter to the tune of $75 million as a result of the endorsement. A lawsuit filed against Media Matters. Reports are that the judge in Texas recused himself. A trip to Israel. Timing is everything. Still no apology for the endorsement. A tweet posted last night, and since removed, by Mr. Musk promoting the 2016 "Pizza Gate" conspiracy theory. Let's save the term "genius" for another day.More later-Have a wonderful day everyone and remember: let's be careful out there.