Wall Street Breakfast: That's All Folks

That's all folks

Dovish signals from the Federal Reserve are reinforcing what traders have been pricing in since the end of October, when the central bank held rates for the second consecutive meeting and a dot plot - that suggested one more hike - was called into question. Since then, stocks have risen at a rapid clip, with the S&P 500 (SP500) climbing out of correction territory in only 16 trading sessions, marking its fastest comeback since the 1970s. Besides lifting markets and risk assets, the prospect of cheaper money saw the 10-year Treasury yield drop overnight to below 4.30%, after touching 5.00% just prior to the last Fed meeting.



The latest: Two of the most hawkish FOMC officials, who led the charge for higher rates last year, are getting comfortable with holding policy steady, backing expectations that the central bank's hiking cycle is done. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said Tuesday that he's "increasingly confident" that monetary policy is now in the right spot to slow the economy and bring inflation back down to the 2% target. Governor Michelle Bowman also stopped short of endorsing an increase next month, conditioning the need for further hikes only on incoming data that "indicate progress on inflation has stalled or is insufficient to bring inflation down to 2% in a timely way."



Investors appear to be even more enthusiastic, especially armed with the economic data to support them, including recent soft numbers on inflation and the job market. Odds that the central bank will even cut its target policy rate in the middle of 2024 have been on the rise, and some, like Pershing Square's (OTCPK:PSHZF) Bill Ackman, are now even pricing in rate cuts as soon as the first quarter. As the conversation shifts from hikes to cuts, the U.S. dollar is on track to hit its lowest level in months, reflecting the revised rate expectations.



Currency considerations: "Fed-driven dollar weakness will be a story for 2024," writes ING Economic and Financial Analysis. "The most likely path to a weaker dollar will probably have to come from softer U.S. macro data. Given our house view that a US slowdown is more likely in the next quarter rather than this one, we therefore expect EUR/USD to end the year around this 1.05/1.06 area and USD/JPY to end the year not far from 150. Into 2024, however, we expect the short end of the U.S. curve to start moving lower ahead of Fed easing next summer and the dollar to turn lower."

Investing legend

Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett's right-hand man, has peacefully died at a hospital in California at the age of 99. “Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) could not have been built to its present status without Charlie’s inspiration, wisdom and participation,” Buffett said in a statement. Munger was vice chairman of Berkshire and one of its biggest shareholders, with an estimated net worth of about $2.5B. Together with Buffett, the pair transformed Berkshire from a textile manufacturer into a giant conglomerate in a partnership that lasted nearly six decades. Read Investing Group Leader Samuel Smith's breakdown of Munger's recent investment advice. (342 comments)

Up to date

Next year will be about building a "modern version" of Disney (DIS), according to CEO Bob Iger, who downplayed his earlier comments on potential asset sales. "I did not think everyone would run with a story that everything is being sold, which is not the case," he declared at a town hall. Iger, who retook the helm last year and began a major overhaul, said it is now time to move on from fixing the brand to rebuilding it. As for finding ESPN partners, he said talks were held with sports leagues and tech companies, though the company is prepared to "go at it alone." Note that Disney's stock has struggled to hold on to gains since Iger's return, declining 3.3% over the past year. (3 comments)



Shipping risk

The U.S. has warned ship operators of the growing threats while navigating the Red Sea, in the wake of recent attacks on commercial ships sailing through the critical trade route. "Exercise caution when transiting these areas and remain cognizant of evolving threats in this region," cautioned the Department of Transportation Maritime Administration. The development has seen rising insurance premiums, as well as some shippers rerouting their vessels, including Denmark's Maersk (OTCPK:AMKBY) and Israel's ZIM Integrated (ZIM). Ships with Israeli links face a heightened risk due to the Gaza war, with Yemen's Houthi rebels seizing cargo ship Galaxy Leader on Nov. 19, which was linked to Israeli billionaire Rami Ungar, while a Liberia-flagged chemicals tanker, connected to Israel's Ofer family, had been attacked. (1 comment)